service Rating

I made an appointment for my 2006 Honda CRV. It was for an 110,000 mile service. I did this all on line not talking to a service advisor. The service posting included a listing of all items that would be checked. It included a valve adjustment and spark plug replacement plus four or five other items that would be checked, suspension, brakes, etc. At the end of posting a price was listed. I believe it was $256.00 Dollars. The Cost of the actual Service was $593.52. I did also have a Oil change and Serpentine Belt replaced. Now I assumed that the price listed on line must have been a quote for either the Labor Cost or the Parts Cost. The break down of Cost WAS Labor $318, Parts 247.89, MISC 11.09 less insurance $2.00 and sale tax $17.97 Serpentine Belt cost $94.67, $60 labor. I was called by Service Advisor about the Belt. Cost and Labor Was explained to me for that and I told him to replace it. So that make the Labor cost of the 110,00 service 258.57. Very close to the amount listed on line for the 110,000 miles service. So if the listed price on any service on line is a Labor Cost, I would hope you would list it as Labor for the Service not included Parts. As the listed price could cause confusion if not stated as labor cost. My care runs great and I am happy with the service performed. I told the Service advisor about my concerns when I picked up my CRV and explained to him the concerens I am telling you here. Robert Bixler Read more