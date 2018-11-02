Mercedes-Benz of Omaha
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Omaha
Great follow-up, awesome value, unmatched quality
by 02/11/2018on
After getting a 2009 C300, Im forever spoiled for what seems like unmatched interior quality for smaller-sized luxury cars. My 2009 was totaled in a wreck (everyone was well-protected) so this dealer was on my shortlist of places to visit to find a replacement. I spent almost three hours with Mike on the first day, comparing different feature packages and vehicles. It was because of his excellent follow-up that he made a compelling case for all the aesthetic features I could ask for, with added value from a new car from yester-year. I was able to take the car home for a day to really check it out. The next day I came with a list of questions and asks for the dealer to make this a really compelling deal. They were fair in price negotiations considering the circumstances. Closing took about two hours to go through all dealer options and another run through with the tech concierge, Darin, who helped setup Mbrace and take me through another technical orientation of the car. Im now a proud owner of my second Mercedes c300!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another not reported accident
by 01/06/2018on
I purchased a CPO C300 6 months ago because I enjoy the peace of mind that CPO vehicles have. I went to trade-in/upgrade to find out it was in a major accident with frame damage (welds are visibly done by hand in the entire rear/drivers side door jam). This was not disclosed to me, nor did I see it on the CarFax at the time. It is not uncommon for CarFax to have delays, especially with accidents that happen a few prior to purchase. I'm not in the market of buying damaged vehicles. How this C300 managed to get CPO status is beyond me. Their solution? Let's offer a trade in $1k less than NADA value instead of buying it back. They offered to help to get into the vehicle was after (at an auction) and refused the price I said I was willing to pay...clearly the only thing anyone cares about over here is profit margins. Thank you for the unsellable, damaged goods.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
[non-permissible content removed]
by 05/20/2016on
[non-permissible content removed] would give them negative stars if I could I went to the mercedes benz dealer thinking that they would be honest and would not sell me a bad car. Bought a used 2009 c300 from them on february 2015, they told me that the car had never been on any accidents and that the carfax was "clean", i trusted them because like I said I would not think that mercedes benz would go that low as to literaly steal from one of their customers. I went a couple of weeks ago to trade my car in for a newer car and to my surprise the salesman told me that the car was worth 13,000 less that what i originally paid for it because it had been in an accident where the airbags went off. I called mercedes benz and told them about the situation and i thought that they would be honest enough to reinburse me with all the money that they had overcharged me by selling me a damaged car, talked to zach wamsat the guy who sold me the car and he had me talk to his boss, all the guy told me was that it was my fault for not checking the carfax and making sure that the car was not in any accidents and that i could bring the car back to nebraska (i live in california now) and i could trade it in and he would give me $13,000 for my car (I paid $22,400 for it), a loss of more than $9,000. I would not recomend going to this dealer to anyone, they are [non-permissible content removed] and a disgrace to mercedes benz.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Mercedes Benz of Omaha. Buy Else where.
by 01/28/2014on
Honestly it was not a "ten" I didn't get the car at the cash price I was going for or bluebooked at. The car needs a lot of work and does not drive smooth due to simple maintenance that was not done before being placed on the lot. Such as tires alignment and even a battery. For being a Mercedes Benz dealership I was pretty disappointed with cash service, I would believe the vehicles on the lot should be up to par before letting a costumer test drive a vehicle. I know I purchased the car as is, but at least put tires on a car that aren't cupped and a battery that isn't dead before placing it on the lot. I'm gonna bite my tongue and deal with these issues. But was not a good experience buying a used car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst dealer experience ever!
by 09/07/2011on
This is the worst dealership I have ever had to deal with, which says allot! I found the car online and when I went in to test drive it everyone was nice. It was a used car and was being used as a loaner for people getting service done to their cars. We drove it and liked the car but didnt want to finance through the dealership so we went to talk to the bank and called a few days later to tell them we would take the car. I was told it was currently on loan to a customer but it was the end of the month so they asked if we would come in and sign the paperwork that night so the salesman could get his commission and they would give us another car to drive around until it would be back in the dealership the next day. The salesman was nice and I didnt see the harm in it so we said ok. This is where their service went downhill! We were told it would only take a few minutes to sign the paperwork and had a game that night so we didnt show up until around 8:30. They kept telling us they were waiting on one thing or another and soon it was after 10:00 and we had our two small kids with us. Eventually after threatening to leave we had the papers signed and were off in the loaner car. When I called the next day about if they would have ours detailed and ready before the end of day I was told the car wasnt back yet and it would be tomorrow. I told them I couldnt come to the dealership that day but if they would send a driver to our house with our car that would be fine and I would give them the rest of the paperwork and our cashiers check. The next night a driver came to our house for the paperwork and check but did not have the car we purchased with him and didnt know he was supposed to bring it. I called the salesman, then the sales manager, and finally the general manager of the dealership and was told they didnt know where the car was at and it may be at the airport but they didnt know. All of them were rude about it and not very apologetic. At this point I am stuck in this deal and sent the driver back without the paperwork. I was going on vacation with my family for a week and told them I really needed the car. 6 days later they finally call to tell me they have the car in. But by now I am out of town on vacation so I was not able to get it for a few days. Finally the salesman brings the car to my house almost 2 ½ weeks after I bought it, again with not much of an apology and leaves without giving me in transits or the paperwork I would need to license it. Because of the 2 ½ weeks it took me to get the car that only gave me a little over a week to license it. I figured at least getting the paperwork would be easy but I was wrong. It took 6 calls to the dealership and having to ask for the finance/accountant guy to get paperwork which was not what I needed to license the car so we had to have them send it again. The best part of this story is that when I did get the car it had 1,200 more miles on it than when I test drove it so I dont know where the car went but it was not at the airport. I cant count the number of emails and phone messages that I left that were unanswered. And after all that they put my family through, their offer to make things right was a free oil change and a discount on all the high priced things they try to sell you like undercoating. I told them what they can do with that free oil change and their dealership! Everyone has bad experiences at dealerships but everyone I tell this story to cant believe it and I hope you consider it as well before stepping into this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great buying experience
by 06/06/2011on
Zach made the entire process a pleasure and I wholeheartedly recommend him and Mercedes of Omaha to anyone in the market for a quality vehicle at a fair price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A good experience
by 05/21/2011on
I stopped in to check on Sprinter Cargo Vans and ended up having a very enjoyable time with John (the commercial vehicle consultant). His knowledge of the vans is exceptional. We took a great test drive; even going farther than normal to answer one of my questions I found his understanding of how they are used to be encouraging. His interest and enthusiasm are contagious. That's definitely a complement because I never felt pressured for a decision. I don't if I will buy a Sprinter van, but this clearly an excellent dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
High Prices and Not so Honest Sales Mgr
by 08/23/2009on
I recently had an experience to try and buy ML 350 from Omaha Mercedes Benz. I could surely verirfy that their prices were highest in the area for Mercedes. More so, I couldnt get a feeling that their sales mgr is attuned to customer needs and will go an extra mile to get the customer a good deal even though when other dealers in the area were willing to. Sales team is good but their hands are tied as decision on pricing is with Sales mgr. And I could see that their management of sales mgr and business mgr were not transparent about the deal or honest about the facts. Good dealership if you want to speak to the salesman who will go every way to explain you about the car but not a place to buy or lease if you are looking for a new mercedes.
1 Comments