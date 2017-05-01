Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Huber Cadillac

Huber Cadillac

Visit dealer’s website 
11102 W Dodge Rd, Omaha, NE 68154
Today 8:30 AM - 6:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Huber Cadillac

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

400 Mile Round Trip to Buy a Car and I'm So Happy

by JanetJo on 01/05/2017

There is not enough room in this box to tell you how pleased I am with my Cadillac SRX(Sofia) and the customer service I experienced at Huber Cadillac. Greg, Tom and Anthony are top notch people. They all took the time to help me get the deal, all the while making me feel like a welcomed customer and not a number. Sofia, is, I believe number 15 for me and I have dealt with a lot of sales people and dealerships. This was by far, the most pleasant car buying experience I have ever had. And to think I had to drive 200 miles to find it! I appreciate the time Greg spent with me the day before, the time Tom took to take me for a test drive and show me all the bells and whistles and last but certainly not least, Anthony for his extreme patience. When it comes time to put Sofia up for adoption, I would not hesitate to make that 400 mile round trip from Kansas City again.I have told several of my friends to visit Huber for a great car buying experience. Thank you all. And I love love love my Sofia!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
4 cars in stock
0 new4 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Traverse
Chevrolet Traverse
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Buick Encore
Buick Encore
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for