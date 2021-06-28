5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was having a hard time finding a good vehicle in my price range, and Mike Lewis went above and beyond to help me get the right price on the car I wanted, and keep the car from being sold from under me before I could get there to pick it up. He is absolutely amazing and made this such a great, honest, happy experience!! Thank you Mike and everyone at Dover Chevrolet!! ♥️ Read more