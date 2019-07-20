Didn’t honor price they offered me
by 07/20/2019on
I have been shopping online for a new Toyota 4runner. I found one with the options that I wanted on the Findlay Toyota site. On the site they have a “Get E-Price” button, I clicked that and entered my info so that they can contact me. An Employee at that dealership sent me an email from their company Email with a description and a personalized page with more info. On that page it has the “Special Internet Only Price”. Based on that price when they called me, I agreed to drive the 45 minutes down there past other Toyota dealers to see the vehicle and meet with them. As soon as I got there, I let the sales people out side know that I was there to see the specific sales person who had sent me the info with “Special Internet Only Price”. Upon meeting with that sales person, I had to wait a while for them to find the car. We went out to look at it and then the sales person told me that they have a 7k dealer mark up (over MSRP). I explained that I had an email offering a lower price. He then asked me to come in and see the “Internet Director”. I went in to meet the director. The director then proceeds to tell me how rare this car is and that they are doing their customers a solid by only marking it up 7k. I show him the advertisement that HIS SALES PERSON sent me and asked if they will honor that price that they offered me and he flat out refused and told me that that sales person was “stupid”. The price offered to me was not a typo that was missing a zero or anything like that, but rather the FULL MSRP of the vehicle just with out the ridiculous 7k dealer markup. What kind of reputable dealer would not honor a price that their employee (not a third party) offered someone?? It seems very unethical and a horrible way to do business, the only thing it succeeded in doing was wasting my time, embarrassing me in front of all the people in the dealership and turning me off of the Toyota brand. I went to this dealer because of positive reviews from the internet and friends’ recommendations. It seems that they do not live up to the high expectations. Never again would I trust any quote that their internet department sends me. I have never bought a Toyota before, but I can’t imagine that this type of false advertising/bait and switch is how most dealers do business. It was a very embarrassing, disappointing, and upsetting experience. It showed me that I cannot trust what they say at this dealership even when they put it in writing. I will be filling complaints.
Really great dealership!
by 04/30/2015on
We didn't expect to be treated this good! Really! Rick Glenn was our best contact and he did everything he could to help us find the best deal for what we were looking for. He even found a better price before we were able to ask for a lower payment. We're so happy and love our new Camry! Thank you Rick!
Lied to and wasted my time
by 04/21/2015on
Some background: Looking to buy a 2015 Tundra Crewmax SR5. Did my research online, Consumer Reports, TrueCar, and Edmunds. TrueCar began my spam session with the dealers, but I was prepared for it. Also had financing, trade-in appraisal, and down payment all lined up. Bought my previous vehicle (2008 Scion Xb) from same dealer before the relocated across the freeway, great experience. Nailed down a decent price with Ryan Mannion, Internet Sales Manager. Tell him we're coming in Friday night after work. We get there and Ryan is gone, they don't have any more trucks similar in spec or price. We walk around for a while and ask Jonathan to test drive a 4x4 TRD. We like it and they have one fresh off the transport. We sit down and start the negations. We are quickly escalated to Rick Glenn, Internet Sales Director. He's so overbearing and intimidating that my wife needs to step outside. Two hours later we still can't agree on a number for the truck (did get a better financing quote with TFS) and didn't even discuss my trade-in, so we walked. Next day Ryan calls and wants to make the sale. I already have a lower quote from Internet Sales of Dave Wilson's, so Ryan offers to get the DW truck and beat the price. Complications ensue, so we ask for the one they had last night and verbally agree on a price. We come in and meet with Ryan, we see the truck getting pulled in for PDI and make sure that's the one we want. The extended warranty pitch comes and I decline, we walk in and sit down to get a quote breakdown and hopefully start the discussion on the trade-in. Here's where it gets interesting. We wait while everyone stands around the desk (Rick is there) eating some cheeseburgers. Ryan returns with bad news, the truck was damaged during PDI. I ask to see the damage, "oh we can't have anyone back there for legal reasons." We were just there looking at it less than 10 minutes ago. So we can't have that truck, they don't have another, and can't get the DW truck. I ask about my movie tickets from last nights test drive, wait for them to fill out the forms and we walk, again. As we're walking out, Ryan chases us down and says the truck has been pulled around and we can check it out. There's no visible damage and no one knows what actually happened to the truck and the Service Manager won't be in until Monday. We leave and I call and leave a voicemail for Rich Abajian, GM. I get a call back from Gay Otey, Findlay Customer Service Manager. Great lady, genuinely wants to get to the bottom of things and says she'll make a few calls. She can't get any answers and wasn't sure why we didn't have a deposit on the truck, since any one can buy it according to the system. She calls back with John Barr on the line, he explains the price we were quoted was not something he could actually sell that truck for and would be losing too much money. I ask why Rick and Ryan would agree, and he mentioned they may have been a little too aggressive hoping to make up for it with Extended Warranty or other accessories. Bam, there it is. They didn't want to sell me the truck for the quoted price, so they made up an elaborate lie to get out of it without saying as much. Gay calls Monday to follow up with me, still no answers on what happened to the truck, but it was on the lot waiting to be sold. I ask if I can speak with Rich, no I've already talked with John Barr and that's as high as it gets. I ask if Rich is too important to talk to his customers, she said no that's just what he pays other people for. I will no longer be doing any business with this dealership or the entire Findlay franchise. Disrespect and deceit are the name of the game here, and my time has been wasted.
No straight answers, waste of time
by 10/14/2014on
We went to lease a vehicle and while the test drive was normal, once we started asking about leasing options things went downhill. Long waits and no straight answers while the sales person kept getting the car model wrong! Lots of hidden fees and tricks, ending up with a really bad price. The final thing they did was keep our car keys, which they were using to assess a potential trade-in. It took another 20 minutes to get the car keys back. A dealership like this is the reason I'm in favor of car manufacturers selling directly to consumers (which is currently prohibted). We ended up leasing from a different dealership further away from where we live.
Highly recommending!
by 08/28/2013on
I recently purchased a 2013 Toyota Corolla. I worked with two Sales reps, Carlos and JP and they were great. It was one of the best experiences buying a 'big ticket item.' They let me test drive numerous cars and gave me space to make the right decision. It might have been the right time to go in and buy a car, but I do have to say, no haggling, the price they quoted well below the MRSP and they were reasonable, friendly and helpful. Even now, I am continuing to get follow up emails with information about the car and future maintenance. If you are interested in buying a New Toyota, check out Findaly Toyota in Henderson and ask for Carlos and JP. They did a great job. Hopefully, I won't have to go back and buy another car in 10 years, but when I do, hope they are still working there to sell me another.
The internet salesman...
by 04/04/2013on
Never answer what I ask in clear way.. and ask me back 'Is there anything I can help you with?' over and over again.. tired of this kind of e-mails..
Don't Ever Go Here
by 08/12/2012on
On July 30th, I dropped my vehicle off in the morning and took the shuttle back to my office. At the same time I booked my appointment I confirmed my need for a ride to and from work. I was told a shuttle would be ready within 10 minutes of me dropping off my vehicle. After 30 minutes I had to track down whoever was supposed to be giving me a ride. After I went to work, no one called me that day and I called a little after 5:00 concerned. Come to find out I was completely forgotten about. My vehicle had been done hours before. The person who was supposed to have called me, Robert Baldwin, told me that it was an unfortunate over site on his part. I was then told the shuttle was officially down and they werent sure if they could assist me in getting my vehicle since their office was about to close anyway! I am a single mother of two children. I had no way to get my vehicle without an extremely expensive taxi ride and still not without being extremely late in picking my children up from school. Also, with no family in town the school would have had no choice but to call the authorities to come and get my children. That would mean that if I ever did get my vehicle, Id have to go to the POLICE STATION to pick up my 2 and 5 year old children! After speaking to 3 different people, they finally decided it was fine to pick me up and to stay open long enough for me to get my vehicle. With the time it took them to decide to have someone pick me up, I was alone at the office and sitting outside by myself praying my phone didnt die before someone picked me up. There is absolutely no excuse for what I was put through for a simple oil change. A free oil change turned out to be a $120 school bill that I incurred because I was horridly late in picking up my children, but thank God not late enough for the authorities to be involved. When I told the representative that I wanted some kind of compensation, he stated that again it was an unfortunate over site on his part and that he could do nothing since my oil change was free, since I myself purchased the extra package. He stated that he would make sure one of his managers contacted me by the next day before lunch. It is now two weeks later and the crickets have even given up on the possibility that anyone at this facility will take responsibility.
Be an informed shopper and have a good experience
by 03/22/2012on
I did my research and did my comparison shopping. I knew enough to ask about fees before I went to the dealership. I asked for the out-the-door price before I set foot in the dealership. I got another appraisal of my used car before I went car shopping. Do all this and you can have a good experience at a competant dealership which is what Findlay Toyota is. They are not a charity and they are not pirates. They will respond intelligently to an intelligent and well informed consumer. I was treated with respect and had a smooth and relatively fast (2.5 hrs) buying experience. If you are not well informed and cut corners on your car buying homework you will get taken for a ride just like anywhere else. Take some personal responsibility people!
Don't buy Toyota vehicles from this dealership!!
by 02/12/2012on
Never trust a salesman. He will lure you into buying whether you say numerous times, No, Im not ready to buy now. I had an aweful experience Dec 22, 2011 with a salesman (Richard Kaye) from dealership Findlay Toyota, 7733 Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV. How it got started, I end up getting a 'flier' from home, stating test drive our vehicles and youll get two free movie tickets. From the beginning I told him what I wanted was to test drive one of the Toyotas as I heard it was good vehicle and that I am not planning to buy that night. We spent 4-5 hours (between 5pm-10pm) as I said couple of times to him, no, I am not ready now to buy as I started to get up and walk away, he wouldnt take no for an answer and he tried so desperately to sell me one of their vehicles knowing already I was vulnerable and gullible about buying vehicles. Also, I told him I was a retired veteran. I said you sound like you wont get your commission if I dont buy a vehicle and he said no, it wouldnt matter I get commission or not but then he contradicts what he desperately try to get lured into buying it anyway. He took advantage of that situation as I am a vet and I was under and of my being not knowledgeable about buying vehicles and being a vet; and I felt I was pressured, under the gun, as he was getting agitated that I wasnt giving him the answer he wanted to hear. I was feeling uncomfortable about this during and to the end of the sale. He said, if I didnt buy this vehicle, the price will not be todays price and the trade in vehicle would depreciate value due to the issues that was developing in that vehicle. The next day or so, I found out through another department in same building there is such thing as I Owe form that the salesman could have provided to me same day or night of purchase and it was never given to me. So the people at the front desk, Greg Hadges assisted me professionally to make sure my needs were met and even by the head manager. Also, the salesman said the 2008 Toyota Yaris has seven year warranty and he stated that 2-3 times throughout his sales pitch, little did I think that it was already depreciated of four years already, which he expressed that it really has now three years warranty thats why they were trying to sell me, during signing an additional $845 seven year warranty . I felt like after, like putting a gun to my head, as agitated as he was getting, if I didnt say yes, Id get in trouble by request of the dealership ethically or morally, as I'm very honest. This is one of the worst experience Ive had in decades of a dealership to make you feel you had to buy this or being enticed or coerced to purchase a vehicle. I shouldnt ever have to gone through this or felt this aweful when looking at vehicles. I felt he crossed the line of his sales pitch and he should have stopped on the second no and he didnt that he seemed desperate to make his sale from me. I dont want to have anyone else to go through this, especially a female presently by herself mainly not knowing much about vehicles and purchasing them.
Great Job!
by 07/06/2011on
Cant say enough good things about this place. Only place I can take my vehicles to and feel satisfied with the work. A shame that no other place in town embodies the customer service and satisfaction like Findlay Toyota!
Personal Touch
by 03/15/2010on
My last car was purchased there and my salesman Chai was so good he was the first person I called for another car purchase. Long story short, unfortunately, I had a less than favorable converstaion with the Sales Manager. As I was leaving, I forgot about the $500 deposit I had put down but my salesman Chai reminded me and told me to wait just 5 minutes while he got my refundable $500 deposit. While I was waiting, I saw Rich Abajian, GM and Co-owner. I approached him and told him I was leaving a very dissastisfied customer. Immediately, John Barr, General Sales Manager, came and asked me what happened. I explained the situation and long story short, they personally got involved and the next day I purchased my second vehicle from them. Never would I have thought that Rich Abajian and John Barr would personally get involved to make sure that a customer was taken care of.
Rude and Untruthful
by 07/15/2009on
My husband and I recently went purchased a used vehicle from Findlay, three days later the air conditioning stopped pushing out freon, when we explained the situation to the salesperson, he told us he couldn't do anything about it yet the price we paid included working air conditioning. I don't understand how any "reputable" dealership could have the nerve to sell a vehicle to someone knowing there might be problems with the air conditioning, and not disclose the information. Also it was pathetic that the rapport that this salesperson tried to build with us was based on him being from the same area as us and that he'd look out for us. Please please please do not purchase from these people. The desk managers aren't of any help either, they don't deal well with difficult situations and talk to you like the customer is an inconvenience! John Barr even has an attitude.
Service Department is Very Poorly Run
by 11/15/2008on
The service department at Findlay Toyota is by far the worst Toyota dealership I have ever experienced. The dealership advertises that they have over 100 service bays - but they only have about 10 mechanics working those bays. They also have spots for 10 service consultants - but rarely have more than 2 working. Appointments are done terribly. The schedulers will give everyone an appointment between 7am and 9am. There are no afternoon appointments. However, even though you have one of those early morning appointments, the service department just lines up your car to wait until the afternoon before anyone actually services it. The typical appointment is to leave your car for a minimum of half a day and usually to leave the car all day. I have even had oil change appointments where you have to leave your car a half day. It is incredibly annoying because every time you complain to someone at the service department they make it out to be a special circumstance that they are just so overwhelmed that day. Unfortunately, it is like that every time. The prices are higher than any other dealer I have seen. They charge $74 for a standard oil change. The other services are priced outrageously high as well.
Be ready for shady sales tactics
by 11/15/2008on
I have owned Toyotas for the past 20 years and that includes 4 or 5 different cars. So when I moved to Las Vegas I would be buying another Toyota. Findlay Toyota bombards the city with advertising in all forms. They have a very large dealership with lots of inventory. Their ads promise some of the lowest pricing in the region. Those are the only good things about this dealership. I called ahead to make sure that they were actually selling Camrys at the advertised price - which was at least $2000 less than the best price I had found on the internet. The salesperson on the phone assured me that the price was real and that they had plenty of Camrys available at that price and to set an appointment to come in and make the deal. I said I would be right in. I got to the dealership in less than 30 minutes since it is pretty close to my house. I found the salesman at the lot and he acted like he had no idea who I was even though I had just spoken to him. He claimed that they had sold all of the Camrys they had at that special price immediately after the ad came out that morning. I should have know the shadiness would continue. I was in the market for a Camry so I asked what kind of pricing they offered. He said that Camrys were so incredibly popular that they could not discount them at all and that I would have to pay list price for a new Camry. I brought my internet price quotes and was determined to make a deal and get it done. After a short test drive, the salesman wanted nothing more than to sell me a car at full price. After around an hour of arguing, the salesman negotiated it down $2000. Then he started bringing me forms to sign. Of course, the price of the car was no where on these phony looking forms. I balked at signing anything like this. So the salesman gets up for a minute and then comes back with another salesman. What a waste of time. Had to go through everything again with salesman number 2 and he starts dropping specific information from my credit report. What? I never said I wanted to finance this car. They had apparently run a credit report on me even though I was going to pay cash for the car and had never signed an application. For some reason, though, I was hooked and continued. Finally got a cash price written on a phony price form with the specific details of the car. Then the sales manager comes over... tells me that I was a great negotiator but that the salesmen had given me a price that the dealership just could not sell a car for and stay in business. He told me that I would have to pay at least another $1000 or he just couldn't sell the car. I finally was ready to walk. The sales manager chased me down and said he would make a personal call to the owner and see if I could get that price since I was a devoted Toyota customer. I fell for it and came back inside for another hour of waiting. Finally got the price I wanted and moved on to the "paperwork manager." Started signing some papers to buy the car and noticed that they had tacked on a doc fee, a window etching fee, an extended service contract, and a prepaid maintenance plan. This added over $2500 to the price. I balked and said no way did I want all of these extras. The paperwork guy said that I had to buy all of this extra stuff because they sold all of their cars like this to "guarantee my happiness." What a load of bull. After much arguing, got him to remove everything but the doc fee which he claimed was mandated by the state. I finally bought the Camry for less than $500 more than I started offering, but it took me over 6 hours in the dealership. I finally signed all of the papers and was ready to drive away when they sprung the big surprise on me. They refused to sell me the car that I had test driven and said I had to wait until one came in on the next shipment since they "sold it to me with no profit." At this point I was broken down to the point that I just accepted it and waited for the car to arrive. Fortunately
Salesman gave me something extra.... pink eye.
by 09/18/2007on
I saw an ad in the autos illustrated for an 05 Infinity fx35 with navigation for about $29.999. I went in to check out the car. I got the run around from low level sales guy to more experienced guy to even more experienced guy. The last guy who chased me down was Asian thinking since I'm Asian I would trust him more. Well, initially things went well as I was double teamed. I personally found the car which was the same year, color, make, very close to mileage advertised, but no navi. All FX35's have a screen so someone can easily mistaken the maintenance screen as navi. The salesman came up and shook my hand. I then realized his eyes were really red. Oh well, I thought. Anyways, the car had a sale tag that read $30,999. I told them I saw the car in the ad for a $1,000 cheaper but with Navi. The sales guy quickly told me this was a different car. OK... I test drove it then went inside to negotiate. This is where it gets bad. I offer $30,000 out the door. The guy gets more irritated at me because while we negotiated I phoned my brother to check blue book and what other FX35s were going for in my town. Finally the salesman tells me to write a check for $30,000. I asked "do we have a deal?" He said," No, but if you write a check and I take it to them it will help." I got flustered... this guy must be nuts to think I would write a check to him even though I don't have a deal. That's when more sales guys came to our table. I told them I couldn't do business with the salesman because of his aggressive and unprofessional attitude towards me; and for asking me to trust someone I met 20 minutes ago with a $30,000 check. Talk about holding someone hostage. In the end, I got pink eye from the guy. Now I'm out $100 in doctor and medicine costs. I'm strictly sticking to private party sales