Customer Reviews of Ira Lexus of Manchester
First class operation
by 04/26/2022on
We have bought and leased multiple vehicles from Ira Lexus over the past 20 years. We have never had an unpleasant buying experience. They are honest, accommodating and easy to deal with. Joe Cardello has always taken good care of us!
Tom Ryan Review
by 05/13/2022on
Everything was excellent. Josh did a great job explaining everything to us.
Good service
by 05/13/2022on
Very nice professional people
Extraordinary service
by 05/13/2022on
Josh and Barry are always very timely, kind and professional.
314,000 miles and still rolling
by 05/13/2022on
Professional, knowledgeable service manager. Josh Marquis is a complete company asset. Represents the dealership well.
Service
by 05/12/2022on
Barry and Josh were both amazing! Made my service easy! In and out with no problems.
Consistently great service!
by 05/11/2022on
I have had excellent service from this dealer every time. I bought my 450RX Hybrid 3 years ago and have had zero issues. I have followed the suggested service schedule to the tee. The service waiting area is spacious with snacks and beverages. Upscale restrooms and comfy couches. My service rep, Shawn, is so pleasant to deal with; everything you’d expect from an upscale, luxury automobile dealer.
6 month service
by 05/11/2022on
Nice waiting area, service done as promised.New coffee machine and snacks too!
Great customer Service
by 05/10/2022on
Love the valet service they provide. They come get my car and leave me a loaner. Great communication during the whole process, including calls and text messages. Full report on what was found in the car. Great detailing services too.
Poor service
by 05/10/2022on
We worked harder than the sales team to buy our truck. Going through the purchase process was nothing but a headache, nothing was explained well. It seemed as though because we didn’t finance through them they didn’t have time for us. Never again.
On time service
by 05/09/2022on
Service was great and car was done ahead of promised time
Honey, I’m home!
by 05/09/2022on
There’s nothing to dislike at Ira Lexus of Manchester! First of all, it’s like visiting old friends. The staff is always kind, smiling and very helpful. Kevin always welcomes me. Barry makes my coffee. And it’s always nice catching up with Josh. I’ve been going there for so many years, it’s like home away from home. I guess I like them!!!
Complimentary Service
by 05/09/2022on
Josh answered all of my questions and did not rush me. They were short handed, but he still took the time. I also want to acknowledge Barry, the man who checked me out. He too was extremely friendly and helpful.
Pleasant
by 05/09/2022on
Josh was very nice and explained what my car needed
The best
by 05/09/2022on
Great and friendly service
Service advisor awesomeness
by 05/09/2022on
Shawn Was awesome. Honest and not pushy. Great customer service
Fantastic
by 05/07/2022on
Josh Marquis is fantastic. Great asset to the service team.
Helpful, friendly and quick!
by 05/06/2022on
So nice to be able to bring car in for service and have a seamless smooth process with friendly team members!
Quick and easy
by 05/05/2022on
Very quick and efficient.
Great job you all. Thank you Laurie and shout out to Barrie.
by 05/04/2022on
It’s the best. Service is amazing Laurie is great and Barrie you are wonderful
Efficient Professional Service
by 05/04/2022on
IRA Lexus in Manchester is always professional and efficient. Great communication about service requirements and a comfortable waiting room. After service the car is returned clean and vacuumed!
Excellent
by 05/04/2022on
The work performed was excellent, my car drives like new.
