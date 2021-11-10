1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If I could give this company zero stars I would! The buying experience was not terrible. It was a very long process but again not bad. Its the after sales service that is ridiculous. Village Pointe sold me a piece of junk. I bought a 2012 BMW X5 with low miles from them the end of December. Not even 60 days later I was having engine issues. I brought it to there service center and was told the oil was just low and so they topped it off for me at no charge. OK. Great! Well then a couple days later the engine light comes back on and says oil low. So, I took it back to the service center in which I was told I'm sorry we can't work on this vehicle here because we are not a BMW dealer. They then recommend I take it to Markel BMW to have it looked at. At this point I should have know that I had made a huge mistake. Why would I buy a car from you to have issues less than 60 days after I purchase it then you push me off to another service center because you CAN"T deal with the problem. Needless to say BMW took care of my repair as a courtesy charging me only $100+tax for the repair. (The total repair was around $5,000). Great! No problem! I did inform the sales associate that I did have my car in the shop and that I did have to pay a little money out of pocket and that I wasn't happy. Thought the story was over.....think again. Literally 30 days later my car started burning a lot of oil. I was having to put 1 quart every 5 days. So, I took it back to the service department at BMW because again Village Pointe can't work on BMWs (why the hell do they even sell them!). This time I get a call and before they even called my extended warranty company told me the repairs would be close to $15,000!! The extended warranty company I purchased thru Toyota made me move my car to Lincoln BMW to save them money. This car has low miles and the entire engine needs to be replaced?? I am beyond upset at this point. So, as of right now I have been without my car for a month. Finally after I get all the information from the warranty company and the new service center in Lincoln I find out I still have to pay $1000.00 out of my own pocket. I did contact the used car manager at Village Pointe. I explained everything the guy and in return got a I'm so sorry but at least the extended warranty we sold you is covering most of the repairs. ARE YOU KIDDING ME. I was so upset that it brought me to tears. I am beyond upset and I can't believe that he wouldn't even consider taking care of this repair invoice. They were so nice selling the car and then not even 4 months later I am going to be out of $1100 on a car that they can't repair in-house at there facility and they are un willing to help me take care of this issue. I asked to speak with someone else I was told there was no one else that could help me. I was told I could trade my car in for a little above value. Really? That is your fix to this situation. I will never in my life work with you to buy another car you have lost any trust I have. Normally I'm an easy going person I don't like to gossip because I to own a business and I know how important keeping customers happy but wow!!! Forget this car dealership. I will be going to every blog, every review site, the BBB, and I will bad mouth this facility until I'm blue in the face. I know my disgust of what has happened has reached at least 20 people so far and I will not stop because they to deserve to lose some money now. So again. Thanks Toyota Village Pointe I just stopped you from gaining a few new customers. I hope you sleep well at night knowing that you are full of crap. Its ok....it will bite you in the butt one day!!!! Read more