service Rating

The service department here has steadily gone downhill over the past 5 years. They used to be good; slow, but good. Now they are slow and do shoddy work. I brought my car in and ask to get all the brakes replaced. They told me they replaced the brakes, but 3 months later I was having brake issues. Took my car back and I was told that they only replaced the front brakes. The receipt did show that was all I paid for, so I should have checked that what they were telling me was true, but it's still not acceptable that they lied and said they had replaced all the brakes. I had to bring my car back a couple weeks later because they were wobbling. They told me that the rotors needed to be turned. I’m not sure why this wouldn’t be done at the time of replacing the brakes, even if it was an additional charge. Let me know it needs to be done, tell me the cost, and after I approve the cost, turn the rotors. Not a novel concept. After the brakes fiasco, I considered never coming here again, but I didn't know a good mechanic, so I brought my car in again about 8 months later for a shaking issue. The service department replaced the rack and pinion and power steering pump. I drove it off the lot and there was a loud knocking noise every time I turned the wheel. I drove right back to the dealership and was told that they used an after-market power steering pump to save me money. They didn’t ask me if that’s what I wanted, nor did they perform a test drive of the vehicle after working on it. They replaced the after-market pump with a Nissan pump, and the knocking got less noticeable, but was still there. I brought my car back again and they said they would make sure everything was tightened. When I could still tell there was something wrong, I brought my car in a 3rd time. This time, the mechanic drove the car, I was in the passenger seat, and the service clerk was in the back seat. The mechanic drove over a dip in the road and my car made a normal noise for going over a dip. The mechanic said, “Is that the noise?” and started laughing. I told him, no that wasn’t the noise and that I didn’t appreciate being made fun of. He did the same thing on the next dip he drove over. This time I went off on him for being rude. I told him that I know my car and I know there’s something wrong with it. We finally drove around a smooth parking lot and I pointed out the noise and how you can feel it in the steering wheel. After getting back to the dealership and waiting over an hour, they told me that it was a strut that would need to be replaced in 6 months or so, and that I could feel it now because all the parts it connects to are new. I swore at this point to never return to Planet Nissan, not for service or to purchase a car. I knew there was something else wrong, but they wouldn’t give me any credit. About 3 months after this, my power steering failed. I took my car to a different mechanic. He took the entire power steering system apart and said that it must be a faulty rack and pinion. The rack and pinion was still under warranty, so he told me he would put the car back together and I could take it to Planet Nissan to get it replaced. I wasn’t happy with the idea of taking it back there, but I said yes to this solution so I could save the cost of another rack and pinion. The mechanic put the car back together, and it suddenly drove just fine. No knocking noises, no power steering issue, nothing wrong. This has me totally convinced that they installed the parts incorrectly and didn’t even check to see if there was a problem when I brought my car back in. I’m not sure if they didn’t believe me because of my gender, or if they treat everyone with that kind of attitude, but either way it is not okay, and clearly someone is cutting corners or doesn’t know how to do their job. Read more