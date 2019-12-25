sales Rating

Salesman was unwilling to negotiate on listed price which was several thousand dollars over true market value. When confronted with our research on the vehicle and his competition he became defensive supporting his list price with NADA. Very disappointed in this dealership which I was told had good customer service. Also when we test drove the vehicle it STANK. The salesman said that it would be reconditioned before sale but it was already advertised for sale on the lot!? Go here only if you want to pay an inflated price and get taken for a ride. Read more