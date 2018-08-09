Skip to main content
INFINITI of Las Vegas

INFINITI of Las Vegas
INFINITI Of Las Vegas
5555 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of INFINITI of Las Vegas

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience ever!

by EVanguard on 09/08/2018

I submitted an Internet lead and spoke with Tom about an INFINITI. He was straight up and direct about everything with me. I came in and was driving away in less than 15 minutes. Easy professional experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
INFINITI of Las Vegas is a new Dealership specializing in New & Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales and Finance. We offer infinite Options and Programs on the Newest and Top-Rated INFINITI Vehicle's, while still providing the most Affordable Options! Finance Programs, Service, Parts, and Body Shop available on site! So come stop by and Experience Luxury in our free Wifi Lounge, Use our computers at hand, free refreshments and treats, and put your favorite channel on and make yourself at home!

"INFINITI of Las Vegas is the area's New and Certified INFINITI dealership. We believe your experience should be headache and hassle free. We accomplish this by being Transparent, Upfront and Honest about our Pricing, Selection and Service.
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
English
Polish
Russian
Romanian

