BMW of Henderson

261 Auto Mall Dr, Henderson, NV 89014
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
4.7
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kyle, salesman

by Happybuyer on 05/07/2021

Kyle’s integrity and commitment to customer service made the buying process a breeze!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Check engine

by MannyCruz on 05/12/2022

Completed the repair in timely manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Customer beware!

by Dissatisfied on 03/10/2022

What would you expect from a BMW dealer for $2,800? Certainly, not a botch of a software update which they recommended, and that took over 30 days to get right. Certainly, no engine smoke leaking into the passenger cabin after a replacement of the head gaskets, which they diagnosed as needing repair. Certainly, replacing all body parts like the tow eye cap on the rear bumper that makes my bumper look toothless. Certainly, not silence and no response to my calls and text messages to the customer service rep and the general manager. Certainly, a frustrating and disappointing experience from a premium brand.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr

by Qusey h on 02/14/2022

My service Advisor Danny was very attentive and would recommend him to all my family and friends 5 stars

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

BMW Service Experience

by Matthew on 01/07/2022

Starting with the phone call to make the appointment, since there were several items I specifically wanted looked at, the wait time can be lengthy. The automated voice system does give a call back option however. The service manager, Ian did a quick analysis of the car computer and informed me what else the car required. I selected all of the recommended service to be done. Total time in the shop was about 6 hours. The items I asked them to check were actually good. The alignment they did made a notable difference on the ride home. My car was purchased from another dealer a year ago and I am the second owner. I wanted the full service to get the car in the computer system and a known state for my piece of mind. This is the closest service center within 100 miles, another reason to get everything serviced. A good experience overall.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The Only Place I’ll Go

by Trish W. on 12/21/2021

Very satisfied with the service provided. Daniel took extra time to answer all my questions and when I thought there was a problem he worked to get it fixed right away. There was no problem after all, but his willingness to help was very much appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Service

by Richard on 11/09/2021

Best service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Henderson BMW

by MedicRN on 10/29/2021

I had an 11AM appointment for service and did a drop off at 930AM. At 1130AM I still hadn’t heard from my representative and had to call THEM to see what was going to be done with my car. I was told the service would be 11/2-2 hours. I showed up at the dealership at 2PM, and my car still wasn’t done. I then waited another hour for a wash and vacuum, and left at 3PM. I asked about the wait, and was told there were other cars in front of me. My car was there 4 hours from my appointment time for a regular service? I’m glad I didn’t wait in the waiting room. I’ve been coming to this dealership for over 5 years, and honestly feel the service experience has been declining.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car Service

by Joe on 10/18/2021

Ian of BMW Henderson service advisor always been proactive for taking care with the required car service in proficient, & promptly manner. Will definitely recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service,and repairs

by BMW on 09/04/2021

Service and repairs are excellent.wheever I need something done for my bmw, you guys take care of it...would not take my car to any other service shop. Your master mechanics are too notch. Thank you for the great care of my bmw

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Check Engine Light Was On

by WYRunner on 05/29/2021

I took my X5 in to see why the check engine light was on and a sensor was stuck. Simple fix and had my X5 back the next day all cleaned up. Easy drop off and pick up procedure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Michael on 05/11/2021

Professional, competent, and high quality service. Replaced the window on my 20 year old Z3 and detailed, looks like new! Did necessary repairs, and did not try to upscale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Awesome on 04/20/2021

Yoswas is an excellent sales person will definitely recommend him to many. Also cloe the operation guide was amazing as well

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Stephanie S. on 04/02/2021

Ian was AMAZING! He’s super funny and personable and took amazing care of me! He and the mechanics got my car finished the same day and the work should have taken at least a day or two! Great work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A++++

by BMWOwner on 04/01/2021

I have never been more delighted to get my car serviced. What is typically a headache for any car owner, with BMW of Henderson is actually a pleasant experience. They could not make it more user-friendly or easy. I am so happy with this dealership that I think I am a BMW owner for life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

50,000 mile service

by JWM2964 on 02/19/2021

Christian was my service advisor. He reviewed all serotonin be performed and what were covered by contract and what I would pay. Loaner car was provided. Service completed in less than a and car was washed prior to pick up. Cost was actually less than quoted. Very happy either quality and timeliness of service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

my car

by Desuan1 on 02/03/2021

hmm, they did an excellent job giving me a quote and checking to see where the smoke was coming from under the hood, they told me exactly what was wrong when I had asked. they told me I had a leak from the vacuum pump was dripping oil as to why there was smoke coming from my hood when I drive at least a few miles. The only problem I had was the quote they gave for how much it was to get it fixed even though it's an easy simple job! I was hoping the price to get it fixed would be lower

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall Service

by Mytmco1 on 01/27/2021

Was informed of the need to service my vehicle and urged to set an appointment.. Once the call was made for the appointment and the execution thereof was with the utmost of professionalism. Upon completion of the servicing I was immediately contacted that my vehicle was ready with no other detected problems and that I should come at my convenience till the closing time that day.. Excellent on all levels..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Routine maintenance service

by JoeRivera on 01/27/2021

Routine maintenance- Christian Mandapat provided A+ service. He answered questions regarding my warranty and followed up the next day regarding renewal options. During the scheduled service day, he provided me with a loaner car as I needed to get to work in North LV. The following day he call when my car was ready for pick up and reviewed services performed. Simple practices but effective customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used BMW

by Willis010101 on 12/30/2020

This dealership is worth your time if you want a new or used BMW. They have an excellent sales staff and finance people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fantastic

by NTeruya on 12/20/2020

Had a very last minute need to bring in my car and Thomas and everyone took care of us so well! Very pleased with the service! Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

