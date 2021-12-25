Skip to main content
Honda of Lincoln

Honda of Lincoln
2770 Yankee Hill Rd, Lincoln, NE 68516
Today 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
7:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Honda of Lincoln

4.9
Overall Rating
4.91 out of 5 stars(49)
Recommend: Yes (11) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
49 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2nd time was a breeze

by Jeff Stone on 12/25/2021

We had purchased a new CRV for my wife just under three years ago. We arrived to look around after my car got totaled the week before. We knew that selection would be slim and it was. Jlynne came out to us on the pre-owned lot and showed us what they had which wasn't much, but looked good. She looked up in the computer and saw that we had worked with AJ the first time and called him down. It was great working with him again and then Chad in finance. This is my third time buying with a major dealership and this was so easy this time. Even though we had to come back the next day to do the financing we still only spent about 2.5 hours during both visits and my wife was able to get her car in for an oil change while we finished the deal and financing. They really are committed to excellence.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Small Town Feel

by Paul V on 10/26/2021

Working with this dealership was a breeze. No hassle, no pushy sales, pricing was fair and up front. Had more of a small-town dealership feel. Brian and Zach got me their inspection and repair report, vehicle history, and even let me look at it on their lift to put my concerns at ease. Chad was great to work with and worked with me to weigh out the many payment options to reduce the overall cost of ownership. Thanks guys for all the help!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional and friendly

by John on 09/30/2021

I have been purchased multiple Honda vehicles from them since 2003. They are extremely professional and very easy to work with. They are the dealership that every other place should strive to be.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Overall Good Car Buying Experience

by JeffGG on 09/29/2021

Good inventory of used and new vehicles given the state of the market due to Covid impact. Sales person was very helpful and patient with no perceived pressure to buy. Dealership is very nice and comfortable. As with all car dealers, beware of the financing folks services including finance rates are inflated and will adjust down as you decline them. I would recommend this dealer to friends and family and would shop with them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Car Buying Experience!

by Raquel Edmunds on 09/11/2021

We just bought a 2021 Honda Passport! I am in love! Russ Meyer did a wonderful job helping us thru the process and was very attentive. Thanks for all you do! This is our 3rd Honda we have bought and it won't be our last!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Above & beyond, as usual…

by Roger M on 08/26/2021

I’ve been a Honda customer since 1986, and have never been disappointed with my Accords, 8 in all. The service department has matched the quality of the cars. Most recently I had an exceptional experience. Had a flat tire which I drove on for a half mile or so…too long! The next morning, Honda of Lincoln sent two service reps, early, who put on the “donut” spare so I was able to drive to the dealership. They then replaced the tire, under warrantee through the road hazard provision, did a multi-point inspection for me, and turned me loose within an hour. All with the usual professional manner. Many of the service techs have been there for 20+ years. It’s great to be a customer & have your expectations met, or exceeded!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing experience Thanks to Honda of Lincoln

by Peter on 08/02/2021

My wife and I just purchased our CRV from Honda of Lincon. We live in Omaha but what brought us to Lincon was Erica Tunink. She is so patient in answering questions and is very well versed in all aspects of buying a vehicle. Thanks so much for a wonderful experience! We both highly recommend Honda of Lincon. The Finance Manager, Calvin West was equally as kind and helpful in making our decision.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Place

by Blake T on 07/10/2021

Great team. Very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you Russ Meyer and Honda of Lincoln

by Linda Cowdin on 07/09/2021

This recent 2021 Pilot purchase from Honda of Lincoln is my third new Honda Pilot (since 2013) .....my first from Russ Meyer as my sales rep. Russ is an outstanding sales rep who was very helpful, friendly and professional. Russ made this purchase so very easy in that there was no pressuring - I told Russ what I was looking for in a new Pilot and he made it happen. Thanks also to Honda of Lincoln for having just what I wanted in their inventory. Also want to say Scott in the Financial office is outstanding as well. For sure I would purchase another vehicle from Honda of Lincoln with Russ Meyer as sales rep - the whole procedure was more like working with a friend rather than someone I just met.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding sales representative!

by Mark on 07/03/2021

The HRV we purchased is the fifth car we have purchased from Scott Reineke. He has been tremendous at delivering what we want in a no-pressure manner. This time he had to search a six-state area to find the model and options we wanted. He communicated daily, keeping us up to date on the process. We couldn't be happier with Scott and all of the Honda of Lincoln representatives we worked with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Experience

by Mike and Pat Kavanaugh on 07/03/2021

We bought a 2021 Honda Passport from Ben. He was outstanding in his presentation. We received all the information that we asked for during the sales presentation with undo pressure. We have bought many cars and Ben tops our list as a sales man. Our can was delayed and he kept us up to date on the delivery timeline. We had a great experience buying our car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Ridgeline

by Dale Ripa on 03/09/2020

Great buying experience on new 2020 Ridgeline. no pressure easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service

by Ken Whitted on 11/26/2019

We worked with Alexis and Chad and they were amazing!! Alexis had the vehicles that we were interested in ready for us to test drive upon arrival. He was so knowledgeable about the advanced features of the Civic that we knew exactly what we were buying and how to take advantage of every tech enhancement when we left. I highly recommend this dealership!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

WYSIWYG!

by Honda of lincoln on edmunds on 11/14/2019

...and ‘what you see is what you get’ at Honda of Lincoln. From the moment we stepped in the door...we were welcomed, treated respectfully, listened to and provided space to think and process our decision. Russ Meyer was our excellent sales associate. He behaved like a “satisfied customer” himself....meaning; he informed and educated us regarding the car we were investigating (2019 CR-V) and let us ask questions and make our decision by ourselves. He was perfect for us! (And Justin Wiley provided invaluable finance/warranty information as well.) As for the Honda product....we have been a one car couple for the past 19 years, 12 of which we drove a 2007 Honda Accord. At 241,000 miles, she is just hitting her stride but we found ourselves (at this season of life) needing an additional vehicle therefore adding another Honda to our ‘fleet’ was a no-brainer. They are unbelievably dependable vehicles! And so, in short, we have nothing but complimentary things to say about Russ, Honda of Lincoln and Honda cars. It is well worth visiting them if you are in the market for a car.Thanks so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience for out of state buyer

by Fletcher on 10/10/2019

I recently purchased a CR-V from Honda of Lincoln, even though I live in Colorado. Calvin was my sales agent, and he was super personable and communicative. Angie helped me with my DMV docs after an unforeseen issue arose. Overall, this was a very positive experience, and I would definitely recommend Honda of Lincoln to my friends or family. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Customer experience

by Jessica on 09/11/2019

Brian K. Was very detailed with showing us all the features our new car has. He answered all of our questions we had and was very friendly and easy to work with. I would highly recommend him. When it came to financing-Chad E. was outstanding! He made sure to stay within our budget and got us the best payment option. Thank you both soo much! I love my new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome customer service

by T195119 on 05/10/2019

The best car shopping experience in recent memory. Thank you so much for making the experience flawless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Experience

by AlishaHanshaw on 04/26/2019

Our experience with Honda of Lincoln was great. The service we received from Spencer during the sales experience was flawless. Spencer was professional, articulate, acknowledged our position, and most of all was never pushy or over-zealous. He allowed us to make our own decision on our own timeline and in turn, moved our buying decision up by a few months. Our experience with Chad was also great. He was easy to talk to and pleasant to be with. Overall, our sales experience with Honda of Lincoln was superior, especially considering other experiences we have had with other dealers in the Lincoln/Omaha area. Thank you, Honda of Lincoln.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very pleased

by Sewardbuyers on 01/18/2019

This is the third vehicle we've purchased from this dealership. Any servicing done is done at this dealership. We are very picky people...we like the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome Service!

by CJ on 01/16/2019

Honda of Lincoln has a great service department. It’s the only place I trust to take my vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by carrepairs1 on 10/22/2018

Customer service and mechanics are exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
88 cars in stock
0 new65 used23 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Honda of Lincoln is proud to serve Nebraska drivers who value high-quality vehicles at incredible values. As the first Honda store in the entire state, our dealership has been providing Honda sales, service and financing for over 40 years. We are one of the largest Honda dealers in the district, and we have worked hard to build a reputation that proceeds us in the community. From our involvement with Breast Cancer Awareness and the Humane Society to our commitment to the local Chamber of Commerce, Honda of Lincoln is dedicated to giving back to the community that has supported us for all these years.

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

