We had purchased a new CRV for my wife just under three years ago. We arrived to look around after my car got totaled the week before. We knew that selection would be slim and it was. Jlynne came out to us on the pre-owned lot and showed us what they had which wasn't much, but looked good. She looked up in the computer and saw that we had worked with AJ the first time and called him down. It was great working with him again and then Chad in finance. This is my third time buying with a major dealership and this was so easy this time. Even though we had to come back the next day to do the financing we still only spent about 2.5 hours during both visits and my wife was able to get her car in for an oil change while we finished the deal and financing. They really are committed to excellence. Read more