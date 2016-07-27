5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When I needed to find a car that would really fit my needs due my bad back, and two bad knees due to a bad accident that I was in one day in June 2006. One day, I call Anderson Yankee Hill in Lincoln, NE to set up an Car Appointment to look for a car that would be so comfortable--upon that day a young man came to the phone with a very caring and patience with an understanding concern that he will do his best to find me a car that could fit all my needs--that day I felt alive again that this young really do care about all people needs instead of him just selling me a car, but that my health would be count on him to truly put my needs first. i already had a brand new car already with just 2000 miles on it, but my Back would hurt so badly while driving or even when other would drive for me in my new CX-5, but Mr. Nathen Brown kept his words to help me find a car of my dream (Yes, Yes He did just what he said he would do) He show me kindness, patience, never rush me at all. To me Mr. Nathen is "The Man of Year" so I will be telling all my family member to ask for Mr. Nathen Brown as their Car Sale Person --because he help me to be comfortable, never once rush me to choose any old car but help me walk away so so Happy with a wonderful nice GMC a car that would help my legs to be comfort--I met a warm, lovely, and gentle man to help me that day. Thank You So Much Mr. Nathen Brown, You Are "The Best Sale Person" Mrs. Bobby Morton bjmorton197@gmail.com Read more