Do not go here
by 05/06/2019on
Went to Prestige to purchase a truck that can handle towing at least 12,000lbs as the family will becoming a full-time RV family. We went with Ram purely due to the fact that Ram trucks are highly rated when it comes towing. We were assured by the sales team and management that our 1500 Sport would handle up to 13,000lbs. When we go to purchase our RV that weighs 11,000lbs we find out that the truck can only support 10,200. Not only were we put through hostage sales tactics during the purchase process, but we were misled. Now my family is screwed and the only way we can do what we want to do is purchase a new vehicle with a huge negative balance added to a new loan. lessons learned; 1. never do business with Prestige 2. do not trust a sales team and management 3. do your own research into what towing capabilities as you cannot trust a dealership.
Excellent car shopping experience !
by 09/03/2014on
From the moment i got there my experience was phenomenal , Tiny was my salesman and i'll give him A+++ . I love my Challenger 2014 blacktop edition . i appreciate everything you guys did for me starting from the GM to tiny to my finance officer Michael H. ,i will definitely recommend this dealer.
Friendly Neighborhood Dealership
by 04/01/2014on
10/10! Very knowledgeable staff, prices are very reasonable and in budget. All the staff were very friendly. Everything was done in a timely manner, and I am 100% pleased.
Amazing Purchase Experience
by 09/09/2013on
I had already spent hours at two other Dodge dealerships and was told that they could not find the car I wanted within 800 miles of Vegas. Upon researching some sites, my husband and I noticed there were some at the Prestige Dealership. Although it is clear across town, we decided to make the drive. When we arrived, we were politely introduced to Dario. He was hands down the most patient salesman I have ever worked with. He made certain my kids were happy and entertained while I ran him back and forth looking at MANY variations of the car I was interested in. I am PICKY! At one point, my girls complained that they were hungry and he took us out to lunch! He truly made our day hassle-free. I walked away with a huge smile and the exact car I wanted...at a great price! I will be a life long customer and would refer Prestige to all! Thanks to Dario and the entire team that helped! Jennifer
Excellent saleman
by 11/03/2012on
I bought a new Jeep about a week ago, great salesman and no pressure very accommodating. If youre looking for a good experience talk to Randy J.
Excellent Customer Service!
by 02/15/2012on
One of the best service experience I ever had, was when I took my vehicle in to Prestige Chrysler Jeep Dodge last month. I am from Florida and was heading back home. I wanted to make sure that my 2007 Dodge Caliber was safe for this 3000 mile drive, so I decided to take it to the closest Dodge dealer. I have always had bad experiences with dealers in the pass, so needless to say, I was very apprehensive. I called for a last minute appointment and to my surprise, the phone operator couldn't have been any nicer. I explained my last minute situation and she personally got me scheduled with the service manager that same day. Upon my arrival, I was promptly greeted by a very nice gentleman. I didn't have to sit around and wait for someone to acknowledge I was there, which Is what I've been used to. While I waited for my car to be serviced, I was approached by a young lady name Kim Peppard. She kept me entertained and answered a lot of my questions regarding the new vehicles. I was very interested in the new Dodge Ram and she offered for me to go on a test drive. I fell in love with the truck. Kim did an excellent job demonstrating the vehicle and even worked up unbelievable prices. Kim and her manager took $10,000 off the price. Unfortunately, I wasn't in a position to purchase at that very moment, but I told Kim I would keep her in mind when I am able to. She made me feel comfortable and at no time did She make me feel pressured or like I was wasting her time. When my car was ready from service, it was returned to me clean and shiny. I was happy about this. The service manager, Wayne came out and explained everything that was done and ensured me my Caliber was completely safe for this long drive. I felt special and like they went above and beyond to make my service experience an amazing one. Even the technician who worked on my car came by and said hello. Another nice surprise was the final price. It was extremely reasonable for the work I got done. (maybe even a little less than I expected). I left Prestige feeling this is how a customer should be treated. As Wayne promised, I made it back to Florida safely with no troubles. I compared prices at some of my local dealers for the exact truck I fell in love with and none could match or beat my price from Prestige. They were $3000 more than Kim's price. This difference in price and the service I received is reason enough for me to take my next vacation In Las Vegas and purchase my truck from Kim Peppard at Prestige Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram. I wish more companies would take the time to make their customers feel they are valued. I have to say, I really admired the work ethics demonstrated by these employees.
HEAVY HANDED SALES
by 02/11/2012on
Young sales rep would not shut up with the dumb questions about the "whys" and "hows" of my preference in vehicle choice. Refused to listen to anything I stated. Total rookie salesman. Manager same way, arrogant [non-permissible content removed].
was told no warranty be when i checked it was covered
by 05/10/2011on
if you go here to prestige you are going at your own risk, its funny that they changed the name to PRESTIGE DODGE when it is really TOWBIN DODGE. check with the BBB local site for las vegas thats the better business burea and they are the worst dealer in town. they hold a D- score for customer service. I can tell you this cause I just put something on that site about how bad my last service visit was. lies all lies. man in service told me I needed brakes on my vehicle and needed them now. I was only there for a oil service and this is what he told me about my 2009 chrysler 300 srt-8 with 28000miles on it. l was kinda miffed about what he said cause l havent heard any noise from my brakes and they felt and feel fine. when l left cause l had to go to work, the oil change took 3 hours to do was told over the phone it would be 45 minutes also was told the cost was $29.95 and it cost $55.00. well on my way to work l stopped by BIG O tires cause they do brakes and l know they wont charge to do a diag fee and l was there for 15 minutes and they pulled my car back up front and told me my brakes were fine that l had probly another 15-20000 miles to go. he also told me that my airfilter was very dirty and that was needed. funny thing was when I was at TOWBIN oops l mean PRESTIGE they told me my filter was perfect. l had 28000 miles on the car and the filters was the same one l bought the car with so you think it needed replacing. the BIG O guy showed it to me and it was really bad, l mean bad. $10 was all l needed. moral of the story is stores like TOWBIN oops again l mean PRESTIGE think they have to lie and scare people to get money from them. if they were just honest with me they would get my money down the road no matter what, but now like the other guy said belowe l have to drive 20 miles now to go to chapman to get service
Worst Dealership Experience Ever!
by 06/15/2010on
I initiated contact with the dealership by filling out their online finance application. I was first contacted by Flo Romero and invited to come to the dealership to find a vehicle to suit my needs. Upon arrival at the dealership, I met Flo and she quickly introduced me to Chris to help me find a vehicle. I was shown some choices and with some deliberation I decided on a '07 PT Cruiser. Chris and I went into Flo's office to decide on terms of sale. I was very decisive and did not haggle over the pricing. Both parties were happy and they offered for me to take the vehicle to collect all the required personal documentation and to pick up my father to complete the loan documents with the understanding that the vehicle is as good as ours and that I return to later in the day. My father and I returned around 7:30pm. We provided all the required for my father and completed signing the loan application. We handed over the keys to vehicle to Chris for the vehicle to reconditioned and detailed as both parties agreed as we waited for the final loan documents to be produced. We waited for over an hour in Flo's office before Chris and other salesmen offered for us to go to dinner while the loan documents are created. Exhausted from waiting and the day's ordeals, we gladly accepted their offer to eat. I double-checked with Flo to ensure everything was fine and she encouraged us to leave. My father and I went to a restaurant just down the road from the dealership. About 8:55pm, I received a call from Flo telling me to return Monday to sign the loan documents. I explained that I will not be in town and we established how we would complete the deal. Disappointed that the transaction was not completed, I left with an understanding that the car would be delivered to my father once the loan documents were ready on Monday. On Monday, I received a call from Flo informing me that the vehicle that both parties agreed upon was changed because we qualified for a bigger loan. I was surprised that the dealership would take such a liberty to switch vehicles on us. After receiving the documents via fax to my work office, I asked about my items that were in the original '07 PT Cruiser we had decided on Saturday. I listed the items that are missing and where they were left. Immediately, they began giving me excuses saying that they've looked, the items are not there, and no one has seen the items. I begged and pleaded with them to simply look and to ask their employees that cleaned the car. They continued to give me excuses and even blamed me for having the items in the car. Exasperated I informed them that I would begin to take legal action to recover my missing belongings. Once I made that statement, Flo brought in Louis stating that he is the General Manager. Louis began to state that the dealership is not liable for anything left in the car. I explained that the items are mine and I left the items in the car were in good faith and the car was to be simply cleaned. I also stated that Chris knows exactly whom he gave the car to be cleaned and the dealership knows who was working that night, but no effort was made. Extremely frustrated with the dealership's lack of accountability and customer service, I have turned to every avenue to recover my belongings and to inform the auto buying public on my disappointing encounter. Prestige Chrysler Dodge Dealership General Manager: Louis Escobar Internet Sales Manager: Flo Romero Sales Associate: Chris Wagner Items lost: Oakley Inmate Ducati Sunglasses - Retail Value $229.99 Oakley Crosshair Sunglasses - Retail Value $199.99 Oakley Soft Vault Case - $39.99 Motorola H720 Bluetooth - $99.99 Duracell Car Charger for Iphone - $29.99 Total Lost: $750.00