Betley Chevrolet
by 12/25/2019on
Brian Fitzpatrick is the best. I have purchased several vehicles from Betley and I always go back for my next vehicle, because you are treated with respect, a no nonsense best pricing from the beginning, and no sales pressure to make a quick decision. Your treated like family, Thanks!
Chevy Cruze
by 06/22/2019on
Dave Nelson assisted me in purchasing a vehicle. It was my first time doing so, and he made the experience as smooth as possible, with excellent customer service and answering any and all questions. I highly recommend Betley Chevrolet to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle, as they have a great selection and are represented very professionally.
Bill Jones
by 12/11/2018on
They fit me in quickly for the appointment and then diagnosed and repaired the problem promptly.
Poor Sales
by 07/09/2013on
Salesman was unwilling to negotiate on listed price which was several thousand dollars over true market value. When confronted with our research on the vehicle and his competition he became defensive supporting his list price with NADA. Very disappointed in this dealership which I was told had good customer service. Also when we test drove the vehicle it STANK. The salesman said that it would be reconditioned before sale but it was already advertised for sale on the lot!? Go here only if you want to pay an inflated price and get taken for a ride.
This dealer can not be trusted
by 08/29/2011on
Asked for factory breaks to be put on my truck and instead they installed a cheap after market break pad. After going back to them several times complaining about my truck breaking poorly the continued to lie and reassured me that they put on factory pads. Only after I gave up on them and went to another dealer did I learn that they installed cheap after market pads.
DO NOT BUY HERE!!!
by 02/26/2008on
These guys were condescending, and quite frankly [violative content deleted]. The sales manager was rude, pushy, and insulting. Telling me if I didn't buy there, nobody else could get me a loan. Funny, but I did get one, and at 12.9 APR NOT 24.99% DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE!!!!!!