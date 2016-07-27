Anderson Mazda of Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Anderson Mazda of Lincoln
THE BEST MAN THAT GETS THE JOB DONE
by 07/27/2016on
When I needed to find a car that would really fit my needs due my bad back, and two bad knees due to a bad accident that I was in one day in June 2006. One day, I call Anderson Yankee Hill in Lincoln, NE to set up an Car Appointment to look for a car that would be so comfortable--upon that day a young man came to the phone with a very caring and patience with an understanding concern that he will do his best to find me a car that could fit all my needs--that day I felt alive again that this young really do care about all people needs instead of him just selling me a car, but that my health would be count on him to truly put my needs first. i already had a brand new car already with just 2000 miles on it, but my Back would hurt so badly while driving or even when other would drive for me in my new CX-5, but Mr. Nathen Brown kept his words to help me find a car of my dream (Yes, Yes He did just what he said he would do) He show me kindness, patience, never rush me at all. To me Mr. Nathen is "The Man of Year" so I will be telling all my family member to ask for Mr. Nathen Brown as their Car Sale Person --because he help me to be comfortable, never once rush me to choose any old car but help me walk away so so Happy with a wonderful nice GMC a car that would help my legs to be comfort--I met a warm, lovely, and gentle man to help me that day. Thank You So Much Mr. Nathen Brown, You Are "The Best Sale Person" Mrs. Bobby Morton bjmorton197@gmail.com
Anderson Mazda fan
by 07/09/2016on
Service was great and expediant. No hard sell, which is refreshing, and Mazda's are the most fun to drive anyway, bar non! Zoom zoom
Great first buying expierence
by 06/07/2016on
Our salesman Nathan Brown was great to work with. It was my 18 year-olds first buying experience and he was by far the best dealer we worked with during our shopping experience. He was honest about the cars we looked at, he was not high pressure at all but gave impression he really wanted her to have a sound car for a good price. We were able to secure a low mileage, VERY well taken care of car. I will definitely check out Anderson Ford next time we shop and ask for Nathan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 02/26/2016on
These guys got me financed, twice, when other places wouldn't give me the time of day. Buddy Hoff was patient and understanding when it took them 8 hrs, through no fault of their own, to find a bank that would finance me. I would whole heartedly recommend Anderson to anyone who asks where to buy a new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not Pressured and great Customer Service!
by 02/11/2016on
Andrew Hoff made my buying experience very easy. He was friendly, followed up when requested, and never pressured me into buying any specific vehicle.My wife and I purchased a 2006 Jeep Commander and Andrew was very persistent on giving us the best deal possible. I would highly recommend Anderson Mazda to anyone that is looking for a new or used vehicle. Give them a shot and don't get suckered into going to Husker or Dodge like I did on my prior purchases. #Customer for life!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The BEST buying experience ever
by 02/06/2016on
Nathan Brown was the gentleman who helped us find our car and I use the Gentleman on purpose. He was patient, never hurried. He found us the right car for the right price and was so fun and personable through it all. He is the guy you want to talk to if your in the market for a car. We love our new mazda 3.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car buying better than decades ago
by 01/04/2016on
I had learned to be leery of car salesman from very early in my car owning history. I arrived at this dealership being as informed as I thought I would get via internet. Nothing they told me was incorrect and they were pretty much right on with their offer for my trade-in. They were very patient with my desire for a low interest rate and didn't give up until they found what I wanted. Our family purchased a used car from them 6 months ago and we were just as pleased with their willingness to do everything they could to make us happy with this purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Decent Price, Poor Service
by 07/24/2015on
I bought a new Mazda3 from this dealer. The buying process was decent. Although they did do that old school strategy of "I'm going to talk to manager" and leave you sitting there forever. The main problem came after we agreed on a price. They were clearly upset that I was not financing from them, as they make good money that way. Their finance guy then tried extra hard to sell me their over the top warranty packages to the point of being patronizing to me and then ultimately insulting their own product! When I told him that I didn't want to buy a warranty because I didn't on my last car, a 2002, and it would have been a waste of money because I believed then as i did now that i was buying a quality product. He proceeded to tell me that they don't make cars like they used to and my brand new car was way more likely to break down and the extra extra warranties would be needed. What a great sales pitch! And watch out for their service department; they've provided me with the worst experience I've ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes