I have owned Toyotas for the past 20 years and that includes 4 or 5 different cars. So when I moved to Las Vegas I would be buying another Toyota. Findlay Toyota bombards the city with advertising in all forms. They have a very large dealership with lots of inventory. Their ads promise some of the lowest pricing in the region. Those are the only good things about this dealership. I called ahead to make sure that they were actually selling Camrys at the advertised price - which was at least $2000 less than the best price I had found on the internet. The salesperson on the phone assured me that the price was real and that they had plenty of Camrys available at that price and to set an appointment to come in and make the deal. I said I would be right in. I got to the dealership in less than 30 minutes since it is pretty close to my house. I found the salesman at the lot and he acted like he had no idea who I was even though I had just spoken to him. He claimed that they had sold all of the Camrys they had at that special price immediately after the ad came out that morning. I should have know the shadiness would continue. I was in the market for a Camry so I asked what kind of pricing they offered. He said that Camrys were so incredibly popular that they could not discount them at all and that I would have to pay list price for a new Camry. I brought my internet price quotes and was determined to make a deal and get it done. After a short test drive, the salesman wanted nothing more than to sell me a car at full price. After around an hour of arguing, the salesman negotiated it down $2000. Then he started bringing me forms to sign. Of course, the price of the car was no where on these phony looking forms. I balked at signing anything like this. So the salesman gets up for a minute and then comes back with another salesman. What a waste of time. Had to go through everything again with salesman number 2 and he starts dropping specific information from my credit report. What? I never said I wanted to finance this car. They had apparently run a credit report on me even though I was going to pay cash for the car and had never signed an application. For some reason, though, I was hooked and continued. Finally got a cash price written on a phony price form with the specific details of the car. Then the sales manager comes over... tells me that I was a great negotiator but that the salesmen had given me a price that the dealership just could not sell a car for and stay in business. He told me that I would have to pay at least another $1000 or he just couldn't sell the car. I finally was ready to walk. The sales manager chased me down and said he would make a personal call to the owner and see if I could get that price since I was a devoted Toyota customer. I fell for it and came back inside for another hour of waiting. Finally got the price I wanted and moved on to the "paperwork manager." Started signing some papers to buy the car and noticed that they had tacked on a doc fee, a window etching fee, an extended service contract, and a prepaid maintenance plan. This added over $2500 to the price. I balked and said no way did I want all of these extras. The paperwork guy said that I had to buy all of this extra stuff because they sold all of their cars like this to "guarantee my happiness." What a load of bull. After much arguing, got him to remove everything but the doc fee which he claimed was mandated by the state. I finally bought the Camry for less than $500 more than I started offering, but it took me over 6 hours in the dealership. I finally signed all of the papers and was ready to drive away when they sprung the big surprise on me. They refused to sell me the car that I had test driven and said I had to wait until one came in on the next shipment since they "sold it to me with no profit." At this point I was broken down to the point that I just accepted it and waited for the car to arrive. Fortunately Read more