I went to the dealership a few days ago looking to trade in my Mazda3. I am new to the area and this was the closest Mazda dealership to me. We walked inside because we had an appointment with Moe and I walked to the receptionist desk to ask where to find him. The lady at the front desk was extremely rude. She wasn't paying attention to us and acted like she didn't even care that we were there. Finally, she looked up, rolled her eyes, and asked us how she could help us. She had a major attitude problem and it honestly seemed like maybe she was having a bad day but that doesn't mean you have to take it out on me. Honestly, I don't remember her name but she was a bigger set woman with dark hair. Finally, she pointed me in the right direction of where to find Moe. As we were walking away she mumbled something in another language and gave us a dirty look. I don't know what she said but we were completely stunned. I am a pretty laid back person who is not easily upset by trivial things so, we proceeded to find Moe since we were already at the dealership. When we met Moe he was very friendly and helped us look at a few vehicles. I didn't find anything that I liked in terms of my price range so we ended up leaving. I will only return back to this dealership because of Moe. Read more