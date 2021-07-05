Customer Reviews of BMW of Henderson
Kyle, salesman
by 05/07/2021on
Kyle’s integrity and commitment to customer service made the buying process a breeze!
Check engine
by 05/12/2022on
Completed the repair in timely manner
Customer beware!
by 03/10/2022on
What would you expect from a BMW dealer for $2,800? Certainly, not a botch of a software update which they recommended, and that took over 30 days to get right. Certainly, no engine smoke leaking into the passenger cabin after a replacement of the head gaskets, which they diagnosed as needing repair. Certainly, replacing all body parts like the tow eye cap on the rear bumper that makes my bumper look toothless. Certainly, not silence and no response to my calls and text messages to the customer service rep and the general manager. Certainly, a frustrating and disappointing experience from a premium brand.
Mr
by 02/14/2022on
My service Advisor Danny was very attentive and would recommend him to all my family and friends 5 stars
BMW Service Experience
by 01/07/2022on
Starting with the phone call to make the appointment, since there were several items I specifically wanted looked at, the wait time can be lengthy. The automated voice system does give a call back option however. The service manager, Ian did a quick analysis of the car computer and informed me what else the car required. I selected all of the recommended service to be done. Total time in the shop was about 6 hours. The items I asked them to check were actually good. The alignment they did made a notable difference on the ride home. My car was purchased from another dealer a year ago and I am the second owner. I wanted the full service to get the car in the computer system and a known state for my piece of mind. This is the closest service center within 100 miles, another reason to get everything serviced. A good experience overall.
The Only Place I’ll Go
by 12/21/2021on
Very satisfied with the service provided. Daniel took extra time to answer all my questions and when I thought there was a problem he worked to get it fixed right away. There was no problem after all, but his willingness to help was very much appreciated.
Outstanding Service
by 11/09/2021on
Best service
Service Henderson BMW
by 10/29/2021on
I had an 11AM appointment for service and did a drop off at 930AM. At 1130AM I still hadn’t heard from my representative and had to call THEM to see what was going to be done with my car. I was told the service would be 11/2-2 hours. I showed up at the dealership at 2PM, and my car still wasn’t done. I then waited another hour for a wash and vacuum, and left at 3PM. I asked about the wait, and was told there were other cars in front of me. My car was there 4 hours from my appointment time for a regular service? I’m glad I didn’t wait in the waiting room. I’ve been coming to this dealership for over 5 years, and honestly feel the service experience has been declining.
Car Service
by 10/18/2021on
Ian of BMW Henderson service advisor always been proactive for taking care with the required car service in proficient, & promptly manner. Will definitely recommended.
Service,and repairs
by 09/04/2021on
Service and repairs are excellent.wheever I need something done for my bmw, you guys take care of it...would not take my car to any other service shop. Your master mechanics are too notch. Thank you for the great care of my bmw
Check Engine Light Was On
by 05/29/2021on
I took my X5 in to see why the check engine light was on and a sensor was stuck. Simple fix and had my X5 back the next day all cleaned up. Easy drop off and pick up procedure.
Excellent Service
by 05/11/2021on
Professional, competent, and high quality service. Replaced the window on my 20 year old Z3 and detailed, looks like new! Did necessary repairs, and did not try to upscale.
Awesome
by 04/20/2021on
Yoswas is an excellent sales person will definitely recommend him to many. Also cloe the operation guide was amazing as well
Service
by 04/02/2021on
Ian was AMAZING! He’s super funny and personable and took amazing care of me! He and the mechanics got my car finished the same day and the work should have taken at least a day or two! Great work!
A++++
by 04/01/2021on
I have never been more delighted to get my car serviced. What is typically a headache for any car owner, with BMW of Henderson is actually a pleasant experience. They could not make it more user-friendly or easy. I am so happy with this dealership that I think I am a BMW owner for life.
50,000 mile service
by 02/19/2021on
Christian was my service advisor. He reviewed all serotonin be performed and what were covered by contract and what I would pay. Loaner car was provided. Service completed in less than a and car was washed prior to pick up. Cost was actually less than quoted. Very happy either quality and timeliness of service.
my car
by 02/03/2021on
hmm, they did an excellent job giving me a quote and checking to see where the smoke was coming from under the hood, they told me exactly what was wrong when I had asked. they told me I had a leak from the vacuum pump was dripping oil as to why there was smoke coming from my hood when I drive at least a few miles. The only problem I had was the quote they gave for how much it was to get it fixed even though it's an easy simple job! I was hoping the price to get it fixed would be lower
Recall Service
by 01/27/2021on
Was informed of the need to service my vehicle and urged to set an appointment.. Once the call was made for the appointment and the execution thereof was with the utmost of professionalism. Upon completion of the servicing I was immediately contacted that my vehicle was ready with no other detected problems and that I should come at my convenience till the closing time that day.. Excellent on all levels..
Routine maintenance service
by 01/27/2021on
Routine maintenance- Christian Mandapat provided A+ service. He answered questions regarding my warranty and followed up the next day regarding renewal options. During the scheduled service day, he provided me with a loaner car as I needed to get to work in North LV. The following day he call when my car was ready for pick up and reviewed services performed. Simple practices but effective customer service!
Used BMW
by 12/30/2020on
This dealership is worth your time if you want a new or used BMW. They have an excellent sales staff and finance people.
Fantastic
by 12/20/2020on
Had a very last minute need to bring in my car and Thomas and everyone took care of us so well! Very pleased with the service! Highly recommend!
