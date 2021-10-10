Findlay Toyota
Customer Reviews of Findlay Toyota
I Highly Recommend Findlay Toyota
by 10/10/2021on
I just purchased another new Toyota from Tony Curtis at Findlay Toyota. Five stars to Tony, the Sales Manager James as well as Matt in the Service Department. They have always taken care of me for my new vehicle purchases and always do an amazing job in the Service Department. Kudos to Findlay for setting such high standards for both Sales and Service!
Extremely Poor Experience.
by 08/04/2021on
I brought my 2014 FJ Cruiser into service for an Oil Change. During that service, they have informed me that the Timing Cover was actively leaking and required resealing. I brought back the vehicle two days later because they did not have the required parts during the first day, and they informed me that the service would take approximately 2 days to complete. Findlay Toyota Service provided a Loaner vehicle and began resealing the Timing Cover. Two days pass, and I receive word from the Service Advisor that the Timing Cover was resealed, however during the final quality inspection test drive, the Technician heard loud noises from the engine and that the Check Engine Light illuminated. I asked what had happened and they have told me that the Technician accidentally dropped a nut or a bolt into Cylinder 4 sometime during service and then drove the vehicle. As terrible news as that was, I was not upset. I knew that Findlay would fix the issue and that I'll have my vehicle back with everything operating properly. Three and a half weeks goes by, and they inform me that the new engine has arrived and that they will be continuing service on my vehicle. Great! I receive a call saying that the engine has been replaced, the Technician performed an extended test drive to ensure everything was working properly, and that the vehicle is now ready for pick up. I drive down to Findlay and retrieve my vehicle just as the Service Center was about to close. I drive out of the Service Drive, make two right hand turns onto the on-ramp of the freeway, and the Check Engine Light presents on the Instrument Cluster. I immediately get off on the next exit which is about 1/4 mile away and I notice that on deceleration, the vehicle will shudder. I drive straight back to the Findlay Service and they provide me another loaner vehicle so that they can perform diagnostics the following day. The next day, they find that the VVTI Exhaust Valves were inoperative, causing the concerns that I was experiencing. They have informed me that they have replaced the inoperative parts and have verified that the vehicle to be operating normally. Perfect, I was about to leave for a flight out of state the following morning and was happy to retrieve my vehicle before then, so I go and pick up my FJ Cruiser from the Service Center. I flew back into town and use the vehicle as usual. I drive approximately 250 miles (+/- 30ish miles) and the Check Engine Light comes on again. I am relatively irate at this point, but maybe it's something simple this time around... it wasn't. Apparently, they found more metal inside of the new engine and that it requires replacement, yet again. On May 18th, I began my search for a new vehicle (I believe I heard about the Engine in need of being replaced the first time on the 16th of May), I wasn't quite sure what I wanted due to the fact that I was not ready to search for a new vehicle at this time, but given the current situation and me having very little faith in properly having my vehicle repaired fully by Findlay Toyota, forces me to simply get rid of this vehicle that I absolutely loved. I reached out to my old Salesperson (John Estrella) and come to find out, he was promoted to the Finance Manager, which I am very happy for him as that is well deserved for him. I was assigned to another Salesperson because that he cannot sell vehicles anymore because of his position. Not a problem at all. We talk about what vehicles are available and then I asked about my trade-in value. I informed him that my vehicle was just appraised at $31,800 and that I want to ensure that I get at least that for the trade-in, no response. I texted back on the morning of May 20th at 9:59AM, no communication with him until June 10, 2021 at 11:10 AM. He texted me asking if I wanted to purchase the vehicle that I wanted, not what they were offering. Now, during the time from May 19th - June 10th, I have been speaking with John in Finance because he was the only person that was very responsive. One of the Sales Manager reached out to me on June 3rd, offering me a vehicle that was similar to the one that I requested and has informed me that the vehicle I am looking for can take up to another 2-3 months to get if I wanted to wait. I've been in a Loaner vehicle for quite some time at this point and wanted to just get this over with. So, I hesitantly agreed in waiting for an inventory vehicle to arrive. Towards the end of our back-and-forth text messages on June 3rd, the last text message I sent to her was about retrieving my personal belongings in the FJ because it was still in Service. No response. On June 8, 2021, I reached out to the Sales Manager and informed her that I have decided not to move forward with the inventory vehicle that was expected to arrive weeks later. I expressed to her that I did feel very rushed into making a decision at that time and that putting a $500.00 deposit to hold a vehicle that I wasn’t necessarily ecstatic for, was a terrible decision. I requested that I’d rather wait for the vehicle that I configured instead. Again, no response from her. I reached out to John Estrella on June 9th, and he responded that same day informing me that he will touch base with her and will ensure that I get the vehicle that I want. Light was brought back to me. From June 16 – June 19, 2021, I have been speaking with the Sales Manager about my monthly payments. I have informed her that I would like to get my payments down to $450/mo with my current trade-in and no additional money down. The lowest that she was able to get my payments down to was $459/mo, to which I agreed. She also had clarified that the $500 deposit was refundable and was to only be used to reserve the vehicle that I configured so that nobody could purchase the vehicle from under me, which I also agreed to. Fast forward to July 22, 2021. I receive a text message from the Salesman stating that the vehicle is expected to arrive that day. Finally! Almost 3 months later, my vehicle is finally here. I was currently at work when he texted me confirming that it is in fact my vehicle. This was at 3:44 PM. I informed the Salesperson that I will not be able to take delivery of the vehicle until Monday, July 26, 2021 because I was flying out of state, early next morning. He then tells me that he’ll rush the Pre-Delivery Inspection and will get the Windows Tinted as soon as possible so that I can retrieve the vehicle that night. This is where I begin to feel even more irritable and frustrated with the Sales Team. Throughout the entirety of purchasing a vehicle from Findlay Toyota this time around, I felt that I was put on the back burner and that my time was not valuable. The moment that I say I cannot retrieve the vehicle until the following Monday, only 4 days later, they do everything possible to make sure the sale happens that day. Absolutely awful. I drive down to Findlay Toyota to sign all of the documents so that I can pick up the vehicle before my flight out and the Salesperson comes over and introduces himself. He placed a sheet of paper down and told me that the cost of the vehicle is per month is now $497. I told him that we have agreed previously that the monthly payment was to be at $459. Which he then said that they have just provided me a “rough estimate”.
Excellent customer service and price!
by 01/25/2021on
Very happy and grateful to Richard Runion and Findlay Toyota for helping us get our new 2021 Corolla Hatchback XSE. We live in Utah and were able to take care of all of the business remotely, and then Richard even drove the car to meet us for delivery. We feel we got a great price, didn't have to deal with any weird car dealer stuff that we feared and we felt very taken care of. I look forward to buying another car from Findlay and Richard!
Horrible Service Manager
by 10/18/2020on
A guy name Brian short disrespected me, this place need to hire better manager, no one should feel threaten. Brian short needs to be in jail!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Didn’t honor price they offered me
by 07/20/2019on
I have been shopping online for a new Toyota 4runner. I found one with the options that I wanted on the Findlay Toyota site. On the site they have a “Get E-Price” button, I clicked that and entered my info so that they can contact me. An Employee at that dealership sent me an email from their company Email with a description and a personalized page with more info. On that page it has the “Special Internet Only Price”. Based on that price when they called me, I agreed to drive the 45 minutes down there past other Toyota dealers to see the vehicle and meet with them. As soon as I got there, I let the sales people out side know that I was there to see the specific sales person who had sent me the info with “Special Internet Only Price”. Upon meeting with that sales person, I had to wait a while for them to find the car. We went out to look at it and then the sales person told me that they have a 7k dealer mark up (over MSRP). I explained that I had an email offering a lower price. He then asked me to come in and see the “Internet Director”. I went in to meet the director. The director then proceeds to tell me how rare this car is and that they are doing their customers a solid by only marking it up 7k. I show him the advertisement that HIS SALES PERSON sent me and asked if they will honor that price that they offered me and he flat out refused and told me that that sales person was “stupid”. The price offered to me was not a typo that was missing a zero or anything like that, but rather the FULL MSRP of the vehicle just with out the ridiculous 7k dealer markup. What kind of reputable dealer would not honor a price that their employee (not a third party) offered someone?? It seems very unethical and a horrible way to do business, the only thing it succeeded in doing was wasting my time, embarrassing me in front of all the people in the dealership and turning me off of the Toyota brand. I went to this dealer because of positive reviews from the internet and friends’ recommendations. It seems that they do not live up to the high expectations. Never again would I trust any quote that their internet department sends me. I have never bought a Toyota before, but I can’t imagine that this type of false advertising/bait and switch is how most dealers do business. It was a very embarrassing, disappointing, and upsetting experience. It showed me that I cannot trust what they say at this dealership even when they put it in writing. I will be filling complaints.
Really great dealership!
by 04/30/2015on
We didn't expect to be treated this good! Really! Rick Glenn was our best contact and he did everything he could to help us find the best deal for what we were looking for. He even found a better price before we were able to ask for a lower payment. We're so happy and love our new Camry! Thank you Rick!
Lied to and wasted my time
by 04/21/2015on
Some background: Looking to buy a 2015 Tundra Crewmax SR5. Did my research online, Consumer Reports, TrueCar, and Edmunds. TrueCar began my spam session with the dealers, but I was prepared for it. Also had financing, trade-in appraisal, and down payment all lined up. Bought my previous vehicle (2008 Scion Xb) from same dealer before the relocated across the freeway, great experience. Nailed down a decent price with Ryan Mannion, Internet Sales Manager. Tell him we're coming in Friday night after work. We get there and Ryan is gone, they don't have any more trucks similar in spec or price. We walk around for a while and ask Jonathan to test drive a 4x4 TRD. We like it and they have one fresh off the transport. We sit down and start the negations. We are quickly escalated to Rick Glenn, Internet Sales Director. He's so overbearing and intimidating that my wife needs to step outside. Two hours later we still can't agree on a number for the truck (did get a better financing quote with TFS) and didn't even discuss my trade-in, so we walked. Next day Ryan calls and wants to make the sale. I already have a lower quote from Internet Sales of Dave Wilson's, so Ryan offers to get the DW truck and beat the price. Complications ensue, so we ask for the one they had last night and verbally agree on a price. We come in and meet with Ryan, we see the truck getting pulled in for PDI and make sure that's the one we want. The extended warranty pitch comes and I decline, we walk in and sit down to get a quote breakdown and hopefully start the discussion on the trade-in. Here's where it gets interesting. We wait while everyone stands around the desk (Rick is there) eating some cheeseburgers. Ryan returns with bad news, the truck was damaged during PDI. I ask to see the damage, "oh we can't have anyone back there for legal reasons." We were just there looking at it less than 10 minutes ago. So we can't have that truck, they don't have another, and can't get the DW truck. I ask about my movie tickets from last nights test drive, wait for them to fill out the forms and we walk, again. As we're walking out, Ryan chases us down and says the truck has been pulled around and we can check it out. There's no visible damage and no one knows what actually happened to the truck and the Service Manager won't be in until Monday. We leave and I call and leave a voicemail for Rich Abajian, GM. I get a call back from Gay Otey, Findlay Customer Service Manager. Great lady, genuinely wants to get to the bottom of things and says she'll make a few calls. She can't get any answers and wasn't sure why we didn't have a deposit on the truck, since any one can buy it according to the system. She calls back with John Barr on the line, he explains the price we were quoted was not something he could actually sell that truck for and would be losing too much money. I ask why Rick and Ryan would agree, and he mentioned they may have been a little too aggressive hoping to make up for it with Extended Warranty or other accessories. Bam, there it is. They didn't want to sell me the truck for the quoted price, so they made up an elaborate lie to get out of it without saying as much. Gay calls Monday to follow up with me, still no answers on what happened to the truck, but it was on the lot waiting to be sold. I ask if I can speak with Rich, no I've already talked with John Barr and that's as high as it gets. I ask if Rich is too important to talk to his customers, she said no that's just what he pays other people for. I will no longer be doing any business with this dealership or the entire Findlay franchise. Disrespect and deceit are the name of the game here, and my time has been wasted.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No straight answers, waste of time
by 10/14/2014on
We went to lease a vehicle and while the test drive was normal, once we started asking about leasing options things went downhill. Long waits and no straight answers while the sales person kept getting the car model wrong! Lots of hidden fees and tricks, ending up with a really bad price. The final thing they did was keep our car keys, which they were using to assess a potential trade-in. It took another 20 minutes to get the car keys back. A dealership like this is the reason I'm in favor of car manufacturers selling directly to consumers (which is currently prohibted). We ended up leasing from a different dealership further away from where we live.
Highly recommending!
by 08/28/2013on
I recently purchased a 2013 Toyota Corolla. I worked with two Sales reps, Carlos and JP and they were great. It was one of the best experiences buying a 'big ticket item.' They let me test drive numerous cars and gave me space to make the right decision. It might have been the right time to go in and buy a car, but I do have to say, no haggling, the price they quoted well below the MRSP and they were reasonable, friendly and helpful. Even now, I am continuing to get follow up emails with information about the car and future maintenance. If you are interested in buying a New Toyota, check out Findaly Toyota in Henderson and ask for Carlos and JP. They did a great job. Hopefully, I won't have to go back and buy another car in 10 years, but when I do, hope they are still working there to sell me another.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The internet salesman...
by 04/04/2013on
Never answer what I ask in clear way.. and ask me back 'Is there anything I can help you with?' over and over again.. tired of this kind of e-mails..
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Don't Ever Go Here
by 08/12/2012on
On July 30th, I dropped my vehicle off in the morning and took the shuttle back to my office. At the same time I booked my appointment I confirmed my need for a ride to and from work. I was told a shuttle would be ready within 10 minutes of me dropping off my vehicle. After 30 minutes I had to track down whoever was supposed to be giving me a ride. After I went to work, no one called me that day and I called a little after 5:00 concerned. Come to find out I was completely forgotten about. My vehicle had been done hours before. The person who was supposed to have called me, Robert Baldwin, told me that it was an unfortunate over site on his part. I was then told the shuttle was officially down and they werent sure if they could assist me in getting my vehicle since their office was about to close anyway! I am a single mother of two children. I had no way to get my vehicle without an extremely expensive taxi ride and still not without being extremely late in picking my children up from school. Also, with no family in town the school would have had no choice but to call the authorities to come and get my children. That would mean that if I ever did get my vehicle, Id have to go to the POLICE STATION to pick up my 2 and 5 year old children! After speaking to 3 different people, they finally decided it was fine to pick me up and to stay open long enough for me to get my vehicle. With the time it took them to decide to have someone pick me up, I was alone at the office and sitting outside by myself praying my phone didnt die before someone picked me up. There is absolutely no excuse for what I was put through for a simple oil change. A free oil change turned out to be a $120 school bill that I incurred because I was horridly late in picking up my children, but thank God not late enough for the authorities to be involved. When I told the representative that I wanted some kind of compensation, he stated that again it was an unfortunate over site on his part and that he could do nothing since my oil change was free, since I myself purchased the extra package. He stated that he would make sure one of his managers contacted me by the next day before lunch. It is now two weeks later and the crickets have even given up on the possibility that anyone at this facility will take responsibility.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Be an informed shopper and have a good experience
by 03/22/2012on
I did my research and did my comparison shopping. I knew enough to ask about fees before I went to the dealership. I asked for the out-the-door price before I set foot in the dealership. I got another appraisal of my used car before I went car shopping. Do all this and you can have a good experience at a competant dealership which is what Findlay Toyota is. They are not a charity and they are not pirates. They will respond intelligently to an intelligent and well informed consumer. I was treated with respect and had a smooth and relatively fast (2.5 hrs) buying experience. If you are not well informed and cut corners on your car buying homework you will get taken for a ride just like anywhere else. Take some personal responsibility people!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't buy Toyota vehicles from this dealership!!
by 02/12/2012on
Never trust a salesman. He will lure you into buying whether you say numerous times, No, Im not ready to buy now. I had an aweful experience Dec 22, 2011 with a salesman (Richard Kaye) from dealership Findlay Toyota, 7733 Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV. How it got started, I end up getting a 'flier' from home, stating test drive our vehicles and youll get two free movie tickets. From the beginning I told him what I wanted was to test drive one of the Toyotas as I heard it was good vehicle and that I am not planning to buy that night. We spent 4-5 hours (between 5pm-10pm) as I said couple of times to him, no, I am not ready now to buy as I started to get up and walk away, he wouldnt take no for an answer and he tried so desperately to sell me one of their vehicles knowing already I was vulnerable and gullible about buying vehicles. Also, I told him I was a retired veteran. I said you sound like you wont get your commission if I dont buy a vehicle and he said no, it wouldnt matter I get commission or not but then he contradicts what he desperately try to get lured into buying it anyway. He took advantage of that situation as I am a vet and I was under and of my being not knowledgeable about buying vehicles and being a vet; and I felt I was pressured, under the gun, as he was getting agitated that I wasnt giving him the answer he wanted to hear. I was feeling uncomfortable about this during and to the end of the sale. He said, if I didnt buy this vehicle, the price will not be todays price and the trade in vehicle would depreciate value due to the issues that was developing in that vehicle. The next day or so, I found out through another department in same building there is such thing as I Owe form that the salesman could have provided to me same day or night of purchase and it was never given to me. So the people at the front desk, Greg Hadges assisted me professionally to make sure my needs were met and even by the head manager. Also, the salesman said the 2008 Toyota Yaris has seven year warranty and he stated that 2-3 times throughout his sales pitch, little did I think that it was already depreciated of four years already, which he expressed that it really has now three years warranty thats why they were trying to sell me, during signing an additional $845 seven year warranty . I felt like after, like putting a gun to my head, as agitated as he was getting, if I didnt say yes, Id get in trouble by request of the dealership ethically or morally, as I'm very honest. This is one of the worst experience Ive had in decades of a dealership to make you feel you had to buy this or being enticed or coerced to purchase a vehicle. I shouldnt ever have to gone through this or felt this aweful when looking at vehicles. I felt he crossed the line of his sales pitch and he should have stopped on the second no and he didnt that he seemed desperate to make his sale from me. I dont want to have anyone else to go through this, especially a female presently by herself mainly not knowing much about vehicles and purchasing them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Job!
by 07/06/2011on
Cant say enough good things about this place. Only place I can take my vehicles to and feel satisfied with the work. A shame that no other place in town embodies the customer service and satisfaction like Findlay Toyota!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Personal Touch
by 03/15/2010on
My last car was purchased there and my salesman Chai was so good he was the first person I called for another car purchase. Long story short, unfortunately, I had a less than favorable converstaion with the Sales Manager. As I was leaving, I forgot about the $500 deposit I had put down but my salesman Chai reminded me and told me to wait just 5 minutes while he got my refundable $500 deposit. While I was waiting, I saw Rich Abajian, GM and Co-owner. I approached him and told him I was leaving a very dissastisfied customer. Immediately, John Barr, General Sales Manager, came and asked me what happened. I explained the situation and long story short, they personally got involved and the next day I purchased my second vehicle from them. Never would I have thought that Rich Abajian and John Barr would personally get involved to make sure that a customer was taken care of.
Rude and Untruthful
by 07/15/2009on
My husband and I recently went purchased a used vehicle from Findlay, three days later the air conditioning stopped pushing out freon, when we explained the situation to the salesperson, he told us he couldn't do anything about it yet the price we paid included working air conditioning. I don't understand how any "reputable" dealership could have the nerve to sell a vehicle to someone knowing there might be problems with the air conditioning, and not disclose the information. Also it was pathetic that the rapport that this salesperson tried to build with us was based on him being from the same area as us and that he'd look out for us. Please please please do not purchase from these people. The desk managers aren't of any help either, they don't deal well with difficult situations and talk to you like the customer is an inconvenience! John Barr even has an attitude.
Service Department is Very Poorly Run
by 11/15/2008on
The service department at Findlay Toyota is by far the worst Toyota dealership I have ever experienced. The dealership advertises that they have over 100 service bays - but they only have about 10 mechanics working those bays. They also have spots for 10 service consultants - but rarely have more than 2 working. Appointments are done terribly. The schedulers will give everyone an appointment between 7am and 9am. There are no afternoon appointments. However, even though you have one of those early morning appointments, the service department just lines up your car to wait until the afternoon before anyone actually services it. The typical appointment is to leave your car for a minimum of half a day and usually to leave the car all day. I have even had oil change appointments where you have to leave your car a half day. It is incredibly annoying because every time you complain to someone at the service department they make it out to be a special circumstance that they are just so overwhelmed that day. Unfortunately, it is like that every time. The prices are higher than any other dealer I have seen. They charge $74 for a standard oil change. The other services are priced outrageously high as well.
Be ready for shady sales tactics
by 11/15/2008on
I have owned Toyotas for the past 20 years and that includes 4 or 5 different cars. So when I moved to Las Vegas I would be buying another Toyota. Findlay Toyota bombards the city with advertising in all forms. They have a very large dealership with lots of inventory. Their ads promise some of the lowest pricing in the region. Those are the only good things about this dealership. I called ahead to make sure that they were actually selling Camrys at the advertised price - which was at least $2000 less than the best price I had found on the internet. The salesperson on the phone assured me that the price was real and that they had plenty of Camrys available at that price and to set an appointment to come in and make the deal. I said I would be right in. I got to the dealership in less than 30 minutes since it is pretty close to my house. I found the salesman at the lot and he acted like he had no idea who I was even though I had just spoken to him. He claimed that they had sold all of the Camrys they had at that special price immediately after the ad came out that morning. I should have know the shadiness would continue. I was in the market for a Camry so I asked what kind of pricing they offered. He said that Camrys were so incredibly popular that they could not discount them at all and that I would have to pay list price for a new Camry. I brought my internet price quotes and was determined to make a deal and get it done. After a short test drive, the salesman wanted nothing more than to sell me a car at full price. After around an hour of arguing, the salesman negotiated it down $2000. Then he started bringing me forms to sign. Of course, the price of the car was no where on these phony looking forms. I balked at signing anything like this. So the salesman gets up for a minute and then comes back with another salesman. What a waste of time. Had to go through everything again with salesman number 2 and he starts dropping specific information from my credit report. What? I never said I wanted to finance this car. They had apparently run a credit report on me even though I was going to pay cash for the car and had never signed an application. For some reason, though, I was hooked and continued. Finally got a cash price written on a phony price form with the specific details of the car. Then the sales manager comes over... tells me that I was a great negotiator but that the salesmen had given me a price that the dealership just could not sell a car for and stay in business. He told me that I would have to pay at least another $1000 or he just couldn't sell the car. I finally was ready to walk. The sales manager chased me down and said he would make a personal call to the owner and see if I could get that price since I was a devoted Toyota customer. I fell for it and came back inside for another hour of waiting. Finally got the price I wanted and moved on to the "paperwork manager." Started signing some papers to buy the car and noticed that they had tacked on a doc fee, a window etching fee, an extended service contract, and a prepaid maintenance plan. This added over $2500 to the price. I balked and said no way did I want all of these extras. The paperwork guy said that I had to buy all of this extra stuff because they sold all of their cars like this to "guarantee my happiness." What a load of bull. After much arguing, got him to remove everything but the doc fee which he claimed was mandated by the state. I finally bought the Camry for less than $500 more than I started offering, but it took me over 6 hours in the dealership. I finally signed all of the papers and was ready to drive away when they sprung the big surprise on me. They refused to sell me the car that I had test driven and said I had to wait until one came in on the next shipment since they "sold it to me with no profit." At this point I was broken down to the point that I just accepted it and waited for the car to arrive. Fortunately
Salesman gave me something extra.... pink eye.
by 09/18/2007on
I saw an ad in the autos illustrated for an 05 Infinity fx35 with navigation for about $29.999. I went in to check out the car. I got the run around from low level sales guy to more experienced guy to even more experienced guy. The last guy who chased me down was Asian thinking since I'm Asian I would trust him more. Well, initially things went well as I was double teamed. I personally found the car which was the same year, color, make, very close to mileage advertised, but no navi. All FX35's have a screen so someone can easily mistaken the maintenance screen as navi. The salesman came up and shook my hand. I then realized his eyes were really red. Oh well, I thought. Anyways, the car had a sale tag that read $30,999. I told them I saw the car in the ad for a $1,000 cheaper but with Navi. The sales guy quickly told me this was a different car. OK... I test drove it then went inside to negotiate. This is where it gets bad. I offer $30,000 out the door. The guy gets more irritated at me because while we negotiated I phoned my brother to check blue book and what other FX35s were going for in my town. Finally the salesman tells me to write a check for $30,000. I asked "do we have a deal?" He said," No, but if you write a check and I take it to them it will help." I got flustered... this guy must be nuts to think I would write a check to him even though I don't have a deal. That's when more sales guys came to our table. I told them I couldn't do business with the salesman because of his aggressive and unprofessional attitude towards me; and for asking me to trust someone I met 20 minutes ago with a $30,000 check. Talk about holding someone hostage. In the end, I got pink eye from the guy. Now I'm out $100 in doctor and medicine costs. I'm strictly sticking to private party sales