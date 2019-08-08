sales Rating

Towbin will High Pressure Sell you and wear you down until you sign just to get out of their showroom. They wore me down and kept me there for over 4 hours on a Saturday night when I just came in to test drive as I was beginning to look for a truck. They lied to me about the pay off of my trade in, and did not give me nearly what they led me to believe. They were dishonest, and did not tell me everything I needed to know. They hid the fact of there being no Recission Law in the state of Nevada. They pressured and tricked me into buying the Truck. The used 3 sales people to hammer on me until I was worn down and tired. They took my car keys to "evaluate" my car for trade in of which they hardly moved it. They just wanted to get my keys in their hands. They held my keys and after asking 6 times finally gave them to me, but they still kept me from leaving. Do not let these guys get you. This happened to me on Saturday June 13, 2009. The sales people were Harvey and Jody. They of course would not tell me their last names. The sales manager was Brian W. These guys are [violative content deleted] and do not ever go to Towbin. Drive [elsewhere] before you settle for these guys. I then went in today to discuss options of returning the Truck, and explained the ordeal I went through on Saturday. They laughed and tried to make me feel stupid for saying I was pressured. They were rude and the "Desk Manager" was an [violative content deleted]. I cannot imagine how they are still in business because no one would ever go back or refer anyone. Please do not let them get you. Read more