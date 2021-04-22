5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Dealing with the staff at Berlin City Chevrolet Buick GMC was enjoyable. They were all friendly, attentive and got me exactly what I wanted. Zack Gonyer was easy going and as nice as could be. Russell Friedman coordinated the drop off and made sure everything was as smooth as possible. It was clear that everyone at Berlin City takes great pride in their customer service and it shows. Without a doubt it was the most enjoyable car buying experience I have ever had. Keep up the great work! Read more