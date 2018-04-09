Enterprise Car Sales Reno
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Reno
Great Sales Dept.
by 09/04/2018on
The sales team was very low pressure unlike those of factory dealerships. The car was clean, serviced, and they provided a Carfax for free. With taking my older truck for a trade, it made it easier to buy the newer car and get rid of my old vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent value, pleasant experience.
by 08/27/2018on
Chris Moro did an outstanding job--very professional, efficient, and easy to work with. He even saw to it that some minor issues with the car we purchased were corrected a week after the sale at no cost. The car we purchased, a 2017 Dodge Caravan SXT, was fairly priced and we did much better than expected on our trade-in. Everything was easy, and we are well satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Experience
by 06/05/2018on
I would highly recommend buying a car from Enterprise Salesman Chris Moro. Our experience was pain free and our salesman, Chris, was exceptionally courteous, knowledgeable, honest and genuinely dedicated to providing us with the best car for our needs and financial budget. Sharon was also very personable and explained every detail of the financing aspect. This was truly an enjoyable experience and Enterprise should be very proud of the representation of both Chris and Sharon. Thumbs ups!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Buying Experience A+ Enterprise!
by 03/08/2018on
We have purchased multiple vehicles through Enterprise Car Sales and the experience continues to be superb. Our most recent purchase for a 2017 Subaru Outback with just 7K miles was simple, easy, and a great value with tremendous support from the sales staff. I can't say enough good things about Sharon and the gang in Reno NV. Thank you so much, we'll be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy, no pressure experience
by 10/12/2017on
After a few ups and downs which were always addressed promptly by my salesman, Carlos, I have the exact vehicle I wanted and I love it! No haggling and no pressure. A great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly Recommend! I'm so Happy!
by 08/25/2017on
I can't tell you enough how satisfied I am about buying my truck at Enterprise in Reno! My local Credit Union, Greater Nevada, referred me to Carlos, the Reno Enterprise Car Sales Manager. I checked it out. Boy am I glad I did. Abbie, my salesperson, listened and took notes about what I would be using the truck for. We looked at two trucks and a couple of other SUV type options...(boy, they have some really nice cars there)...that helped me make my decision to buy a 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500 with 50K miles. I like buying used because "the engine is already broken in", and the depreciation is already on someone else's dollar. Enterprise gives their cars and trucks a 109 point inspection. (which I require for any used vehicle I buy...no surprises!) Any services that are near the miles is done so I don't have to worry about it. The engine looked pristine, and drove excellent. They don't sell any cars or trucks that have been in an accident, not even minor fender benders. The purchasing process was seamless. No haggling needed (whew!). My truck was priced 986 bucks below the blue book price, nice. Sharon, the finance person, was so pleasant (well, everyone in the office was...must be a good work environment). She offered me three choices of additional add ons which were all nice. I chose one of them (which I was going to ask for anyways) and never felt pressured at all when I said no thank you to the other choices (which would have been good, but I wanted to keep the loan amount near what I had in mind). WOW, you don't see that very often. Sharon set up the loan with my credit union and also offered to run through Chase to get a comparison. She said they do NOT shotgun your credit, and will not run it through any other bank unless you want them to. Bam! DONE Deal. Here's your keys, come back and visit us and show us what you add to your truck. I've been in the customer service business for 35 years. This office is friendly and work hard to find answers to any extra question I came up with. There is a Team atmosphere that was so comfortable I felt like the whole office was just as happy for me as I was. So give them a shot if shopping for a car. Its worth a look. (PS, they can always get something you see on their internet from another location. OH, and I had 7 days to return the truck if I saw something on the lot driving buy that I liked better. Or if I changed my mind. Never heard of that in auto sales. I'm keeping my choice). PS, I am not getting paid, nor have I gotten any sort of discounts to leave this review. I'm just really happy with the whole process and product and I hope this helps you too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Malibu LT Sale
by 06/10/2017on
I was treated very kindly & the process was quick! I got an advance on my receiving my car because I hadn't received my money I took on my total loss yet, all I had to show was proof & write out a check to bring a day later. I was very grateful to drive off with my new car, as my rental had expired that day. Thanks Cris, Abby, & Shannon!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
