1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Really Gone Down Hill! This dealership has really gone down hill in recent years! It has gone from an exceptional dealership that bent over backwards for their clients, which was expected and part of the reason we had bought 2 brand new vehicles from them in the past, to a dealership with the customer service of a used car lot on Boulder Highway! Part of what is supposed to come with a luxury car is luxury service and that has not been a part of this dealership for several years now. My wife has not been able to get a complimentary vehicle wash for over 2 years now, which is one of the promised amenities associated with buying a car from this dealership, as their car wash is allegedly always broken. Their customer service and interactions are so far from an acceptable status that we have quit taking our vehicle there for service or oil changes for about a year now. Today when calling to get a quote on parts I was hung up on twice and had a total time on hold of over 20 minutes while being transferred numerous times before I gave up and called a different dealership! Don't waste your time at this dealership, go somewhere else where they value their customers and treat them like they have spent over a $100K on vehicles in the past! Read more