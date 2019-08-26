Excellent Spencerian
by 08/26/2019on
Just bout a new car from here about two weeks ago. it was all finished in two days and our sales consultant Alejandro Alcocer was very helpful. He helped us find a car we liked, walked us through the process and we were able to settle on a good price. the car is great and it was a very easy process and not stressful at all. I would recommend for people to hop here as everyone was friendly and willing to help with all our needs. I'm so excited about the new car and am satisfied with the experience shopping here
Andrew Brack Thank you very much !
by 05/09/2019on
Just wanted to say thank you Andrew Brack for helping me get my air conditioner fixed! I thought I was going to have to spend hundreds of dollars in repairs but Mr Brack resolved my issue with my Nissan Versa 2013 in minutes and did not charge me anything! Thank you so very much Planet Nissan for the professional service done by Andrew!
Easy buying
by 04/07/2019on
I had the pleasure of buying a certified Rogue from Lee, he was polite, friendly and personable. The car buying process was made easy and quick, great experience overall.
2nd vehicle purchased!! Love my time here
by 02/28/2019on
Where to start... 7 months ago bought my first vehicle from here.. easy as buying a phone. Long story short...Currently drove off the lot with my second vehicle. Best decision I have made in the 3 years of being a resident of las vegas is coming to planet nissan!! Great sales man(Daniel M.) Not to mention the team behind him.. the sales manager and finance manager!! Great people, great service, great business.
Excellent
by 12/06/2018on
Clayton was the best salesman I have ever dealt with. He was polite, knowledgeable and never pressured us at any time. He truly made our purchase a great one. Paula and Kevin
Shoddy work and untrustworthy
by 11/15/2018on
The service department here has steadily gone downhill over the past 5 years. They used to be good; slow, but good. Now they are slow and do shoddy work. I brought my car in and ask to get all the brakes replaced. They told me they replaced the brakes, but 3 months later I was having brake issues. Took my car back and I was told that they only replaced the front brakes. The receipt did show that was all I paid for, so I should have checked that what they were telling me was true, but it's still not acceptable that they lied and said they had replaced all the brakes. I had to bring my car back a couple weeks later because they were wobbling. They told me that the rotors needed to be turned. I’m not sure why this wouldn’t be done at the time of replacing the brakes, even if it was an additional charge. Let me know it needs to be done, tell me the cost, and after I approve the cost, turn the rotors. Not a novel concept. After the brakes fiasco, I considered never coming here again, but I didn't know a good mechanic, so I brought my car in again about 8 months later for a shaking issue. The service department replaced the rack and pinion and power steering pump. I drove it off the lot and there was a loud knocking noise every time I turned the wheel. I drove right back to the dealership and was told that they used an after-market power steering pump to save me money. They didn’t ask me if that’s what I wanted, nor did they perform a test drive of the vehicle after working on it. They replaced the after-market pump with a Nissan pump, and the knocking got less noticeable, but was still there. I brought my car back again and they said they would make sure everything was tightened. When I could still tell there was something wrong, I brought my car in a 3rd time. This time, the mechanic drove the car, I was in the passenger seat, and the service clerk was in the back seat. The mechanic drove over a dip in the road and my car made a normal noise for going over a dip. The mechanic said, “Is that the noise?” and started laughing. I told him, no that wasn’t the noise and that I didn’t appreciate being made fun of. He did the same thing on the next dip he drove over. This time I went off on him for being rude. I told him that I know my car and I know there’s something wrong with it. We finally drove around a smooth parking lot and I pointed out the noise and how you can feel it in the steering wheel. After getting back to the dealership and waiting over an hour, they told me that it was a strut that would need to be replaced in 6 months or so, and that I could feel it now because all the parts it connects to are new. I swore at this point to never return to Planet Nissan, not for service or to purchase a car. I knew there was something else wrong, but they wouldn’t give me any credit. About 3 months after this, my power steering failed. I took my car to a different mechanic. He took the entire power steering system apart and said that it must be a faulty rack and pinion. The rack and pinion was still under warranty, so he told me he would put the car back together and I could take it to Planet Nissan to get it replaced. I wasn’t happy with the idea of taking it back there, but I said yes to this solution so I could save the cost of another rack and pinion. The mechanic put the car back together, and it suddenly drove just fine. No knocking noises, no power steering issue, nothing wrong. This has me totally convinced that they installed the parts incorrectly and didn’t even check to see if there was a problem when I brought my car back in. I’m not sure if they didn’t believe me because of my gender, or if they treat everyone with that kind of attitude, but either way it is not okay, and clearly someone is cutting corners or doesn’t know how to do their job.
Try to rip me off
by 11/14/2018on
I purchased my 2011 nissan altima on this location on 2013 which they give me 100k waranty for certified pre own. Now i have a radiator leak and my car still under 100k so i call planet nissan to find out If still have warranty of my car which they told me i did. Then i drop off my car today and again ask if my warranty cover everything then speaking to advisor Joshua he said yes. Few hours later I received a call from Joshua telling me that my warranty was expired on june so i have to pay $1300 to fixed a radiator and termostat. REALLY $1300??! I can smell they try to rip me off.. Thanks Planet Nissan!!
Car fix
by 10/26/2018on
I went in to get my car checked out to see what was wrong with my car. My breaks was squeaking and my tires needed air. I got helped from Joshua Youngblood, he took very good care od me and my car, he explained everything that was wrong with my car. He had great customer service, a great attitude and cared about how my day went. He made my day great. The whole staff was great.
car maintenance
by 08/25/2018on
i would like to personally thank Ken Voltage for being so professional in dealing with my 2 Nissan Altima he always make sure that he provide 5 star service.
Well Appreciated Sales Attention
by 07/14/2018on
Well beyond my expectations on the purchased of my new "Nissan Versa S" thanks to the dedicated attention and professionalism of our sales representative "RAY PARKER" who with dedicated personal attention put his 300% efforts so that I could como out of the dealer with brand new car. THANK YOU RAY... ALWAYS APPRECIATED. On the scale of 1 to 10 your are at the highest 10. (THERE IS NO BETTER PLACE TO TO BUY A NEW THEN PLANET NISSAN).
False Advertisement
by 04/15/2018on
Internet special for a vehicle listed at $14,800. Was in shock when came with a final price of almost $18,000. Added features or security was their answer. I was told by sales agent that offered that price to get people in the door. Well I was in the door with cash ready to buy but not get lied to and ripped off.
Unprofessional
by 04/11/2018on
on 04/10 l started talking to Davit Hambardzumyan sales person to get a lease. Bottom line, he sent the prices for a car, we closed the numbers by email because lm in CT moving to NV. Before sending him my credit info l sent an email confirming how much my monthly payment would be and he agreed with all the amounts. Once l sent him my social, he came back to me saying #1 he actually didnt have the car l wanted and #2 he could sell me the regular version of the car l wanted for $44.00 extra on my monthly payment. When l asked him why would l accept a car that actually didnt have a navigation paying 189.00 when he first offered the same car for $145.00 he said that the $145.00 didnt include the "documentation fee off $499.00". l clearly sent an email confirming all fess and costs and he NEVER mentioned that fee. He ran my credit score without having the car and tried to push me a cheaper car for way more of what we agreed for the better car. l would never recommend this place to anyone. I'm moving to NV and was trying to make sure l would have a car before getting there. l literally wasted my time and added a stressful situation when l already have tons with my move. l'm really disappointed with the services from this dealer and l think they tried to push me a deal by running my credit score before checking if they had the car and by hiding fees. DO NOT waste your time at Planet Nissan. Now l have no car and a hurt credit score.
Amazing staff!
by 02/28/2018on
Kevin is amazing! Very nice guy. Kevin made sure I got my deal completed and that I was satisfied in my new Altima. Thank you so much! Thanks to Sid too he helped me as well.
Worst Place in town - Old Styple Vegas Ripoff
by 10/03/2017on
Unfortunate that one star is the lowest rating available. as ZERO would be far more appropriate. RUN!! - Don't walk away from this extremely dishonest dealership. Don't buy a car here, and for God's sake don't use their service department. Every interaction with this place I was told one thing and then something else after the fact. I called this location for a minor repair of a plastic motor shield that goes under the motor. When I called, the service agent told me the parts would be $150, but just in case, come in for an estimate. I did, all of a sudden the parts were $480. I wanted it fixed so I went ahead and the service rep that we should order them. He told me the repair would take an hour to an hour and a half and the installation charge would be $100 to $150 and take about an hour to an hour and a half Got to the parts department, and the parts guy said, "What do you need?". The whole point of going for the estimate was to have them tell me.... I'm not a mechanic. Zero communication between the service and parts department. The parts guy said the parts would be in the next day and they would call to schedule the service. Five days later, when I had heard nothing, I called them and the parts had been sitting there. I went to schedule the repair, and the agent on the phone set the appointment and mentioned the service charge would be $380 dollars. What?????? I went in for a quote and the service rep wrote nothing down, put nothing in the computer. Took a half an hour to get it straightened out. Arrived the next day on time for the appointment, and the finished FIVE AND A HALF HOURS LATER. "Gee, it was busy" was all they had to day. Didn't seem to care a bit that I had a major surgery in the morning the next day and the extra three and a half hours I was stranded in the dealership waiting completely robbed me of the time I had left to take care of major issues that I needed to complete before the surgery. Their general attitude was "gee, too bad, so sad". When the car came out, there half of the promised repair had not been completed. By that time I had to leave so had then note the problem on the invoice, which they did, along with verbal promises to fix it when I recovered from the surgery. Finally got there today, and all the service department management was tied up with a warranty audit.... whatever that is. Whatever it is, it was clearly more important to their management than CUSTOMER SERVICE, so I instead got to talk to the "shop foreman", who refused to honor any of the commitments they had made to me. "Too bad, so sad........" should be the motto of this agency, and hung next to the other which should be : "Take as much money from the sucker ('err customer) as you can, even if you have to lie to get it, and then do as little as possible as smugly and dismissively as you can. AGAIN, RUN, DON'T WALK AWAY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP!!!!. Don't buy a car or do service with them. In my opinion, this place represents the worst of Las Vegas and clearly has the old style "MOB" mentality of separate the suckers from their money.
Great Service
by 08/25/2017on
Very friendly & timely, waited for my car and they made sure I didn't have to wait too long. Customer service was excellent.
Exceptional Service Advisor
by 06/20/2017on
Just wanted to take a minute to let you know that Ken Vontalge is an outstanding representative of Planet Nissan and an exceptional Service Advisor. I've bought three new Nissans from Planet Nissan over the past 8 years, in large part because of their dependability. On those occasions when I need to get an oil change, scheduled maintenance, or a repair, Ken is always there to assist me. He keeps me updated on the status of my car whenever I've needed to leave it overnight and has arranged a loaner car for me. If I have questions, he provides straight answers and never keeps me waiting. It's this kind of service that keeps me a Planet Nissan owner and a completely satisfied customer.
Excellent Salesman
by 05/14/2017on
I would like to thank Pablo de la Cueva for his service and time by helping me in the purchase of my second car, with Planet Nissan.
Great experience!
by 05/13/2017on
We were first time car buyers, mike bata really helped us out, got us all information we needed and we left with exactly what we wanted !
darling1506
by 01/11/2017on
Very nice Atmosphere and Customer Service. Jordon was very nice and accurate with his information, the price could have been a little cheaper, the labor cost is too much.
You guys are great!
by 01/09/2017on
Fast friendly service every time! Chris is always helpful and friendly and always calls me when my vehicles are ready. I really appreciate that. Thanks again
