sales Rating

Id like to share my Banks experience on Thursday June 15. Ive been waiting for a Chevy Silverado with the High Desert package for months and was notified by your staff when it came in. After numerous phone calls with Marisa, Christen, and others I was pressed into setting up a 9  10 am Thursday June 15th appointment since there was only one vehicle and she wanted to make sure it would be available and not sold. I even received a phone message the night before the appointment at 7:18 pm from Christen confirming said appointment with Wayne. I arrived at 9:30 am as scheduled fully expecting to purchase what Ive been waiting months for, and was told Wayne was not on the site, which disturbed me but I understand things come up sometimes. Then I was told by Dylan Lesnewski a Sales Consultant that the High Desert was not on site either but he would go get it which upset me. Why have me travel to a confirmed appointment and then not even have the sales rep or the vehicle on site? He would not tell me how long it would take when asked, I was just told to get something to eat, have some free coffee or use the restroom if I wanted. After roaming around for quite a while, using the restroom, inspecting the showroom vehicles twice, I decided it was more than long enough to be waiting and left a message with the information desk to let management know that I was stood up by Wayne and my vehicle was not available after traveling all the way from Gilford NH. In the parking lot as I was leaving, I saw Dylan pulling in with the High Desert. He started showing me the vehicle which was filthy, just coming off the train with trash in the back seat. Sometime later, Wayne came out and started making excuses about not meeting me and not having the High Desert available on site. I told him I wasnt really interested with his excuses and he walked off. I continuing to discuss the options with Dylan then, right in front of the main entrance doors I noticed a large Salesman bouncer type came out the door and stand threateningly facing me with hands on his hips staring me down. I ignored him continuing my discussion with Dylan until I got in my car and left. I was very upset to be treated this way and sent several emails and letters to Banks without getting ANY reply. Read more