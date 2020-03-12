5 out of 5 stars service Rating

On my last visit, I had a squeaky serpentine belt. I took it in very late in the day (4:30) and they still had time to diagnose the problem and set up an appointment to get it fixed. (I have been doing business at Sid Dillon Nissan for ten years now. During that time, I have bought or leased several cars. Also during this time, I have gotten all of my work done on all of my cars at Sid Dillon. To put it a different way, I have gotten every oil change, battery, tire, wiper blade, etc at Sid Dillon. I have ALL of my work done here because I get treated so well here. I won't take my cars anyplace else, I won't buy a car anywhere else. This is all a direct result of the treatment that I have consistently gotten at Sid Dillon Nissan. This is the kind of place I tell my friends about because you can absolutely trust them. THANK YOU, JOE BOWMAN and staff.)