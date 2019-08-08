Best car buying experience
by 08/08/2019on
I rarely write reviews but the customer service and car buying experience was second to none! Today I found myself literally amazed at how simple and quickly I got into a new Dodge Durango. Let me start by saying Jose Sandoval is the guy to go see! After spending 3 days going back and forth with a “buy here pay here” car lot with the “we approve everyone” mottos we felt completely discouraged when even they wouldn’t finance us on a vehicle. Our credit situation isn’t the best but we thought let’s just give a big car lot a shot. We decided to go down to Towbin Dodge in the Valley AutoMall in search of a family size vehicle. We had our eyes set on a Dodge Durango and long story short we left with the exact vehicle we wanted! At no point in time did we feel like we had to beg and give a limb, Jose gave us the option to pay what we were comfortable with and didn’t suggest any lesser vehicles. He explained everything in great depth and made us feel comfortable. To top it all off he heard us make a comment jokingly about wanting to get lunch soon and he got on his phone and ordered us lunch out of his own pocket. That’s going above and beyond and we can’t thank him enough! He genuinely cared about our satisfaction not just a sale! Don’t take my word for it! Go down and see Jose Sandoval I guarantee you’ll be happy you did.
Deceptive sales practices. Sad.
by 05/25/2020on
If you don’t read the fine print it will end up costing you another $2200. Whether you want it or not the car gets a GPS tracker a wax job a strobe light for a brake light and I believe even nitrogen in the tires. Even though the air we breathe is 78% nitrogen. So the price they advertise is actually $2200 higher than you were going to budget for right off the bat. I was looking for a particular car for a while found it at the dealership and got a nasty surprise when I tried to purchase the car. They actually would not sell it to me at what they were advertising the car for because of the fine print/disclaimer Buried at the bottom of the ad. It said I would’ve purchased a vehicle from them but it was not to be. I was told by a straightforward gentleman that everyone in the Nevada area does it. Evidently you catch more fish with a lower price and bang them once they’re there and they still buy. For me that doesn’t work. Too bad it probably was a nice car.
Tariq Smith...Amazing Sales Rep
by 08/01/2019on
I had the pleasure of working with Tariq. I haven't purchased a car in years and really truly Do Not Like dealing with sales people at car dealerships. They're part of the reason I haven't. Therefore it made me very happy to deal with a young man like him that actually listened to what I wanted and offered but didn't push me to get additional stuff I didn't need nor want. Thank you Tariq for making my car buying experience great.
Refuses to remove from call list
by 06/29/2018on
I have never bought a vehicle from this dealership. I had some work done once on a vehicle I no longer own. And nothing I have tried stops the ROBO Calls . Which in the State of Nevada is Illegal without giving prior consent. Which I have never given. I just called the Service manager to complain and he put the phone down and ignored my call. He was rude and terrible. My family has been in the Car business since the early 1920's. I can not believe how much of an ordeal this is. STOP calling me. I will certainly NEVER bring any vehicle I own to a company that can't understand simple as simple as remove me from a call list which I have been try to get removed from for 9 months.
Sunny V is the best sales lady.
by 02/16/2018on
I have purchased many cars (10 +) from Towbin and Sunny Vandegraaf my sales lady keeps me coming back. She is easy to work with we love her. I will not go anywhere else.
Steve's The Best
by 10/31/2017on
I just knew this whole experience was going to be a gigantic headache. Steven Richardson made buying a car as Easy as 123. Not only did he make my experience easy Stephen with very knowledgeable about the truck that I wanted he knew what every button did he knew every detail of the truck I couldn't have asked for anything more. Stephen was very intelligent about his product very polite and full of positive energy!!! Above all else Since the process has been done Stephen has since reached out to me and my family months later to check on us to make sure the car is everything that we wanted and to wish me and my family a happy holiday. Anyone that wants to buy a car please go see Steven Richardson down at Towbin Dodge I promise That you'll be pleased !!!
Great Experience
by 06/07/2017on
I have purchased many vehicles and dealt with many different sellers, but this by far has being the greatest experience. Our salesman was Benny Santos and he was so efficient, considerate and did not pressure us at all. Through the whole deal, he was cooperative, patient and answered every question I had. I would recommend him to anyone and next time I need a vehicle, I will definitely buy it with him.
Great Salesman Tony Waller
by 04/17/2017on
Great experience due to my Salesman, Tony Waller. He was very knowledgeable on the vehicle and even assisted setting up service after the sale. He made buying a new vehicle fun and enjoyable.
Great Service
by 03/14/2017on
I go in for regular maintenance on my cars. I work with Dre for my oil changes and Cesar for the rest. They are both great, stay in regular contact, and informative.
DODGE CHARGER
by 03/14/2017on
I bought my Dodge Charger and Dodge Journey from Ashley at Towbin Dodge. She was great to work with, very informative. She understood what I was trying to accomplish. Thank you Ashley for making a dream come true!
PATIENT Sales Staff
by 01/17/2017on
I went in looking for a Ram, but decided my wife couldn't get in/out of the truck. The sales staff was working up the paperwork on the Ram and I changed my mind at the last minute. They didn't have a problem with it and was very accommodating. I chose a 2017 Journey Crossroad as a compromise for what I wanted and what my disabled wife could get in/out of. When I drop down all the seats and look at the size of the hatch entry I know I can get in drywall or a water heater with no problem. Now I wanted what was on the showroom floor, but it was a 4 cylinder, and the vehicle is over 4000 lbs, so I knew I needed a V-6. They had three available with the V-6. They willfully pulled the color I chose out of their storage area for me to test drive. Awesome vehicle! Then when going to the finance person to sign the papers I was shown all the options I could do financing. I have bought MANY new cars and usually pass on all additional perks. HOWEVER, one perk caught my eye, a LIFETIME bumper-to-bumper warrantee! YEP, I said LIFETIME, well 99 years. For an additional $3K how could I pass that up? My last new vehicle I still have, I bought 14 years ago, so a LIFETIME B-2-B warrantee was an incredible offer! Overall, even though I did spend some time It was a GREAT EXPERIENCE!
High pressure rip...
by 10/14/2015on
This is not a spontaneous review. After four months of buyers remorse I thought I'd write a review of our experience at Tobin Dodge. Once your approved they will ask for a 'appraisal' of your current vehicle prepare to not see your vehicle again. Very High pressure, they simply will not take NO for an answer. Dodging questions and having little knowledge of their own product. Having a disability and being on a fixed income prepare to be exploited, because that's exactly what happened. In the end, we left with a vehicle we did not expect to drive home with. I signed the contract Yes we did. In a couple years I'll trade this Vehicle in but it won't be at Tobin Dodge or Tobin anything. Guaranteed.
Great Car, Great Experience
by 09/12/2013on
I walked into the dealership on a whim at 8 p.m. on a Saturday with no intention of buying a car. Not only were the salesmen nice, but they were determined to find me the car I wanted. They worked with my limited budget, and were able to get me a payment I could afford. The team went above and beyond to make sure I was happy and actually stayed two hours passed closing to get me the car I wanted! So happy with my new car!
they will lie to you; educate yourself before you go
by 11/01/2012on
We were looking for a used car. Talked to several different salespeople. Got a different answer from talking to different people. After taking car to mechanic (which is a plus that they allow) we were advised transmission had issue. Now after over a week, the car's price has been raised $2,000.00 and they might not have even fixed problem. Trying to sell any car, not car we want or need like any dealer.
Do not even walk into a Towbin Dealership
by 06/15/2009on
Towbin will High Pressure Sell you and wear you down until you sign just to get out of their showroom. They wore me down and kept me there for over 4 hours on a Saturday night when I just came in to test drive as I was beginning to look for a truck. They lied to me about the pay off of my trade in, and did not give me nearly what they led me to believe. They were dishonest, and did not tell me everything I needed to know. They hid the fact of there being no Recission Law in the state of Nevada. They pressured and tricked me into buying the Truck. The used 3 sales people to hammer on me until I was worn down and tired. They took my car keys to "evaluate" my car for trade in of which they hardly moved it. They just wanted to get my keys in their hands. They held my keys and after asking 6 times finally gave them to me, but they still kept me from leaving. Do not let these guys get you. This happened to me on Saturday June 13, 2009. The sales people were Harvey and Jody. They of course would not tell me their last names. The sales manager was Brian W. These guys are [violative content deleted] and do not ever go to Towbin. Drive [elsewhere] before you settle for these guys. I then went in today to discuss options of returning the Truck, and explained the ordeal I went through on Saturday. They laughed and tried to make me feel stupid for saying I was pressured. They were rude and the "Desk Manager" was an [violative content deleted]. I cannot imagine how they are still in business because no one would ever go back or refer anyone. Please do not let them get you.
BEWARE - [violative content deleted]
by 02/04/2009on
I purchased a 2006 Dodge Dakota from Towbin Dodge on January 21, 2009. The deal was completed at the dealership under the direction on Jody Stanfill (Sales Agent), Andy McDaniel (Manager) and Joe (Finance [violative content deleted].) On Thursday January 22, Andy McDaniel came to the restaurant I manage and ate receiving a discount because of the outstanding finance job he told me he accomplished. There was nothing mentioned that financing would be a problem; on the contrary he was able to secure a good financing deal and enjoyed his deeply discounted meal. On or about Saturday Jan 24th I received a call from Jody thanking me for the purchase and asking me if there was anything else he could assist with and for customer referrals, which I gladly gave the name of my nephew whom is in the market for a new vehicle. At this point and time, all papers were signed and our deal was complete, signed and sealed. I now had my vehicle for over 3 days, since the vehicle was purchased the prior WEDNESDAY! On January 27 almost a full week later, I received a call from Joe and Jody, asking me to pick up my DMV paperwork for registration since my insurance had been in force from day one. There was never any mention of the unwind loan situation that became an issue. On the contrary I was lured to Towbin Dodge having 2 men standing over me using threatening sales and pressure tactics asking me to resign documents for a revised loan with an interest rate of over 20%! I refused to sign any new additional paperwork, since I believed and was told repeatedly that my original deal was complete. During this uncomfortable encounter, I was threatened and in fear of my safety and escaped from the dealership with the men following me to the parking lot. They were banging on the vehicle windows as I pulled away. My vehicle was promptly repossessed and now receiving phone calls from another Towbin Dodge Associate named Jerrell Carroll, Director of Security, for Towbin Dodge. Jerrell Carroll phone calls are with threatening tones and very revealing. He threatened to keep my deposit unless I returned to the dealership to work out a new deal. His exact words are "TO START FRESH". I also question why The Director Of Security Jerrell Carroll is also making new deals for Towbin Dodge? Towbin Dodge is dishonest and threatened me not to post blogs and report them to the State of Nevada Attorney General Office.
Tobin Dodge was great
by 12/04/2008on
We worked with "The Blue Genie" and Luis at Tobin Dodge in Henderson, at no time were they pushy, and listened to everything we wanted in our new car, never tried to push us to spend more then what we were comfortable with. When I went in a couple of days later, they remembered my name, and what turck I had bought, and were very friendly. I give them 5 stars, and will buy my next car there.