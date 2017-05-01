5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

There is not enough room in this box to tell you how pleased I am with my Cadillac SRX(Sofia) and the customer service I experienced at Huber Cadillac. Greg, Tom and Anthony are top notch people. They all took the time to help me get the deal, all the while making me feel like a welcomed customer and not a number. Sofia, is, I believe number 15 for me and I have dealt with a lot of sales people and dealerships. This was by far, the most pleasant car buying experience I have ever had. And to think I had to drive 200 miles to find it! I appreciate the time Greg spent with me the day before, the time Tom took to take me for a test drive and show me all the bells and whistles and last but certainly not least, Anthony for his extreme patience. When it comes time to put Sofia up for adoption, I would not hesitate to make that 400 mile round trip from Kansas City again.I have told several of my friends to visit Huber for a great car buying experience. Thank you all. And I love love love my Sofia! Read more