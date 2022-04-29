3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Sporadic interaction from the salesperson until I was on-site, though I was trying to work through most of the sale remotely. I was happy to see the vehicle up front, cleaned, and ready for me when I arrived for my appointment. Juliana didn't seem to be quite as knowledgeable about the vehicles or certification process when asked for details. Also wasn't willing to help me return my rental vehicle until after I finished with finance, which meant the return location was closed by the time I got there and I had to cover another rental day. Because: it took 2.5 hours to get through finance after agreeing to purchase. Feng was pretty pushy with the extended warranty even after I declined multiple times. Soured the sale a little in my mind. Comes up very short of my experiences at Porsche and Volvo dealers and somehow I've had better experiences at some Jeep, Subaru, and even FIAT dealers. Read more