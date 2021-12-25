Customer Reviews of Honda of Lincoln
2nd time was a breeze
by 12/25/2021on
We had purchased a new CRV for my wife just under three years ago. We arrived to look around after my car got totaled the week before. We knew that selection would be slim and it was. Jlynne came out to us on the pre-owned lot and showed us what they had which wasn't much, but looked good. She looked up in the computer and saw that we had worked with AJ the first time and called him down. It was great working with him again and then Chad in finance. This is my third time buying with a major dealership and this was so easy this time. Even though we had to come back the next day to do the financing we still only spent about 2.5 hours during both visits and my wife was able to get her car in for an oil change while we finished the deal and financing. They really are committed to excellence.
2nd time was a breeze
by 12/25/2021on
We had purchased a new CRV for my wife just under three years ago. We arrived to look around after my car got totaled the week before. We knew that selection would be slim and it was. Jlynne came out to us on the pre-owned lot and showed us what they had which wasn't much, but looked good. She looked up in the computer and saw that we had worked with AJ the first time and called him down. It was great working with him again and then Chad in finance. This is my third time buying with a major dealership and this was so easy this time. Even though we had to come back the next day to do the financing we still only spent about 2.5 hours during both visits and my wife was able to get her car in for an oil change while we finished the deal and financing. They really are committed to excellence.
Small Town Feel
by 10/26/2021on
Working with this dealership was a breeze. No hassle, no pushy sales, pricing was fair and up front. Had more of a small-town dealership feel. Brian and Zach got me their inspection and repair report, vehicle history, and even let me look at it on their lift to put my concerns at ease. Chad was great to work with and worked with me to weigh out the many payment options to reduce the overall cost of ownership. Thanks guys for all the help!
Professional and friendly
by 09/30/2021on
I have been purchased multiple Honda vehicles from them since 2003. They are extremely professional and very easy to work with. They are the dealership that every other place should strive to be.
Overall Good Car Buying Experience
by 09/29/2021on
Good inventory of used and new vehicles given the state of the market due to Covid impact. Sales person was very helpful and patient with no perceived pressure to buy. Dealership is very nice and comfortable. As with all car dealers, beware of the financing folks services including finance rates are inflated and will adjust down as you decline them. I would recommend this dealer to friends and family and would shop with them again.
Awesome Car Buying Experience!
by 09/11/2021on
We just bought a 2021 Honda Passport! I am in love! Russ Meyer did a wonderful job helping us thru the process and was very attentive. Thanks for all you do! This is our 3rd Honda we have bought and it won't be our last!
Above & beyond, as usual…
by 08/26/2021on
I’ve been a Honda customer since 1986, and have never been disappointed with my Accords, 8 in all. The service department has matched the quality of the cars. Most recently I had an exceptional experience. Had a flat tire which I drove on for a half mile or so…too long! The next morning, Honda of Lincoln sent two service reps, early, who put on the “donut” spare so I was able to drive to the dealership. They then replaced the tire, under warrantee through the road hazard provision, did a multi-point inspection for me, and turned me loose within an hour. All with the usual professional manner. Many of the service techs have been there for 20+ years. It’s great to be a customer & have your expectations met, or exceeded!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing experience Thanks to Honda of Lincoln
by 08/02/2021on
My wife and I just purchased our CRV from Honda of Lincon. We live in Omaha but what brought us to Lincon was Erica Tunink. She is so patient in answering questions and is very well versed in all aspects of buying a vehicle. Thanks so much for a wonderful experience! We both highly recommend Honda of Lincon. The Finance Manager, Calvin West was equally as kind and helpful in making our decision.
Great Place
by 07/10/2021on
Great team. Very friendly and helpful.
Thank you Russ Meyer and Honda of Lincoln
by 07/09/2021on
This recent 2021 Pilot purchase from Honda of Lincoln is my third new Honda Pilot (since 2013) .....my first from Russ Meyer as my sales rep. Russ is an outstanding sales rep who was very helpful, friendly and professional. Russ made this purchase so very easy in that there was no pressuring - I told Russ what I was looking for in a new Pilot and he made it happen. Thanks also to Honda of Lincoln for having just what I wanted in their inventory. Also want to say Scott in the Financial office is outstanding as well. For sure I would purchase another vehicle from Honda of Lincoln with Russ Meyer as sales rep - the whole procedure was more like working with a friend rather than someone I just met.
Outstanding sales representative!
by 07/03/2021on
The HRV we purchased is the fifth car we have purchased from Scott Reineke. He has been tremendous at delivering what we want in a no-pressure manner. This time he had to search a six-state area to find the model and options we wanted. He communicated daily, keeping us up to date on the process. We couldn't be happier with Scott and all of the Honda of Lincoln representatives we worked with!
Outstanding Experience
by 07/03/2021on
We bought a 2021 Honda Passport from Ben. He was outstanding in his presentation. We received all the information that we asked for during the sales presentation with undo pressure. We have bought many cars and Ben tops our list as a sales man. Our can was delayed and he kept us up to date on the delivery timeline. We had a great experience buying our car.
New Ridgeline
by 03/09/2020on
Great buying experience on new 2020 Ridgeline. no pressure easy to work with.
Excellent Service
by 11/26/2019on
We worked with Alexis and Chad and they were amazing!! Alexis had the vehicles that we were interested in ready for us to test drive upon arrival. He was so knowledgeable about the advanced features of the Civic that we knew exactly what we were buying and how to take advantage of every tech enhancement when we left. I highly recommend this dealership!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
WYSIWYG!
by 11/14/2019on
...and ‘what you see is what you get’ at Honda of Lincoln. From the moment we stepped in the door...we were welcomed, treated respectfully, listened to and provided space to think and process our decision. Russ Meyer was our excellent sales associate. He behaved like a “satisfied customer” himself....meaning; he informed and educated us regarding the car we were investigating (2019 CR-V) and let us ask questions and make our decision by ourselves. He was perfect for us! (And Justin Wiley provided invaluable finance/warranty information as well.) As for the Honda product....we have been a one car couple for the past 19 years, 12 of which we drove a 2007 Honda Accord. At 241,000 miles, she is just hitting her stride but we found ourselves (at this season of life) needing an additional vehicle therefore adding another Honda to our ‘fleet’ was a no-brainer. They are unbelievably dependable vehicles! And so, in short, we have nothing but complimentary things to say about Russ, Honda of Lincoln and Honda cars. It is well worth visiting them if you are in the market for a car.Thanks so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience for out of state buyer
by 10/10/2019on
I recently purchased a CR-V from Honda of Lincoln, even though I live in Colorado. Calvin was my sales agent, and he was super personable and communicative. Angie helped me with my DMV docs after an unforeseen issue arose. Overall, this was a very positive experience, and I would definitely recommend Honda of Lincoln to my friends or family. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Customer experience
by 09/11/2019on
Brian K. Was very detailed with showing us all the features our new car has. He answered all of our questions we had and was very friendly and easy to work with. I would highly recommend him. When it came to financing-Chad E. was outstanding! He made sure to stay within our budget and got us the best payment option. Thank you both soo much! I love my new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome customer service
by 05/10/2019on
The best car shopping experience in recent memory. Thank you so much for making the experience flawless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Experience
by 04/26/2019on
Our experience with Honda of Lincoln was great. The service we received from Spencer during the sales experience was flawless. Spencer was professional, articulate, acknowledged our position, and most of all was never pushy or over-zealous. He allowed us to make our own decision on our own timeline and in turn, moved our buying decision up by a few months. Our experience with Chad was also great. He was easy to talk to and pleasant to be with. Overall, our sales experience with Honda of Lincoln was superior, especially considering other experiences we have had with other dealers in the Lincoln/Omaha area. Thank you, Honda of Lincoln.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very pleased
by 01/18/2019on
This is the third vehicle we've purchased from this dealership. Any servicing done is done at this dealership. We are very picky people...we like the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Service!
by 01/16/2019on
Honda of Lincoln has a great service department. It’s the only place I trust to take my vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great service
by 10/22/2018on
Customer service and mechanics are exceptional.
Honda of Lincoln is proud to serve Nebraska drivers who value high-quality vehicles at incredible values. As the first Honda store in the entire state, our dealership has been providing Honda sales, service and financing for over 40 years. We are one of the largest Honda dealers in the district, and we have worked hard to build a reputation that proceeds us in the community. From our involvement with Breast Cancer Awareness and the Humane Society to our commitment to the local Chamber of Commerce, Honda of Lincoln is dedicated to giving back to the community that has supported us for all these years.
1 Comments