5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I bought a certified pre-owned 2015 Equinox from Huber on Dec. 9th. Our sales experience was one of the best I've ever had. We were greeted by Mike L. when we came inside. From the start it was a great first impression, he knew the vehicle we we're talking about without looking it up. The test drive was great Mike helped us out with directions cause we didn't know Omaha that well 🤓. I never felt like he was a pressure salesman, he never once made us feel pressured or uncomfortable. I like when a salesman can carry on a conversation as a person not just about the car. He made everything super easy!! He handed us over to Steve in finance who was super nice. He made everything go super quick, especially with the digital screen for signing which was cool. He explained everything very well, all the plans & options and always said it was up to us. Never once feeling pressure (other than from my wife lol). They did a great job cleaning the car again for us and helped set up the phone to the car. I have worked at dealerships in service positions and understand how important it is to have realistic expectations but still have high expectations as well. I was blown away by how great our service was and how quick and easy everything was. I will start with Huber Chevrolet the next time I'm ready to buy a vehicle and will tell everyone that when they are shopping to go there as well. Thanks for the great service, we love our new Equinox!! Read more