Poor Service Quality
by 10/11/2021on
Took my Toyota vehicle in due to squeaky brakes. Initially, they reviewed the entire car and said only the brake pads needed to be replaced, which is what I expected. I even specifically asked if anything else with the brakes needed to be fixed and they said everything else looked good. A day after they changed out the brake pads I noticed now my car squeaks just driving it, but doesn't squeak when I apply the brakes. I took it back in and now they are telling me the brake calipers need to be replaced. Ok, but they are charging me labor time to fix both when it wouldn't have take as much time to fix both in the first place, plus three weekend days of my time without a vehicle. This wasn't my first bad experience with them either. The previous time I was in and I had told them specifically NOT to do rotate my tires during a oil change and they still rotated them and tried to charge me; I told them I have free lifetime rotation from the Tire Store I purchased my tires. Even the maintenance sheet copy I had didn't have the tire rotation marked. I do not believe their mechanics are well trained or they would have noticed the issue the first time. I also believe they try to sneak in fees on you and take advantage of people who are passive. I would never let my wife or kids go here. I no longer recommend Village Pointe Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
NO TRUST to Village Point Toyota
by 01/10/2021on
No Trust to Village Point Toyota. Brand New Tundra 2020 got stuck on cold and snowy Christmas Eve for 7 days. My Tundra 2020 stopped running on it’s first snowy day, on Christmas Eve. My wife and kids picked me up from the road with tea and warm clothes to warm me up. With bumper to bumper warranty Village Point Toyota asked me to pay around $500 to fix the car. After 7 days of negotiation, they didn’t release the broken car until I paid at list for their inspection. The words of Brandon, Chris and Kyle didn’t match the words of Headquarter of the Toyota. Kyle refused to make in writing what they were telling me, Brandon didn’t wear a mask during any conversations we had. (Video recorded) Village Point Toyota completely LOST my TRUST. The money I was supposed to spend on Christmas gifts for my loved ones, were taken away by Village Point Toyota, despite the fact I had bumper to bumper warranty. I felt like my family was robbed and fooled. Because of them I couldn’t enjoy my holiday week and had headaches. Later the car was towed to Corwin Toyota, where they inspected it and released it to me all running within 24 hours at no charge. At Corwin Toyota they were transparent, caring and respectful with me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great sales experience with PJ!
by 12/31/2016on
We were fortunate enough to get PJ (Kentril) Smith as our salesman. PJ worked with us, showing us all the options and helping us make the decision whether to lease a new vehicle or purchase a used one. He took the time to show us several vehicles, both new and used, then worked to get us the best possible deal. PJ was very professional, polite, and helpful every step of the way. When he passed us on to Matt Braun the process went smoothly and we were able to complete the paperwork in good time. We would recommend PJ to anyone looking for a different vehicle; and if the luck of the draw nets you Matt as Finance Manager, you've got a pat hand!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Justin provides a premier car buying experience!
by 10/30/2016on
I recently was in the market for Toyota RAV4. I submitted interest forms via the various dealers websites on a Sunday afternoon and within one hour I heard back from Justin D'Angelo. He was very friendly on the phone and indicated asked questions to get me setup with the perfect car. He maintained regular phone and email contact and worked hard to get me a great deal on my trade-in as well as on my new RAV4. The process could not have been better and Justin was the primary reason for it. He does an excellent job of building relationships and does not make you feel pressured into buying anything you dont want. He walked through the various aspects of the vehicle after I purchased it and continued to contact me for the first 30 days to see if there were any concerns. I cannot recommend this guy enough, go with Justin you will not be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disgusted!
by 05/04/2016on
If I could give this company zero stars I would! The buying experience was not terrible. It was a very long process but again not bad. Its the after sales service that is ridiculous. Village Pointe sold me a piece of junk. I bought a 2012 BMW X5 with low miles from them the end of December. Not even 60 days later I was having engine issues. I brought it to there service center and was told the oil was just low and so they topped it off for me at no charge. OK. Great! Well then a couple days later the engine light comes back on and says oil low. So, I took it back to the service center in which I was told I'm sorry we can't work on this vehicle here because we are not a BMW dealer. They then recommend I take it to Markel BMW to have it looked at. At this point I should have know that I had made a huge mistake. Why would I buy a car from you to have issues less than 60 days after I purchase it then you push me off to another service center because you CAN"T deal with the problem. Needless to say BMW took care of my repair as a courtesy charging me only $100+tax for the repair. (The total repair was around $5,000). Great! No problem! I did inform the sales associate that I did have my car in the shop and that I did have to pay a little money out of pocket and that I wasn't happy. Thought the story was over.....think again. Literally 30 days later my car started burning a lot of oil. I was having to put 1 quart every 5 days. So, I took it back to the service department at BMW because again Village Pointe can't work on BMWs (why the hell do they even sell them!). This time I get a call and before they even called my extended warranty company told me the repairs would be close to $15,000!! The extended warranty company I purchased thru Toyota made me move my car to Lincoln BMW to save them money. This car has low miles and the entire engine needs to be replaced?? I am beyond upset at this point. So, as of right now I have been without my car for a month. Finally after I get all the information from the warranty company and the new service center in Lincoln I find out I still have to pay $1000.00 out of my own pocket. I did contact the used car manager at Village Pointe. I explained everything the guy and in return got a I'm so sorry but at least the extended warranty we sold you is covering most of the repairs. ARE YOU KIDDING ME. I was so upset that it brought me to tears. I am beyond upset and I can't believe that he wouldn't even consider taking care of this repair invoice. They were so nice selling the car and then not even 4 months later I am going to be out of $1100 on a car that they can't repair in-house at there facility and they are un willing to help me take care of this issue. I asked to speak with someone else I was told there was no one else that could help me. I was told I could trade my car in for a little above value. Really? That is your fix to this situation. I will never in my life work with you to buy another car you have lost any trust I have. Normally I'm an easy going person I don't like to gossip because I to own a business and I know how important keeping customers happy but wow!!! Forget this car dealership. I will be going to every blog, every review site, the BBB, and I will bad mouth this facility until I'm blue in the face. I know my disgust of what has happened has reached at least 20 people so far and I will not stop because they to deserve to lose some money now. So again. Thanks Toyota Village Pointe I just stopped you from gaining a few new customers. I hope you sleep well at night knowing that you are full of crap. Its ok....it will bite you in the butt one day!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great buying experience
by 04/23/2016on
We purchased a 2016 Toyota Highlander from Dean Johnson. The transaction was fast and flawless. No high pressure and a totally cool guy. Would highly recommend him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Positive Purchasing Experience
by 04/17/2016on
Very happy with my new Avalon Hybrid. The salesperson who handled my purchase was Dean Johnson. The car I was looking for (color) was not in stock but Dean found it and arranged to have it brought to Village Point Toyota. I felt he was really working for me to get the best price possible. I recommend looking him up if you visit/contact this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible
by 04/15/2016on
I have bad experience with village pointe toyota. The sales person josh was so unprofessional and rude.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terrible service and customer service
by 03/14/2016on
DO NOT BUY OR SERVICE YOUR VEHICLE HERE! This dealership is just awful. We brought our vehicle in for servicing in December of 2015. They told us they "found" the problem and told us the repairs would be expensive. The vehicle is approximately 13 years old and has 135,000 miles on the vehicle. We were very hesitant to put the money into the vehicle due to the age and mileage, but Toyota ASSURED and gave us a VERBAL WARRANTY there was NOTHING else wrong with the vehicle so we decided to move ahead with repairs, since they were the experts giving us what we thought at the time was sound advice. Well, this was our first mistake. They took our money and NEVER fixed the problem. We continued to have problems with the vehicle and took it back in a second time for inspection. They claimed there was a faulty part, replaced the part, and claimed it fixed the problem. It DID NOT fix the problem. We then took the vehicle in for a THIRD time. Initially we were told they could NOT find anything wrong with the vehicle. After EIGHT hours they finally told us there was engine damage and we would either need to rebuild or replace the engine. We have done our own research and spoke with several mechanics and our additional research has confirmed this dealership was negligent. The invoice we have from the original repairs note there was no oil in the vehicle BUT NO OIL LEAKS FOUND. They also note there was NO COOLANT in the vehicle. The lack of oil and coolant in the vehicle should have been a sign to the technician that there was something seriously wrong with the vehicle and to look for possible engine damage. However, the technician clearly did not put all the pieces of the puzzle together and ASSUMED the original "find" was the problem. It is clear this dealership's technician DO NOT do a thorough investigation, are not highly trained, and cannot see how multiple problems might be due to a larger issue. The dealership owes a duty to properly investigate and diagnosis problems with the vehicle and they failed to do this. The worst part is they told us they could not find anything wrong with the vehicle, but here there was major engine damage to the vehicle. This is a HUGE sign that the technicians here are not capable of diagnosing and repairing vehicles. It is clear the dealership is negligent. There were signs of engine damage on the initial inspection, it is written in black and white on their own invoice, and they failed to make the appropriate diagnosis. We have tried to work with this dealership to see if we can come to an amicable agreement, but they are refusing to work with us. Their customer service is AWFUL. They do not return phone calls. I have left about 4 messages for the service manager. The day of inspection we never received a phone call and had to continually call to find out what was going on and even then we just kept getting passed through to voicemail. Not only is this company terrible when it comes to diagnosing and fixing problems, but they are terrible on customer service. They are also not in the business of wanting to help their customers. This company will just look to take your money and then not make things right in the end. I have simply asked for the company to work with us and help us get into a new vehicle. If you wanted to purchase a vehicle with Toyota this is NOT the dealership to go to. They will take your money and then leave you in the dust. They have NO INTEREST in helping their customers and making things right, especially when I can PROVE their negligence. Stay away from this dealer at all costs!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
My best car buying experience
by 01/15/2016on
Dean Johnson went the extra mile to get me the vehicle I wanted. Dean and Village Pointe delivered on everything they promised. They are efficient, courteous and a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible experience
by 12/10/2015on
I purchased a Venza with ZakTek, they never called me to do the ZakTek and when I called them about it they were rude. One individual in service actually had the nerve to ask me why I hadn't called sooner. Deena was no better, she actually lied and told me I had to come into the dealership to cancel the MPP coverage because they would need to verify it was me by looking at my drivers license. I called MPP and you can cancel over the Internet. These guys lie and provide horrible customer service. Do not buy a car here you wI'll have nothing but frustration. They don't care about the customer.
Outstanding Service
by 02/02/2015on
Whenever we need to have our car serviced or have questions, they quickly return phone calls, meet service timing, and go above and beyond our expectations. We are always greeted and treated like we are their best customers. Highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 02/02/2015on
Bought my highlander from Tony Anderson, was the easiest car deal ever. Gave me a great trade in price and no haggling, Service is great, I like the fact you don't have to make an appointment for an oil change. Everyone is friendly and the new dealership is beautiful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never going back!
by 07/20/2014on
I had been a loyal customer at Old Mill Toyota. The new ownership and management is terrible. I leased a car and had a terrible experience and then I tried to buy my leased Highlander and the sales staff was so bad we finally went over to Performance Toyota to purchase the car. In addition, the employees in the service are not much better. They try to sell services you don't need. After being a loyal Old Mill customer for over 10 years, we will now be heading to Performance for all of our Toyota needs.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Over 9 months to order and still waiting
by 05/12/2014on
Ordered the new 2014 Highlander Hybrid in January and were told 90-120 days. At about the 100 day mark and after calling corporate HQ, we are now told it will be another 4-5 months from now. 9 months to order and get a car is ridiculous. What am I supposed to do after ordering and waiting this long. Should have gone to another dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Be prepared for frustration...
by 01/05/2014on
This is the 1st out of 7 times that I've went in to buy a car at a dealer and didn't come out with one (over last 17 years). I went in there and had done my homework (KBB, Edmunds) for a 2012 Corolla. The salesman (Jay) was very nice and helpful. We picked one to start "negotiating" on, and the salesman then turns it over to a manager. Lucky for him I don't remember his name, so he's spared being revealed. In an email before I came, I was told I would basically get the KBB trade-in value, as it was the standard. That was $3444. The manager starts the discussion by saying they looked at my trade, and they'd give me $1000. I was surprised and said that this wasn't going to go well because I didn't have to expect to negotiate my trade value to that degree. With that $2500 difference before we even started talking final price, that's too far to make up. It took me 30 minutes to get him (with him staring at the KBB screen saying $3444!) to come up to $3000 on just my trade. Then it didn't get any better. They're starting price was $700 over book retail value. The negotiating consisted of him coming down to just OVER the retail book value, and taking off my undervalued trade of $3000. And he kept saying he doesn't even know if he would do THAT deal. He said that he'd have 10 customers to buy it at that price if I wouldn't, so he didn't need to go any lower. And he never did. I told him I needed to feel like I was getting a good deal, but he was selling me at over retail and under trade value so I just couldn't. I showed him that the price I was asking for was just below (by $600) the book retail price minus my trade value, and that was not an unreasonable price. His response? "Well best of luck to you...maybe if you can walk out of here and come to your senses, and suck up your pride, then we can do a deal later". WHAT?!? Wow...I was shocked and I stood up and left...beware. By the way...went down the street to Honda of Omaha and was in and out in less than 2 hours with a Honda Civic. Gave me full trade value right away without even a flinch, and came down enough to make me feel like I got a deal ($500 lower than book retail minus full trade value, which was $1700 lower than their asking price minus full trade value). Plus, Honda had a $99 doc fee vs. Toyota's $400.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Aweful Customer Service
by 10/02/2012on
Bob E. is was the rudest sales person I have ever met. I received the worst customer service that i have ever received anywhere. He basically told me to leave within a minute of talking to him. I had several conversations with the sales manager prior to waiting my time and gas on a trip to Old Mill. I explained over the phone that I am deploying to Afghanistan and did not want to continue to pay insurance and storage fees on my Tacoma. The sales manager (Chance) referred me to BOB E. When I arrived Bob acted like he was above anyone in the office and treated everyone around him poor. He rolled his eyes when I told him everything that was going on and he then refused to look at my truck. He did not even see my vehicle and refused to look at it. After my poor experience with Old Mill Toyota I will be sure to purchase my next Toyota at Performance Toyota
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No haggling at this place for a new car
by 01/11/2008on
The interent sales manager was quite direct. He basically said that the price he was quoting included the DEALER HOLDBACK money . He said that he will get paid by the company, but he wants me to pay too! Go figure that! The sales person who showed us the car was extremely annoying. Laughing at inappropriate times, made us feel like we have no clue about what we are talking about.
