Banks Chevrolet Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Banks Chevrolet Buick GMC
Great Experience!!!
by 02/01/2021on
It was one of the easiest buying experiences I've ever had. Mike made everything so convenient and simple I will not hesitate to purchase from them again.
Worst experience with a dealership ever! I would rank zero stars if I coul
by 01/25/2021on
I I needed a vehicle badly and Banks knew it. I worked with Mike Lienhart, who promptly told me that the price I see is the price I pay, but maybe they could negotiate the doc fee cost (which I knew wasn't negotiable.) Even the price manager wouldn't work with me. He gave me an extra $500, and would give me another extra $500 if I could recommend to a friend or family member (no way.) I found out later that my vehicle was worth much more.
Unsatisfied customer
by 12/18/2020on
I have a 2019 Silverado with the 6.2 liter. Bought it last year. Since I've had it I've had the engine light come on as well as the ABS and Stabil Trac lights. The first time I had to have it towed, the vehicle was locked up and not mobile. The second time I had the same issue. Each time they said it was a software issue and they fixed it. Now it has done it a third time where the engine, ABS and Stabile Trac lights have come on and are staying on. Once again i bring it up to Banks. I leave it there for a whole day and I just received a call from a lady stating the truck is all set. I asked her what's wrong with it and she says they couldn't find anything. I stated there is obviously an issue, it's been there three times. She said I'm not dealing with the other two times just this time. I asked her what she is talking about , it's all the same issue. She said, again I'm only talking about this time. I told her I don't want it back until it's fixed. She said fine it will sit on our lot all weekend until the technician comes back Monday or she said you can take it home. I said, is it ok to drive and she says you should be fine. I said fine, I'll bring it back on Monday. She said, why? If you take it that's the end of it. I told her, no it's not it's still not fixed. She talked to someone and said ok, you can bring it back Monday. She acted like she's doing me a favor. How about fix the truck the first time and stop wasting my time and energy. Horrible service. This is not the first time either. If I could give them a half star I would.
Workk perforrmed on my vehicle
by 06/25/2019on
as treated with respect. Have never been more satisfied with a service writer before.
Nice job.
by 04/18/2019on
Very pleased with the car buying experience. I was able to test drive the vehicles I was interested in. The staff facilitated my trade in, financing, and purchase of my new vehicle. The entire process was seamless.
est Dealership Anywhere!!
by 04/11/2019on
If you want the ultimate in an excellent auto-buying experience, Banks is the place. The dealership is aesthetically pleasing, ultra clean, large, lots of selection, and lots of staff waiting to help. The sales tactics are not the least bit pushy and the sales people are extremely knowledgeable about their products. My sales person was Meghan Paquette, and I'd have to call her a customer's dream. She's really on her toes, wants to please and is willing to do all she can to get you in the right car for the right price. Plus her friendliness and customer care are beyond reproach. Within the last year I've bought a Camaro SS for my wife and a Yukon Denali for me from Banks, and both times I walked away happy. Above all, Banks is such a successful dealership that they don't have to play games, and their honesty over the 20 years I've been dealing with them goes unquestioned as far as I'm concerned. You'll love this place.
2019 Equinox
by 04/11/2019on
Purchase a 2019 Equinox LT and extremely happy with the purchasing experience and the vehicle. Banks is THE place to buy your cars or trucks!!!
2019 GMC Denali 2500HD
by 03/08/2019on
Bought 2019 Denali in december. Great selection, painless buying experance! Truck was perfect on delivery.
Great Job Mike!
by 03/07/2019on
Mike Tierney was amazing. I was never pressured or rushed. He was always very thorough and I had great follow-through!
Excellent Service
by 11/12/2018on
I had to have the entertainment system monitor in my Buick Encore replaced and Banks went well beyond what I expected to ensure I was satisfied. I will not hesitate to go back.
My service experience at Banks concord nh
by 11/09/2018on
What a true group of professionals, on the ball cleaned my vehicle too. Very pleased.
Appointment not kept and vehicle NOT available!
by 07/05/2017on
Id like to share my Banks experience on Thursday June 15. Ive been waiting for a Chevy Silverado with the High Desert package for months and was notified by your staff when it came in. After numerous phone calls with Marisa, Christen, and others I was pressed into setting up a 9 10 am Thursday June 15th appointment since there was only one vehicle and she wanted to make sure it would be available and not sold. I even received a phone message the night before the appointment at 7:18 pm from Christen confirming said appointment with Wayne. I arrived at 9:30 am as scheduled fully expecting to purchase what Ive been waiting months for, and was told Wayne was not on the site, which disturbed me but I understand things come up sometimes. Then I was told by Dylan Lesnewski a Sales Consultant that the High Desert was not on site either but he would go get it which upset me. Why have me travel to a confirmed appointment and then not even have the sales rep or the vehicle on site? He would not tell me how long it would take when asked, I was just told to get something to eat, have some free coffee or use the restroom if I wanted. After roaming around for quite a while, using the restroom, inspecting the showroom vehicles twice, I decided it was more than long enough to be waiting and left a message with the information desk to let management know that I was stood up by Wayne and my vehicle was not available after traveling all the way from Gilford NH. In the parking lot as I was leaving, I saw Dylan pulling in with the High Desert. He started showing me the vehicle which was filthy, just coming off the train with trash in the back seat. Sometime later, Wayne came out and started making excuses about not meeting me and not having the High Desert available on site. I told him I wasnt really interested with his excuses and he walked off. I continuing to discuss the options with Dylan then, right in front of the main entrance doors I noticed a large Salesman bouncer type came out the door and stand threateningly facing me with hands on his hips staring me down. I ignored him continuing my discussion with Dylan until I got in my car and left. I was very upset to be treated this way and sent several emails and letters to Banks without getting ANY reply.
by 04/18/2017on
Didn't take long to cut a deal and they had what I was looking for , I will do business again
A pleasure shopping
by 04/12/2017on
I got the truck that I picked out, at the price that I needed it to be. And I was treated courteously all throughout the process.
As always the service is excellent
by 04/06/2017on
As always the service is excellent and we are very pleased with this dealership as we have purchased several vehicles and have all of our service done on them here
Banks delivers
by 04/05/2017on
Efficient, as advertised. Simple oil change on my duramax. Informed me if a recall that I scheduled service for. Rotated my tires and I got the truck back cleaner than when I dropped it off.
Dream price found
by 03/27/2017on
I love banks! I got the lease of a lifetime thanks to Brennen Haywood! The customer service was the best of any dealership I've been to and I've been to a lot of dealership. I was able to get a car I love with more features than I expected to be able to afford. Thank you so much Banks! You made my first car buying experience better than I could've imagined and you've definitely gained a customer for life.
Make Banks Auto your first choice Huge inventory, amazing staff great price
by 02/22/2017on
After owning 7 different rams I decided I wanted to take a look at a chevy. Our salesman Mark Mulcahy was a delight to work with. Im a very picky person and tend to take my time when deciding on purchasing anything. Mark was very informative, genuine, laid back (not pushy), didnt blow up my phone, and helped get us the best deal. After deciding on a truck, price, and lease/purchase. We moved onto the financing part. To our surprise the finance manager did not try to push extra products and when we declined the extra insurance he didnt keep pushing. Banks all around was a very refreshing experience and as long as my new chevy holds up Banks will have all of our future buisness. Thanks guys for an awesome experience, we will def be back
The search is over !!!
by 11/16/2015on
I finally found a dealer that is up front with vehicle pricing. they gave me all the discounts unlike the dealers in my area and hold them back for themselves. they gave me real money for my trade and a great price on a new truck. I drove 4.5 hrs from central NY to go there and will again in a few months to buy a vehicle for my wife. Thank you for being the Dealer you are. Frank from Utica NY
Awesome Experience!!
by 11/14/2015on
I had never been to a car dealership since moving to NH. I did research to see where the best dealerships were in the state based on customer reviews. The Banks dealership had very good reviews, so I decided to go there on Veterans Day to see what my options were for trading in my Terrain, which was a lease. I was treated very well, and I didn't fee pressured to get a vehicle. Aric was awesome, and I felt very comfortable working with him in finding my Chevy Silverado which I absolutely love!!
Hassle free buying
by 11/12/2015on
Just purchased my new GMC Sierra 1500. Great experience working with Alex. I feel like I got a very good deal and that my time was respected. In and out in just a few hours with the deal and vehicle that I wanted.
