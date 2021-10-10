1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I brought my 2014 FJ Cruiser into service for an Oil Change. During that service, they have informed me that the Timing Cover was actively leaking and required resealing. I brought back the vehicle two days later because they did not have the required parts during the first day, and they informed me that the service would take approximately 2 days to complete. Findlay Toyota Service provided a Loaner vehicle and began resealing the Timing Cover. Two days pass, and I receive word from the Service Advisor that the Timing Cover was resealed, however during the final quality inspection test drive, the Technician heard loud noises from the engine and that the Check Engine Light illuminated. I asked what had happened and they have told me that the Technician accidentally dropped a nut or a bolt into Cylinder 4 sometime during service and then drove the vehicle. As terrible news as that was, I was not upset. I knew that Findlay would fix the issue and that I'll have my vehicle back with everything operating properly. Three and a half weeks goes by, and they inform me that the new engine has arrived and that they will be continuing service on my vehicle. Great! I receive a call saying that the engine has been replaced, the Technician performed an extended test drive to ensure everything was working properly, and that the vehicle is now ready for pick up. I drive down to Findlay and retrieve my vehicle just as the Service Center was about to close. I drive out of the Service Drive, make two right hand turns onto the on-ramp of the freeway, and the Check Engine Light presents on the Instrument Cluster. I immediately get off on the next exit which is about 1/4 mile away and I notice that on deceleration, the vehicle will shudder. I drive straight back to the Findlay Service and they provide me another loaner vehicle so that they can perform diagnostics the following day. The next day, they find that the VVTI Exhaust Valves were inoperative, causing the concerns that I was experiencing. They have informed me that they have replaced the inoperative parts and have verified that the vehicle to be operating normally. Perfect, I was about to leave for a flight out of state the following morning and was happy to retrieve my vehicle before then, so I go and pick up my FJ Cruiser from the Service Center. I flew back into town and use the vehicle as usual. I drive approximately 250 miles (+/- 30ish miles) and the Check Engine Light comes on again. I am relatively irate at this point, but maybe it's something simple this time around... it wasn't. Apparently, they found more metal inside of the new engine and that it requires replacement, yet again. On May 18th, I began my search for a new vehicle (I believe I heard about the Engine in need of being replaced the first time on the 16th of May), I wasn't quite sure what I wanted due to the fact that I was not ready to search for a new vehicle at this time, but given the current situation and me having very little faith in properly having my vehicle repaired fully by Findlay Toyota, forces me to simply get rid of this vehicle that I absolutely loved. I reached out to my old Salesperson (John Estrella) and come to find out, he was promoted to the Finance Manager, which I am very happy for him as that is well deserved for him. I was assigned to another Salesperson because that he cannot sell vehicles anymore because of his position. Not a problem at all. We talk about what vehicles are available and then I asked about my trade-in value. I informed him that my vehicle was just appraised at $31,800 and that I want to ensure that I get at least that for the trade-in, no response. I texted back on the morning of May 20th at 9:59AM, no communication with him until June 10, 2021 at 11:10 AM. He texted me asking if I wanted to purchase the vehicle that I wanted, not what they were offering. Now, during the time from May 19th - June 10th, I have been speaking with John in Finance because he was the only person that was very responsive. One of the Sales Manager reached out to me on June 3rd, offering me a vehicle that was similar to the one that I requested and has informed me that the vehicle I am looking for can take up to another 2-3 months to get if I wanted to wait. I've been in a Loaner vehicle for quite some time at this point and wanted to just get this over with. So, I hesitantly agreed in waiting for an inventory vehicle to arrive. Towards the end of our back-and-forth text messages on June 3rd, the last text message I sent to her was about retrieving my personal belongings in the FJ because it was still in Service. No response. On June 8, 2021, I reached out to the Sales Manager and informed her that I have decided not to move forward with the inventory vehicle that was expected to arrive weeks later. I expressed to her that I did feel very rushed into making a decision at that time and that putting a $500.00 deposit to hold a vehicle that I wasn’t necessarily ecstatic for, was a terrible decision. I requested that I’d rather wait for the vehicle that I configured instead. Again, no response from her. I reached out to John Estrella on June 9th, and he responded that same day informing me that he will touch base with her and will ensure that I get the vehicle that I want. Light was brought back to me. From June 16 – June 19, 2021, I have been speaking with the Sales Manager about my monthly payments. I have informed her that I would like to get my payments down to $450/mo with my current trade-in and no additional money down. The lowest that she was able to get my payments down to was $459/mo, to which I agreed. She also had clarified that the $500 deposit was refundable and was to only be used to reserve the vehicle that I configured so that nobody could purchase the vehicle from under me, which I also agreed to. Fast forward to July 22, 2021. I receive a text message from the Salesman stating that the vehicle is expected to arrive that day. Finally! Almost 3 months later, my vehicle is finally here. I was currently at work when he texted me confirming that it is in fact my vehicle. This was at 3:44 PM. I informed the Salesperson that I will not be able to take delivery of the vehicle until Monday, July 26, 2021 because I was flying out of state, early next morning. He then tells me that he’ll rush the Pre-Delivery Inspection and will get the Windows Tinted as soon as possible so that I can retrieve the vehicle that night. This is where I begin to feel even more irritable and frustrated with the Sales Team. Throughout the entirety of purchasing a vehicle from Findlay Toyota this time around, I felt that I was put on the back burner and that my time was not valuable. The moment that I say I cannot retrieve the vehicle until the following Monday, only 4 days later, they do everything possible to make sure the sale happens that day. Absolutely awful. I drive down to Findlay Toyota to sign all of the documents so that I can pick up the vehicle before my flight out and the Salesperson comes over and introduces himself. He placed a sheet of paper down and told me that the cost of the vehicle is per month is now $497. I told him that we have agreed previously that the monthly payment was to be at $459. Which he then said that they have just provided me a “rough estimate”. Read more