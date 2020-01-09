MINI of Bedford
Customer Reviews of MINI of Bedford
Great experience since the first visit.
by 09/01/2020on
We went in a few times to figure out what we wanted And Gary was a big help from day one! We ordered the car we wanted and he and the dealership made it a hassle free experience. The car came in and we loved it. If you want a Mini come here first!
Great service at Mini of Bedford
by 10/19/2020on
I'm always completely satisfied with my service here. Prompt. Efficient. and very fair prices. It's my 6th mini in 10 years!!!! Cliff Jacques is the sales guy to go to.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience since the first visit.
by 09/01/2020on
We went in a few times to figure out what we wanted And Gary was a big help from day one! We ordered the car we wanted and he and the dealership made it a hassle free experience. The car came in and we loved it. If you want a Mini come here first!
Excellence
by 08/18/2020on
I have been a Mini owner for 7 years and never have been disappointed by the service department. In fact, I have complete confidence in their Service Management staff to provide me with fair and accurate estimates and to ensure quality work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
happy customer
by 06/24/2020on
John Misuraca was very friendly and courteous from the moment we first arrived. He was very down to earth and easy to talk to. I would highly recommend him for your next vehicle purchase.
Purchase of new Mini Countryman in February 2020
by 02/24/2020on
My husband and I visited the Bedford, NH Mini Cooper showroom in early February and were immediately interested. The cars were immaculately cared for and beautifully presented. Without a pause, we were given a test drive and all particulars reviewed and discussed. On our second visit, we selected our vehicle and given another test drive. A few days later, we purchased our vehicle and drove it home. The staff there is professional, personable and well informed. They took the time to answer questions and demonstrate operations. All and all - an excellent experience purchasing a great vehicle.
great service
by 01/15/2020on
I love my Mini Countryman and also the service I get from Mini of Bedford. They are very courteous, helpful and the atmosphere in the waiting room is fantastic
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
These folks are great!!
by 01/08/2020on
I have used Mini of Bedford Service for my car's since my first Mini purchase. The service department is always punctual, courteous, and professional. Recently I had some time restraints which made the work they had to do tough to pull off. However - they did it - I was very satisfied with the work they did and I was back on the road to my next appt. These folks are really good and I wouldn't go anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WOW, that was easy
by 11/01/2019on
Quick and easy. Sales person(John) was more of s support person than a sales guy. Very helpful and very NOT pushy. Really worked with my wife and I to get us into our dream car!! The dealer's whole TEAM was awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The most enjoyable car buying experience yet for us.
by 10/17/2019on
This was the most low pressure high service experience i have had buying from a dealer. Everyone there was very friendly and accommodating. Even with quite a few hiccups on my end John was very patient and was able to find me what i wanted. I am a very happy camper.... errr motorer?
The most enjoyable car buying experience yet for us.
by 10/17/2019on
This was the most low pressure high service experience i have had buying from a dealer. Everyone there was very friendly and accommodating. Even with quite a few hiccups on my end John was very patient and was able to find me what i wanted. I am a very happy camper.... errr motorer?
Great experience
by 09/25/2019on
I had very specific criteria for what I wanted, and John went out of his way to find it for me, searching dealers across the country. When the car he initially found got sold before I could complete the paperwork, he went in search of another one - and found it and had it shipped up from Tampa. He negotiated a good deal, and then when the car arrived he spent a lot of time walking me through all of the unfamiliar functionality. Easy to work with and very helpful. Overall, a great experience.
Mini of Bedford NH
by 08/13/2019on
It was my best experience at a dealer. Everyone was courteous and easy going. No hassles and the facility is great. John was awesome and help me get the car I wanted with no problem. Thanks.
Sales experience
by 07/31/2019on
Mini of Bedford was a great shopping experience to look for my second Mini yesterday. I was immediately approached by a sales person in the lot who was informative. Then, the sales person from my prior Mini purchase, years ago, came to help. I continued the shopping experience with him. Both men were awesome! Cliff listened to what I wanted and searched for that. The test drive went well and I purchased a new Mini on the spot. I highly recommend this dealership for the sales experience! The Mini is a great, reliable and cool car to drive. Let's motor.
Excellent Experience
by 04/23/2019on
We were lucky to work with Cliff Jacques to purchase our new Clubman. Despite living 80+ miles away we were able to work out the details quickly and efficiently (isn't technology great!). Cliff and all the staff were very friendly and informative without undue pressure. We definitely recommend visiting these folks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very impressive!
by 04/03/2019on
Just bought our first certified pre-owned (CPO) Mini from sales staff member Cliff Jacques... couldn't be happier! We've had our older 2006 Mini Cooper serviced at Mini of Bedford for 8 years (Ed West is a super helpful Service Manager, BTW), but I hadn't purchased a car until now. I found the whole experience easy and Cliff was not pushy at all, quite the opposite. He listened carefully and researched some questions I had, replying promptly by texting me. I strongly recommend Mini of Bedford to my friends. We'll keep coming back to them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My New Mini
by 03/19/2019on
Just bought my second Mini Cooper S Countryman from Mini of Bedford. John Misuraca was my sales associate, and he was excellent. It is always a top-notch experience at Mini of Bedford, from the sales staff, to the business managers to the parts department and to the service department. I highly recommend this dealership for sales and service.
Outstanding Service!
by 10/29/2018on
I've been a delighted customer of Mini of Bedford for several years. I recently had my car in preparation for winter, having my snow tires put on and the car detailed inside and out. They did an outstanding job, as always. Mini of Bedford is a great dealership. They continue to exceed my expectations with every visit; I love my car, too! From sales to service -- they are the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 05/10/2018on
Cliff Jacques in Sales was quite knowledgeable about the entire inventory without being pushy. He presented all the vehicles in my price range then let me make my decision. The day after I purchased my new-to-me car, I noticed hail damage all over the hood! Cliff offered to have the Dent Wizard take a look at it and gave me a loaner car so I wouldn't be inconvenienced. The best part was that Mini covered the price of fixing the damage so I didn't have to pay out of pocket!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service!
by 01/28/2018on
Mini of Bedford is an exceptionally good dealership. I have been a customer with them since the purchase of my 2013 Mini Hardtop, and I am always delighted with the service and the staff. In fact, they continue to exceed my expectations so much that I will not even entertain the idea of going elsewhere. If you're looking for people who go the extra mile, who are highly skilled at their jobs, and who sell and service a high quality vehicle, I can say from my own experience you will not be disappointed even the littlest bit with Mini of Bedford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Knowledgeable and polite
by 11/03/2016on
I've had my 2012 Countryman serviced here several times and it's always been pleasant. Service managers are knowledgeable and the work is completed quickly. I highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New-to-me MINI Countryman
by 07/20/2016on
MINI of Bedford made my car shopping easy. The salesperson wasn't pushy. He went through the car with me, explained the warranty, and the whole experience was enjoyable and easy. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes