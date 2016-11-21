4.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our families sales experience at Superior Honda was exceptional. We looked online for a Certified Pre-owned Honda for our daughter and narrowed the search to two cars at Superior. I already knew what I was looking for when we arrived, and Dennis Grace made our buying experience above par. We are a Honda family and it helped that the Dennis was a straight shooter and didn't steer us away from what we needed. The whole buying experience took two-days and we are very pleased. My daughter received an exceptional vehicle and we walked away with a piece of mind that we made the best decision. I would recommend going to Superior Honda if you are in the Omaha area for a quality product and A+ buying experience. Good job, Superior Sales & Car Care!!! My only comment to Superior would be to talk to the older, receptionist w/ brown hair and let her know she isn't above the customer. Especially ones that bought the '09 Touring Pilot, '08 V-6 Accord, and now a Civic in a span of 2-years--i.e. loyal Honda customers that shouldn't have to deal with a receptionist who thinks she is more important than the customer. After we purchased the Civic and came back to pick it up, we stood in front of her for 15-minutes and she didn't acknowledge us once. She acknowledged a woman and her daughter who were already taken care of and waiting for the sales associate to return. They held a conversation, after she knew they were all set. She placed several customers on hold on the phone, and she still didn't acknowledge us. As a matter of fact, she chatted with one of the sales associates right in front of us. It kind of [violative content deleted] me off! I look like I have a Hispanic background but I'm Asian, but I don't want to say that was it. As a military member, I felt like letting her know she was rude and maybe needs to practice some EEO or common courtesy but it's not my place. Read more