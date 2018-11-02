1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is the worst dealership I have ever had to deal with, which says allot! I found the car online and when I went in to test drive it everyone was nice. It was a used car and was being used as a loaner for people getting service done to their cars. We drove it and liked the car but didnt want to finance through the dealership so we went to talk to the bank and called a few days later to tell them we would take the car. I was told it was currently on loan to a customer but it was the end of the month so they asked if we would come in and sign the paperwork that night so the salesman could get his commission and they would give us another car to drive around until it would be back in the dealership the next day. The salesman was nice and I didnt see the harm in it so we said ok. This is where their service went downhill! We were told it would only take a few minutes to sign the paperwork and had a game that night so we didnt show up until around 8:30. They kept telling us they were waiting on one thing or another and soon it was after 10:00 and we had our two small kids with us. Eventually after threatening to leave we had the papers signed and were off in the loaner car. When I called the next day about if they would have ours detailed and ready before the end of day I was told the car wasnt back yet and it would be tomorrow. I told them I couldnt come to the dealership that day but if they would send a driver to our house with our car that would be fine and I would give them the rest of the paperwork and our cashiers check. The next night a driver came to our house for the paperwork and check but did not have the car we purchased with him and didnt know he was supposed to bring it. I called the salesman, then the sales manager, and finally the general manager of the dealership and was told they didnt know where the car was at and it may be at the airport but they didnt know. All of them were rude about it and not very apologetic. At this point I am stuck in this deal and sent the driver back without the paperwork. I was going on vacation with my family for a week and told them I really needed the car. 6 days later they finally call to tell me they have the car in. But by now I am out of town on vacation so I was not able to get it for a few days. Finally the salesman brings the car to my house almost 2 ½ weeks after I bought it, again with not much of an apology and leaves without giving me in transits or the paperwork I would need to license it. Because of the 2 ½ weeks it took me to get the car that only gave me a little over a week to license it. I figured at least getting the paperwork would be easy but I was wrong. It took 6 calls to the dealership and having to ask for the finance/accountant guy to get paperwork which was not what I needed to license the car so we had to have them send it again. The best part of this story is that when I did get the car it had 1,200 more miles on it than when I test drove it so I dont know where the car went but it was not at the airport. I cant count the number of emails and phone messages that I left that were unanswered. And after all that they put my family through, their offer to make things right was a free oil change and a discount on all the high priced things they try to sell you like undercoating. I told them what they can do with that free oil change and their dealership! Everyone has bad experiences at dealerships but everyone I tell this story to cant believe it and I hope you consider it as well before stepping into this dealership. Read more