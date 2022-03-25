Huber Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Huber Chevrolet
talk about degrading
by 03/25/2022on
I went in to Huber Chevrolet a week ago today, Friday March 18th 2022. I saw a truck posted on their website, and wanted to test drive it and hopefully get it my garage. Having bought 2 new trucks from Huber in the past, I had felt I'd be treated pretty well. I WAS SO, SO SADLY MISTAKEN. I won't go into the long version of this. But after not getting any test drive, or much less a positive attitude on my ability to buy the truck, the sales manager, Terry Csipkas (that I've dealt with twice before) handed me a Huber staff sheet with cost and trade value. . As it turns out, I was to pay full sticker price. Oh, ok, times are tough for GM. Also, the sales offer said my trade-in value was conveniently set at my bank pay-off amount! (prior to my arrival, they used my current truck VIN and looked up my financing and payoff amount). . My trade? A near-mint condition 2018, fully loaded F-150 Fx4 super crew with the Coyote V8 engine, with ... wait for it ... 8,951 miles on it!... yep, they value my trade as worth $32,000. Kelly Blue Book-? $38-41,000. . I took the high road, thanking them and walking away. If I can enlighten even just one person on how Terry Csipkas and Huber Chevrolet operate and treat even returning customers, this review and time it took to write it will be time well spent. Thanks so much for reading.
5 Star
by 04/15/2019on
Fast, friendly and honest
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
rip off
by 10/09/2018on
Totally lied to my wife to get her to pay for two hours worth of labor. It took 15 minutes total from key drop off to getting the vehicle back. Plus they tacked on a 15 dollar fee for hazardous waste when it was to reprogram a key fob. Normal scam of new care dealers!.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Recent Tahoe purchase
by 12/21/2017on
Dealing with Huber was way less stress than a resent Ford purchase at another dealership. It seemed the sales team was interested in what I wanted and really listened in hopes to find me the vehicle of choice. Well done Huber.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience!!
by 12/20/2017on
My wife and I bought a certified pre-owned 2015 Equinox from Huber on Dec. 9th. Our sales experience was one of the best I've ever had. We were greeted by Mike L. when we came inside. From the start it was a great first impression, he knew the vehicle we we're talking about without looking it up. The test drive was great Mike helped us out with directions cause we didn't know Omaha that well 🤓. I never felt like he was a pressure salesman, he never once made us feel pressured or uncomfortable. I like when a salesman can carry on a conversation as a person not just about the car. He made everything super easy!! He handed us over to Steve in finance who was super nice. He made everything go super quick, especially with the digital screen for signing which was cool. He explained everything very well, all the plans & options and always said it was up to us. Never once feeling pressure (other than from my wife lol). They did a great job cleaning the car again for us and helped set up the phone to the car. I have worked at dealerships in service positions and understand how important it is to have realistic expectations but still have high expectations as well. I was blown away by how great our service was and how quick and easy everything was. I will start with Huber Chevrolet the next time I'm ready to buy a vehicle and will tell everyone that when they are shopping to go there as well. Thanks for the great service, we love our new Equinox!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I couldn't have been any more pleased!!
by 12/16/2016on
I'm a 59 year old man, and have purchased about 16 new vehicles in my lifetime. Five days ago, I went in to Huber Chevrolet in Omaha at 11:20 a.m. and drove home at 6:30 p.m. with my new 2016 Colorado Z71. And half of that time was spent in leaving to go to lunch and running errands before coming back to pick-up the vehicle. Everyone, and I do mean everyone from Casey, my salesman to Sean, the finance manager, to Mike, one of the service techs were the most genuinely friendly and caring people I've ever been around when buying a new car or truck. I've never had a less stressful experience in my life. No pushiness, no false bravado, no talk of how wonderful the dealership was, no rush to settle for something I couldn't afford. It's only been 3 days, but I seriously tell EVERYONE I MEET that Huber Chevrolet has made me a customer for life. And they set the standard that every dealer, nationwide, should try to live up to. Huber Chevrolet has made this the best Christmas in 25 years! Scott Omaha, Nebraska 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Huber sets the bar
by 06/08/2016on
I made a phone call to Huber and told them what I wanted, how much I wanted to pay, and when I wanted to pick it up. With out hesitation, the sales staff contacted me via conference call and we discussed my wants versus needs. They made sure they were able to work with my busy schedule and even brought the truck to my work so I could view it there and test drive there. The next day they had all my paper work ready and I walked in, signed a few pieces of paper and walked out 15 minutes later. HANDS DOWN the fastest most professional VIP experience I've ever shared with and automotive retailer. There is NO QUESTION I am going to recommend this staff and Huber Chevrolet to every single person I know and come in contact with who are looking, or even thinking about looking for a new vehicle. Huber Chevrolet sets the bar so high it is doubtful any other dealership can achieve the standard they operate at. I will be making all of my vehicle purchases from Huber from now on. A special thank you to Ron Huber, John Schomburg, Terry Csipkes, Jay Uphoff, Chris Monaco, Frank Gavin, and Tim Jura.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Consultants work at Huber Automotive in Omaha, NE
by 04/15/2016on
I wanted to compliment 2 Service Consultants in particular there at our local Huber Dealership at 11102 W. Dodge Rd. Omaha, NE 68154 - Adam Marsh who's helped me and mother with previous car repairs on our 2006 Chevrolet HHR and ordered parts for this new work order approx. 04/12/16 and Mike Wichert who took care of this vehicle's full inspection check on 04/09/16 and caught this new issue. Both these fine gentlemen are super professional, knowledgeable and courteous. I can confirm that people like them are the entire reason me and mother trust Huber Dealership at 11102 W. Dodge Rd. Omaha, NE 68154 so much and will continue to use this location for all our car repairs even on our 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier. I must mention that mention that Huber Dealership at 11102 W. Dodge Rd. Omaha, NE 68154 should be proud to have 2 such great Service Consultants working there like - Adam Marsh and Mike Wichert!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Company for repairs & work
by 12/07/2015on
Just a complimentary oil change that came with my 2015 Chevy Colorado that I bough earlier in year from Huber. Definitely would recommend. Fast service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome!
by 11/16/2015on
2015 Equinox for an oil change. Best car dealership customer service!!!! Was called by service department that my oil was needing to be changed (even before my car alerted me). Brought it in on a morning. The courtesy shuttle took me to work and then came and got me when it was finished. I didn't have to wait at all (on the shuttle or on my car being done). Wonderful experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Staff Caring and Accommodationg
by 08/12/2015on
My experiences with the Huber service department have always been extremely positive. This visit my treatment was exceptional! My 2009 Saturn Sky needed a difficult and expensive repair on its cooling system. The sensitivity and tact of Adam Marsh in revealing the bad news to me was amazing. Additionally, he had already arranged a loaner vehicle for me to get me through the eight days without my car. The thoughtfulness and many acts of kindness from Adam Marsh and Joe Tisthammer made on my behalf are deeply appreciated. Huber Automotive is fortunate to have such fine and caring service staff. My most sincere thanks to Mr. Marsh, Mr. Tisthammer, and the service technicians who performed the repair work beautifully. I give Huber my highest recommendation.
Buying a new car
by 03/27/2015on
I purchased a 2014 Chevy Spark for my sister. The dealer staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. The selection of autos was good and the paper work was not intimidating. The staff explained the processes including the trade in appraisal and obtaining the title to the auto.
Best Experience I've Had!
by 03/10/2015on
From the time I walked in the front door to even this morning dropping my car off for service, I have felt welcome at Huber. Everyone I have had contact with have been nothing but pleasant and accommodating. Thank you to Rod, Jay, Anthony and all of the other countless folks I have had contact with. This was the best car buying experience I've ever had. I will definitely be back when it comes time to add a Silverado to the family in a couple years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience at Huber
by 05/14/2009on
I moved to Omaha 13 years ago and my family has purchased 11 new and used vehicles since arriving here. I purchased my first new car at a different dealership and was ok with the experience but when I went back to buy a used car for my son they seriously tried to rip me off. This is when I found Huber Chevrolet. I have be so satisfied with the purchase and service experience at Huber that I have purchased 9 vehicles from them so far. I will be buying a new truck in the spring and I won't even bother going to the other dealerships. I know my time won't be wasted there and they aren't going to high pressure me. My whole family has switched their service to Huber now because we know things are fixed right and they stand behind their work.