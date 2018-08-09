Customer Reviews of INFINITI of Las Vegas
Best car buying experience ever!
by 09/08/2018on
I submitted an Internet lead and spoke with Tom about an INFINITI. He was straight up and direct about everything with me. I came in and was driving away in less than 15 minutes. Easy professional experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
