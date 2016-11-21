Superior Honda of Omaha
Customer Reviews of Superior Honda of Omaha
Great HONDA Dealer
by 11/21/2016on
We have purchased four vehicles (two new and 2 used) from Superior HONDA. Greg and Shannon are a great team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never go here
by 07/24/2015on
TERRIBLE service. AVOID this place. Salesman and managers are [non-permissible content removed], when you have issues they suddenly stop answering their phone. Never going to recommend this place
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
John Wonder Excellence in Customer Service
by 12/09/2014on
We are return buyers at Superior Honda. A strong recommendation from a service shop gave me John Wonder's name. It was a pleasure to work with John and within a few hours to have made the purchase - exactly what I was looking for - used 08 CRV low miles - Certified. John is not new to customer service - in fact quite a professional. He is an easy going person, a good listener, quick to deliver and straight forward in making an offer. We could not have asked for a more knowledgeable person. This is our second Honda from Superior Honda and it will not be our last. The customer service and friendly approach is alive at Superior. John Wonder is one of a kind in this business. We have seen him since purchasing our CRV and he remains as interested and friendly as the day we met. John far exceeded our expectations.
Purchased New 2012 Pilot
by 06/13/2012on
Just purchased a new 2012 Honda Pilot from Superior Honda of Omaha and dealt with Harry Callahan. Harry was great to work with and I would recommend this dealer/salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought used Civic Hybrid
by 06/13/2012on
We were glad to find the car we were seeking at Superior Honda of Omaha. Chuck Elford was our salesperson and he was professional in every respect. He answered all of our questions in person, by phone or via email. Chuck explained that this was a Honda certified vehicle and also supplied the Carfax report to us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
May 22, 2012 Puchase
by 06/04/2012on
I wanted to take a moment and write a review about Superior Honda and Chuck Elford. I have to say that it was the best car buying experience I have ever had. I will be back there to buy another vehicle. Chuck was a no bs car salesman which was a nice change of pace. Oh, and I LOVE my new Honda Accord. Thank you !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happy With Service
by 05/22/2012on
We purchased a CRV from Superior Honda just last night and are very happy with the service we received from our sales person, Harry Callahan. He was laid back, yet very informative and curtious. He answered all of our questions honestly which we appreciated. We'll definitley purchase another vehicle from Superior due to the help Harry gave us. Thanks Harry!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Above and Beyond Superior Service!
by 12/02/2010on
I was very impressed with how personable, honest, and not pushy Mr. Greg Brandl was at Superior Honda of Omaha. Wanting to purchase a specific car in a price range with lower mileage can had several of the dealerships in town telling me good luck! We met Greg and he understood the situation immediately. They didn't have anything to offer us at the time. After searching from dealership to dealership, I was worn out and tired of hearing the same thing. We went back to Greg and there were a few vehicles within the price range I was looking at. I was a bit sceptic to try a smaller four door, but totally did not dismiss the idea. I ended up falling in love with how smooth the car drove, the excellent condition that the previous owner took care of it, and Greg's willingness to work with me. I was so concerned with how my 6ft. 3 in. boyfriend would look, feel, and fit into the smaller vehicle. Jokingly I asked if he could bring another salesman about that size out to the car for a visualization for me. After parking the car Greg went inside and grabbed another salesman the same height and close body type to my boyfriend. I was sold! He goes the extra mile to make sure you are taken care of. If you want an excellent car buying experience, I would highly recommend Greg Brandl from Superior Honda. He is personable, not pushy, and truly puts forth excellent customer service!
Sales Experiennce at Honda
by 11/05/2010on
Our families sales experience at Superior Honda was exceptional. We looked online for a Certified Pre-owned Honda for our daughter and narrowed the search to two cars at Superior. I already knew what I was looking for when we arrived, and Dennis Grace made our buying experience above par. We are a Honda family and it helped that the Dennis was a straight shooter and didn't steer us away from what we needed. The whole buying experience took two-days and we are very pleased. My daughter received an exceptional vehicle and we walked away with a piece of mind that we made the best decision. I would recommend going to Superior Honda if you are in the Omaha area for a quality product and A+ buying experience. Good job, Superior Sales & Car Care!!! My only comment to Superior would be to talk to the older, receptionist w/ brown hair and let her know she isn't above the customer. Especially ones that bought the '09 Touring Pilot, '08 V-6 Accord, and now a Civic in a span of 2-years--i.e. loyal Honda customers that shouldn't have to deal with a receptionist who thinks she is more important than the customer. After we purchased the Civic and came back to pick it up, we stood in front of her for 15-minutes and she didn't acknowledge us once. She acknowledged a woman and her daughter who were already taken care of and waiting for the sales associate to return. They held a conversation, after she knew they were all set. She placed several customers on hold on the phone, and she still didn't acknowledge us. As a matter of fact, she chatted with one of the sales associates right in front of us. It kind of [violative content deleted] me off! I look like I have a Hispanic background but I'm Asian, but I don't want to say that was it. As a military member, I felt like letting her know she was rude and maybe needs to practice some EEO or common courtesy but it's not my place.
Good selection-Good experience
by 11/04/2010on
After examining the small SUV market for a long time we finally decided on the CR-V. We saw that Superior had a large inventory at their location. We stopped I did some "window shopping". Later I stopped in and Mary answered the few questions I had and offered to get me into my choice for a test drive. No push to do more. I return with my wife later in the week and she had lots of questions that Mary fielded. She found my wife's top choice for a test drive for her. 15 minutes of discussion on price and trade value and we had a deal. I had done my homework and they were in the ballpark early.
Superior Honda/Omaha, NE
by 08/22/2010on
I love my new CRV! The experience I had shopping at Superior Honda was great! Phil Manzitto was great to work with and he naver made me play the insane "waiting game" where I always walk out instead of waiting. He greeted me politely and always made sure he answered my questions fully. I am a woman. I knew what I wanted, and I've bought cars before. He did not treat me as though I didn't know what I was doing. I appreciated that! My husband came because I wanted his input and for him to see what I had decided on, but he feels it's my choice and I am just as capable of buying my own car as any guy. Phil respected that too. I got the car I wanted and I love driving it and I am very proud of it! Thank you, Phil, for helping to make that happen. I would definitely go back to Phil Manzitto again!
Overall Positive Experience
by 08/05/2010on
I was looking for a good deal on a lease and that is exactly what I got. I was very nervous going in as a young female but had an excellent experience and never felt uncomfortable. The sales person Dennis was very helpful. I would definitely return to Superior Honda.
Off to a GREAT start
by 07/29/2010on
"Superior" Honda is a perfect name for this dealership! I have purchased several new cars & my salesman, Shawn Dodson,is the most informative of any I have come across. Looking around the dealership,everyone is very professional & courteous.Very clean and organized.The 2010 Honda Accord EX-L is the first Honda I have owned. Since then, I have had numerous people tell me how awesome this car looks. Many current Honda owners have told me that Honda's are great vehicles & require very little attention. That is very good to hear since this is my first (but not the last) one.
Stay Away from Superior
by 06/08/2008on
Long story short, this dealership is a [violative content deleted] as I've seen it. Here's the deal. I negotiated the sales price on my new car. They quoted a lease payment based upon something. I got to the finance guy and they had manipulated the sales price to reach the agreed upon payment. The residual was in line with the ALG. Obvioulsy the money factor was better than factored in the negotiation. So they pumped the sales price. Be very watchful. Ask for the money factor and residual when ever they quote a lease rate. Better yet, stay away from this dealership. Best part is when I got them to agree to provide a full tank of gas as an incentive but it's part of the new car delivery process. [violative content deleted].
1 Comments