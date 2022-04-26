Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Ira Lexus of Manchester

Ira Lexus of Manchester

Ira Lexus of Manchester
Visit dealer’s website 
18 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Ira Lexus of Manchester

4.9
Overall Rating
4.9 out of 5 stars(626)
Recommend: Yes (589) No (12)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First class operation

by Brian Stowell on 04/26/2022

We have bought and leased multiple vehicles from Ira Lexus over the past 20 years. We have never had an unpleasant buying experience. They are honest, accommodating and easy to deal with. Joe Cardello has always taken good care of us!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
626 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tom Ryan Review

by Tom Ryan on 05/13/2022

Everything was excellent. Josh did a great job explaining everything to us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service

by Mike on 05/13/2022

Very nice professional people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Extraordinary service

by Karri on 05/13/2022

Josh and Barry are always very timely, kind and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

314,000 miles and still rolling

by Tom C on 05/13/2022

Professional, knowledgeable service manager. Josh Marquis is a complete company asset. Represents the dealership well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Kate on 05/12/2022

Barry and Josh were both amazing! Made my service easy! In and out with no problems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Consistently great service!

by Jeanne L on 05/11/2022

I have had excellent service from this dealer every time. I bought my 450RX Hybrid 3 years ago and have had zero issues. I have followed the suggested service schedule to the tee. The service waiting area is spacious with snacks and beverages. Upscale restrooms and comfy couches. My service rep, Shawn, is so pleasant to deal with; everything you’d expect from an upscale, luxury automobile dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

6 month service

by Noxid77 on 05/11/2022

Nice waiting area, service done as promised.New coffee machine and snacks too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer Service

by Jen on 05/10/2022

Love the valet service they provide. They come get my car and leave me a loaner. Great communication during the whole process, including calls and text messages. Full report on what was found in the car. Great detailing services too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Poor service

by Unhappy customer on 05/10/2022

We worked harder than the sales team to buy our truck. Going through the purchase process was nothing but a headache, nothing was explained well. It seemed as though because we didn’t finance through them they didn’t have time for us. Never again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

On time service

by Chuck on 05/09/2022

Service was great and car was done ahead of promised time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honey, I’m home!

by Jeannie on 05/09/2022

There’s nothing to dislike at Ira Lexus of Manchester! First of all, it’s like visiting old friends. The staff is always kind, smiling and very helpful. Kevin always welcomes me. Barry makes my coffee. And it’s always nice catching up with Josh. I’ve been going there for so many years, it’s like home away from home. I guess I like them!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Complimentary Service

by AC on 05/09/2022

Josh answered all of my questions and did not rush me. They were short handed, but he still took the time. I also want to acknowledge Barry, the man who checked me out. He too was extremely friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pleasant

by Pooh on 05/09/2022

Josh was very nice and explained what my car needed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The best

by Joan on 05/09/2022

Great and friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service advisor awesomeness

by Deb I on 05/09/2022

Shawn Was awesome. Honest and not pushy. Great customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fantastic

by CG on 05/07/2022

Josh Marquis is fantastic. Great asset to the service team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Helpful, friendly and quick!

by Denise on 05/06/2022

So nice to be able to bring car in for service and have a seamless smooth process with friendly team members!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick and easy

by JT on 05/05/2022

Very quick and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job you all. Thank you Laurie and shout out to Barrie.

by Tom and Jackie on 05/04/2022

It’s the best. Service is amazing Laurie is great and Barrie you are wonderful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Efficient Professional Service

by Paul on 05/04/2022

IRA Lexus in Manchester is always professional and efficient. Great communication about service requirements and a comfortable waiting room. After service the car is returned clean and vacuumed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent

by Lindley R on 05/04/2022

The work performed was excellent, my car drives like new.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
videos
about our dealership

IRA Lexus of Manchester is proud to have a huge selection of used and pre-owned vehicles for Bedford customers to test drive. Whether you are looking for a low priced used car or a certified pre-owned vehicle that looks and feels like new, IRA Lexus of Manchester is the place to find it.

IRA Lexus of Manchester also has a financing department and an automotive service department that are some of the best in the Nashua area. You know what your automotive service needs are and IRA Lexus of Manchester’s receptive staff will strive to meet them. Come in or call us today and find out why so many of your Bedford, Machester, and Portsmouth neighbors chose IRA Lexus of Manchester.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

What shoppers are searching for