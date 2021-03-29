Customer Reviews of Dover Honda
Best Price, Great Experience, Worth my 100 mile drive!!
by 03/29/2021on
Emailed/Internet Inquiry with about a six Honda dealers with 100 miles of me. Two actually responded with a live person emailing and offering to help price what I was looking for (CR-V EX), the others were either auto-responders or bots. I was able to get a no-haggle bottom line price from Jill in a 5 minute phone call. Saved me $750 from the next lowest price. Showing up to buy it was a pleasant experience, something I seldom would say about buying a car from anywhere! Good people, no pressure, employee owned, highly recommended.
Best Price, Great Experience, Worth my 100 mile drive!!
by 03/29/2021on
Emailed/Internet Inquiry with about a six Honda dealers with 100 miles of me. Two actually responded with a live person emailing and offering to help price what I was looking for (CR-V EX), the others were either auto-responders or bots. I was able to get a no-haggle bottom line price from Jill in a 5 minute phone call. Saved me $750 from the next lowest price. Showing up to buy it was a pleasant experience, something I seldom would say about buying a car from anywhere! Good people, no pressure, employee owned, highly recommended.
Wrote off as a non-serious buyer... big mistake
by 03/03/2020on
Do not waste your time going here. I went here first to test drive a car I was thinking about getting, and the sales staff at first seemed fine. Sure, we waiting in the lobby for a little bit while we were completely ignored by the receptionist (seriously, it was really weird... just blank face, typing away on her computer, not caring that we were standing right in front of her). My partner and I were just about to walk out when a sales woman finally came up to us. I found it very obnoxious that she had to run to their manager after every little thing. It felt like I would even introduce myself and then suddenly she was in the back office with her manager discussing things. After I test drove the vehicle (that went fine) I asked to see numbers run. We ended up leaving with the promise of numbers being sent to us the next day. They were, but they didn't coincide with the price range I gave her upfront. After that, it became extremely clear she wrote me off as a non-serious buyer by the way she texted me and then VERY QUICKLY dropped the conversation saying she couldn't help me in the slightest. She had promised to look around and try and find a vehicle that she could make work for me. That was never done and, she instead, told me good-bye. Since she wrote me off so quickly as a non-serious buyer, I went to another dealership this weekend and purchased a much better car than what I had even test drove at Dover Honda. Her loss.
Charley Lawrence was AMAZING
by 02/25/2019on
We decided we needed to upgrade our car when our family grew and Charley helped us beginning to end. He was never pushy and made sure we found our perfect fit. We couldn’t of had a better experience. Thank you again charley!
Compared the the other local dealer...
by 06/08/2018on
So I liked the service department so I decided to buy a car there not ever wanting to go back to the another Honda dealer in Stratham. You have to go into any car purchase being knowledgeable. So it started a little rough and ended well. The sales manager is did a good job. Comparatively a good dealer.
Honda Service is the Best~~!!!!!
by 05/02/2018on
From the sales Dept,(Rick Stern) to the Service Dept I am Very happy with Dover Honda...The service people take care of my car like they take care of their own.. Steve always sends me to the right techs...Rick sold me my Honda Fit and I love it~! Thanks all !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfied Customer
by 04/18/2018on
Short and sweet of it. They got me in right away, gave me a loaner, emailed the recommendations for work to be done. They didnt try to get me do do the ones I wanted to wait on and had the vehicle done in a timely manner. Price may be fair , just wish labor wasnt so high.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Recall work done well
by 04/13/2018on
The second row seat recall was completed in less time than expected. Waiting area was very pleasant. Good coffee!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Professional and Timely
by 04/03/2018on
Jim and his team were professional as always.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service without hassle
by 03/27/2018on
Had a great experience. My salesman was very patient with me and got me the car I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
oil change
by 03/26/2018on
it was done properly with care !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
There is no place like DOVER HONDA (while clicking my heels)
by 03/20/2018on
The best experience I could have hoped for! Better than my first experience 12 years ago! Bob and Alan were simply the best....better than all the rest! As a single mom who loved her 12 year old Pilot, I could not have been more at ease and they made me feel like a member of the family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Terrific Service at Dover Honda
by 03/06/2018on
I bought my Honda Civic from Dover Honda, and, for the first time in my life, have chosen to bring it to a dealership for all servicing. I have already put over 27K miles on my car, despite the car being only 10 months old (I commute to a job 2 states away). Every time I've brought it in for service, I have been impressed with the professionalism and kindness of every employee, the cleanliness of the entire facility, the real attention given to my car and to my needs as a high mileage commuter. I also love that I never feel as though anyone is trying to 'sell" me something (for example, on my latest trip to Dover Honda, I thought I'd have to have the tires rotated, but was pleasantly surprised when told I didn't need that service this trip). Their commitment at Dover Honda is to overall excellence in service, and they deliver.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 02/22/2018on
All of the people in the service department were very helpful and respectful. My Honda Fit looked great; clean and in top running condition when I left! Thanks guys!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2018 Honda H-RV
by 02/20/2018on
I went in for a recall on my vehicle and was offered an option of an exchange program that was being offered. Ended up leasing a brand new car (first ever) and I just love it. The sales people were amazing. So glad I stayed with a Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New car purchase
by 02/14/2018on
I purchased a new CRV here. Alan, my salesperson, was fantastic. He was very helpful and loved what he did. However, I felt as if the finance team, or Sarah, was condescending toward me because of my age. She had quite an attitude toward my husband and I, especially after I mentioned how our interest rate was much higher than was previously mentioned to us. Her negative attitude almost had me walk out the door, however, I did enjoy everything else about the dealership. I did my research and saw that other people had the same issue with her as coming off with an attitude and negative feedback. It's a shame that I would recommend this dealership to my friends and family and give it amazing reviews had I not had a negative experience with Sarah.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service!
by 02/12/2018on
I had an excellent experience at Dover Honda, the staff was wonderful and went above and beyond with making my experience there great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Love Honda!!!
by 02/06/2018on
Steve in the service department is fantastic!! Very personable and understanding. I usually go to a mechanic to get work done because its cheaper, but would honestly consider getting everything done at this Honda dealership because of him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Always helpful
by 02/05/2018on
I've really found the service department to be helpful and trustworthy. If I ever have a question or issue they always help to come up with a solution that works. No hesitation to come back ever.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Review of Dover Honda in Dover NH
by 01/30/2018on
I had a great experience at Dover Honda. The price offered was very fair for the CRV EX. The salesperson I worked with was very knowledgeable and helpful. The vehicle was ready when promised and he spent a considerable amount of time setting up all the features on the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Replace Battery
by 01/27/2018on
Great job completed same day. Thank you so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent customer service, as always
by 01/16/2018on
I have a positive experience every time I come to Dover Honda. I have purchased both of my Hondas from the dealership, and they always treat me with respect, professionalism, and friendliness. I am impressed every time I go to Dover Honda, without a doubt.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
1 Comments