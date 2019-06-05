sales Rating

I initiated contact with the dealership by filling out their online finance application. I was first contacted by Flo Romero and invited to come to the dealership to find a vehicle to suit my needs. Upon arrival at the dealership, I met Flo and she quickly introduced me to Chris to help me find a vehicle. I was shown some choices and with some deliberation I decided on a '07 PT Cruiser. Chris and I went into Flo's office to decide on terms of sale. I was very decisive and did not haggle over the pricing. Both parties were happy and they offered for me to take the vehicle to collect all the required personal documentation and to pick up my father to complete the loan documents with the understanding that the vehicle is as good as ours and that I return to later in the day. My father and I returned around 7:30pm. We provided all the required for my father and completed signing the loan application. We handed over the keys to vehicle to Chris for the vehicle to reconditioned and detailed as both parties agreed as we waited for the final loan documents to be produced. We waited for over an hour in Flo's office before Chris and other salesmen offered for us to go to dinner while the loan documents are created. Exhausted from waiting and the day's ordeals, we gladly accepted their offer to eat. I double-checked with Flo to ensure everything was fine and she encouraged us to leave. My father and I went to a restaurant just down the road from the dealership. About 8:55pm, I received a call from Flo telling me to return Monday to sign the loan documents. I explained that I will not be in town and we established how we would complete the deal. Disappointed that the transaction was not completed, I left with an understanding that the car would be delivered to my father once the loan documents were ready on Monday. On Monday, I received a call from Flo informing me that the vehicle that both parties agreed upon was changed because we qualified for a bigger loan. I was surprised that the dealership would take such a liberty to switch vehicles on us. After receiving the documents via fax to my work office, I asked about my items that were in the original '07 PT Cruiser we had decided on Saturday. I listed the items that are missing and where they were left. Immediately, they began giving me excuses saying that they've looked, the items are not there, and no one has seen the items. I begged and pleaded with them to simply look and to ask their employees that cleaned the car. They continued to give me excuses and even blamed me for having the items in the car. Exasperated I informed them that I would begin to take legal action to recover my missing belongings. Once I made that statement, Flo brought in Louis stating that he is the General Manager. Louis began to state that the dealership is not liable for anything left in the car. I explained that the items are mine and I left the items in the car were in good faith and the car was to be simply cleaned. I also stated that Chris knows exactly whom he gave the car to be cleaned and the dealership knows who was working that night, but no effort was made. Extremely frustrated with the dealership's lack of accountability and customer service, I have turned to every avenue to recover my belongings and to inform the auto buying public on my disappointing encounter. Prestige Chrysler Dodge Dealership General Manager: Louis Escobar Internet Sales Manager: Flo Romero Sales Associate: Chris Wagner Items lost: Oakley Inmate Ducati Sunglasses - Retail Value $229.99 Oakley Crosshair Sunglasses - Retail Value $199.99 Oakley Soft Vault Case - $39.99 Motorola H720 Bluetooth - $99.99 Duracell Car Charger for Iphone - $29.99 Total Lost: $750.00 Read more