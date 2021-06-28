Dover Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Dover Chevrolet
Mike Lewis is the Man!
by 06/28/2021on
I was having a hard time finding a good vehicle in my price range, and Mike Lewis went above and beyond to help me get the right price on the car I wanted, and keep the car from being sold from under me before I could get there to pick it up. He is absolutely amazing and made this such a great, honest, happy experience!! Thank you Mike and everyone at Dover Chevrolet!! ♥️
Great local dealer
by 01/01/2020on
Dover Chevy provided a great, straight forward buying experience. Honest and not pushy. Happy to return, very happy with my new truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 11/27/2019on
Very nice people and they make you feel like family! Very happy with how they were and love my new purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Wonderful
by 11/23/2019on
Service done incredibly fast at a very fair price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job
by 11/02/2019on
Excellent Service as always, on time with no complaints!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
owner
by 10/06/2019on
No issues oil change and tires rotated
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service appt.
by 10/05/2019on
appt. for oil change, was there on time, completed in a reasonable amt. of time. They also washed my truck!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent service
by 10/02/2019on
Service was completed much quicker than expected, great customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dover Chevrolet is a diamond in the rough
by 09/23/2019on
Like the sales and finance team, the service department at Dover Chevrolet has provided exemplary service. I’m speaking as someone who has specialized in customer service for nearly 2 decades.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent no stress maintenance
by 09/20/2019on
No pressure no stress just all helpful info
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 08/31/2019on
Micheal Lewis provided a laid back professional buying experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
by 08/25/2019on
Great experience. They made popcorn for the kids. Got the car right out for test drive. Was able to come back to finish paperwork up and recieve the car. Loved it since
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service
by 08/09/2019on
The service was really great. Jennifer was very good,; I have known her as a service advisor for some time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2019 Chevy Tahoe Premier Purchase
by 08/05/2019on
Easy no hassle sale Best experience I have ever had buying a car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best
by 07/02/2019on
Top notch dealership with tremendous sales force. Nick Elliott was the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Front/back brakes
by 06/26/2019on
Whenever I have called to set up an appt., have always been very accommodating to me and my work schedule. Very friendly, keeping me in the loop with what is going on as I wait.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil
by 06/26/2019on
Fast easy friendly. The waiting room is clean has great coffee charging station for handheld devices.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service as always
by 06/04/2019on
Great service as always!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loving our new Silverado !!
by 05/17/2019on
Nick, Marty and Drake were a great help finding the 2019 black Silverado we wanted! Customer focused, genuine, made the process go smoothly :-). Thanks guys !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Car-buying Experience
by 05/08/2019on
Low pressure, knowledgeable salespersons and finance team. Dover Chevy exceeded my expectations and made me a deal I could not refuse. The team was very responsive, subject matter experts, and most of all got me my truck within my budget. I would highly recommend Dover Chevrolet, Dover, NH. Thank you Ed and Marty!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding
by 04/30/2019on
Top class experience. First rate staff going above and beyond every time. Thanks Chris for going above and beyond for me. It is always a pleasure to have you help me with my Chevy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
