Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Henderson
Shaun is amazing!
by 03/29/2022on
Purchasing a car has never been my favorite thing to do. Shaun made the process so easy, he listened to our wants and made it happen. It was a pleasure working with him and we would definitely recommend him to all of our friends. We appreciate the time and dedication.
Shaun is amazing!
by 03/29/2022on
Purchasing a car has never been my favorite thing to do. Shaun made the process so easy, he listened to our wants and made it happen. It was a pleasure working with him and we would definitely recommend him to all of our friends. We appreciate the time and dedication.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional experience
by 03/16/2022on
Scott Ackerman was very professional and detailed. Made our experience enjoyable. It was a pleasure working with him. Your company is lucky to have him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Really Gone Downhill!
by 02/17/2022on
Really Gone Down Hill! This dealership has really gone down hill in recent years! It has gone from an exceptional dealership that bent over backwards for their clients, which was expected and part of the reason we had bought 2 brand new vehicles from them in the past, to a dealership with the customer service of a used car lot on Boulder Highway! Part of what is supposed to come with a luxury car is luxury service and that has not been a part of this dealership for several years now. My wife has not been able to get a complimentary vehicle wash for over 2 years now, which is one of the promised amenities associated with buying a car from this dealership, as their car wash is allegedly always broken. Their customer service and interactions are so far from an acceptable status that we have quit taking our vehicle there for service or oil changes for about a year now. Today when calling to get a quote on parts I was hung up on twice and had a total time on hold of over 20 minutes while being transferred numerous times before I gave up and called a different dealership! Don't waste your time at this dealership, go somewhere else where they value their customers and treat them like they have spent over a $100K on vehicles in the past!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
GLE purchase
by 01/30/2022on
Just purchased a new GLE 350 at hend Mercedes and my experience was great. Trent was my salesman and I couldn’t be happier. Great guy great experience. I’ll be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1st class Service
by 01/23/2022on
Shaun was incredible, and the process was seamless. This my 3rd card from MB Henderson and I’d gladly drive 45 minutes to get that level of service any day!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thanks Mercedes
by 01/03/2022on
Nice Sales person Monica and the whole team was really helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My Mercedes-Benz purchase
by 12/21/2021on
I would highly recommend buying a Mercedes’ from Mercedes Benz of Henderson. The process from beginning to end was fast and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good job
by 12/17/2021on
Will is an excellent service advisor, he is very professional courteous and knowledgeable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Truly Exceptional Service
by 12/15/2021on
Dennis is excellent. He was professional and courteous the entire time and followed up with me when my vehicle was ready and after. As soon as I pulled up someone was there to assist me. Car was serviced excellent. Exceptional service from the entire team start to finish.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Customer Service
by 12/10/2021on
I took my car in for routine service and from the on-line appointment to finish, excellent customer service was given. Everyone I was in contact with was very nice and informative; from the lady at the coffee bar, shuttle service, to my service rep, Will. Thank you Mercedes of Henderson. So happy you are close by!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best of Henderson
by 12/08/2021on
Exceptional service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
review
by 12/03/2021on
The staff were so nice and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Aux Battery Malfunction
by 11/17/2021on
Great Service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 11/10/2021on
My service rep Will was very personable and professional! He arranged for a shuttle and stayed in contact during the day. Also knew I had a long drive in front me and got me out as early as possible. Great job Will!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Always wonderful service at Mercedes Benz of Henderson!!!
by 10/27/2021on
I had my car serviced recently at Mercedes Benz of Henderson! They did a wonderful job and took great care if me and my car and even gave me a free loaner for 24 hours while they had my car and even washed it for me! Looks and runs as good as new! Thank you to Erik Rudd for the always great service!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 10/23/2021on
We received a notice from our Mercedes that there was a malfunction of our Auxiliary Battery. Battery was replace in half a day and was able get a free loaner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thanks, Erik!
by 10/22/2021on
I've been a MBH customer since 2009...buying and servicing nine vehicles for my family. Over the years MBH staff has always provided exceptional service but Erik Rudd truly outshines everyone else. As always, thanks for delivering quality customer service and far exceeding my expectations. You're an all-star of all-stars!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
83 mb
by 09/30/2021on
coordinated well, fixed what was fixable, maintained good communication
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mr
by 09/29/2021on
Excellent service as always.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
"A" service
by 09/24/2021on
Excellent pickup and delivery service. Advisor, Dennis, was exceptional with his timely calls and information. Thank you Dennis and the service staff at MBZ-Henderson.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Service and best people
by 09/18/2021on
Thank you Mercedes-Benz of Henderson for keeping my daughter and I safe. Our Service advisor, Will Bane, not only cares about your vehicle but most importantly he cares about his clients. No detail is overlooked. He is professional and efficient and respectful of any concerns I may have. Always goes above-and-beyond. Important to note that the culture starts at the top with the way in which Spencer Kaplan operates and approaches each and every day within the Service department. I’ve watched closely how he treats people and how he handles business. No one is more genuine or knowledgeable. The definition of class. He helps hire the right people: those that represent the Mercedes-Benz brand to perfection. Spencer and his leadership is a gift to the dealership. Of course, Jim Chaisson should also be credited with all of this. I could not be more thankful that I found a dealership that I can trust.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments