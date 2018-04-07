Earnhardt Mazda Las Vegas
Customer Reviews of Earnhardt Mazda Las Vegas
Best dealership in LV
by 07/04/2018on
I would come back here to buy another car. Best dealership I've been to in the Las Vegas area. Shout out to Edith, she is awesome. Always checked up on us and making sure we were taken care of. Will referrer anyone I know her way just for the way she was for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 06/28/2018on
We were very happy with the service of Earnhardt Mazda. Ellen P., Mark K., Alex, and Allen M. were very knowledgeable and helpful with our vehicle purchase. I highly recommend Earnhardt Mazda to anyone who wants a no hassle, no pressure car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Zoom Zoom!!
by 03/09/2018on
When I drove to Earnhardt Mazda I didn't know what to expect. I was pleasantly surprised. I was greeted by Trevor Reimer who was very kind and professional. Ultimately I drove home in a brand new Mazda6 Touring. I couldn't be happier with the deal and the car and the treatment I received by everyone involved from Trevor to Eddie Sanchez and Mark the sales manager and finally Lidija who set up financing. Thanks for everything!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2018 Buick Encore
by 03/07/2018on
Eddie Sanchez gets a 10 for his assistance in the purchase of a new 2018 Buick Encore. Many thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
GREED
by 01/28/2018on
I visited the dealership today with a CARMAX appraisal for $15k on my truck to see what option they could offere toward a Mazda purchase with Trade. They offered a trade of about HALF 8K, with, even with them seeing the CARMAX appraisal for $15K. The manager's response was that I could just finance the difference. My experience has been an overwhelming demonstration of greed and lack of business sense. I just returned from Carmax with a check for $15k and would be happy to email anyone a copy if they are curious about this post. Folks.... CARMAX offers a fair appraisal value. Earnhart offered about half and wants to push the customer to finance the difference. In their view, the customer does not pay the difference now, so what is the big deal...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Customer service
by 12/12/2017on
The staff here at Earnhardt were amazing, especially Trevor who was my car salesman and Ellen who went over all my paperwork. She was extremely thorough and incredibly knowledgeable!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience,
by 11/23/2017on
I was looking to trade in my 2014 Mazda 6i and had no idea what I truly wanted. I had an appointment scheduled, which the reminder calls and promptness of Mike was exceptional! He showed me so many different features between the CX-5 and the CX-9; I was able to make an informed decision on what the best way to go was. My family loves it, the responsiveness on any follow up questions Ive had has exceeded my expectations hands down. I appreciate you,Mike and Earnhardt Mazda Staff! See you soon!
Superb Experience
by 11/23/2017on
I can't say enough great things about Mike K.and the entire staff. This dealership cares about their customers and that's a true rarity. I'll never go anywhere else for a vehicle! Thanks guys, you're a bunch of saints! I'm glad to feel safe again driving my family around!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor Customer Service
by 09/11/2017on
I went to the dealership a few days ago looking to trade in my Mazda3. I am new to the area and this was the closest Mazda dealership to me. We walked inside because we had an appointment with Moe and I walked to the receptionist desk to ask where to find him. The lady at the front desk was extremely rude. She wasn't paying attention to us and acted like she didn't even care that we were there. Finally, she looked up, rolled her eyes, and asked us how she could help us. She had a major attitude problem and it honestly seemed like maybe she was having a bad day but that doesn't mean you have to take it out on me. Honestly, I don't remember her name but she was a bigger set woman with dark hair. Finally, she pointed me in the right direction of where to find Moe. As we were walking away she mumbled something in another language and gave us a dirty look. I don't know what she said but we were completely stunned. I am a pretty laid back person who is not easily upset by trivial things so, we proceeded to find Moe since we were already at the dealership. When we met Moe he was very friendly and helped us look at a few vehicles. I didn't find anything that I liked in terms of my price range so we ended up leaving. I will only return back to this dealership because of Moe.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
An amazing Experience!
by 08/19/2017on
We had an amazing experience at Earnhardt Mazda! They were very responsive to all our questions and went above and beyond providing excellent service! We live in California and it was well worth the trip to purchase our vehicle from Earnhardt Mazda. I absolutely love my new CX9!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The best car buying experience
by 08/10/2017on
My experience with Earnhardt Mazda/GMC dealership started with Ellen Phillips, the internet sales manager. She was very understanding of my needs and she placed with sales associate Vanessa. Vanessa and I connected immediately and there was never any high pressure or stress involved. Once I knew I liked the vehicle, it was smooth sailing to Chuck, a sales manager and then Jeff in Finance. Every step of the way, respect and guidance from all of the team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
See Ellen!
by 07/21/2017on
Went to Earnhardt Mazda after doing some research online, every detail was in line with the Edmunds price promise. Ellen helped us over email and on text before visiting and offered quick information, will recommend friends and family for sure. See Ellen!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments