Midway Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

219 2nd Ave E, Kearney, NE 68847
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Midway Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

4.9
Overall Rating
4.93 out of 5 stars(62)
Recommend: Yes (30) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Kristine warren on 04/12/2022

Chris Campbell and Taylor warren were super to deal with! I’d buy another vehicle with them in a heartbeat.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
62 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job

by Michelle Hunter on 03/22/2022

I have had only positive experiences with this dealership and service department. They offer very fair prices, perform high quality work, and honor advertised discounts as well. I will continue being a repeat customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent All Around!

by Ty W on 02/18/2022

We have bought vehicles at another delaership for over 15 years and stopped by Midway CDJR this time.... all I can say is WOW! Every aspect of the process was top notch, low pressure, and way beyond our expectations! We have already referred 2 family members to go there just this week. We will be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Midway

by RodM on 12/19/2021

Great salesman and provided great trade service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales experience

by Dan on 12/09/2021

Thank you for a fast, friendly, honest, and courteous transaction. I always enjoy my purchase experiences with Midway in Kearney, NE. I know this won't be my last.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Routine service

by Beth Kelley on 10/22/2021

My experience at the dealership was fabulous. Everyone was kind and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by Denise on 09/27/2021

They were very helpful. I had made the appointment online and it did not record at store. They worked me in anyway and had it done in a timely manner. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dodge Ram 2500

by Kearney NE on 09/25/2021

Very good experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase

by John on 08/24/2021

It was an easy buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Midway Experience

by R Bullock on 07/29/2021

What exceptional customer friendly dealership. Beautiful new facility, a great staff, service, parts, office, sales, & management. Everyone was so professional, friendly, helpful !!!! Will buy from them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rubicon

by Hitchhiker on 07/13/2021

They were really helpful liked the delivery guy also

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change & Tire Rotation

by James Van Westen on 06/11/2021

Very good service in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2021 Dodge Ram Ecodiesel

by Larry Siebenneicher on 06/05/2021

Great experience ! Josh came in on his day off to make sure we had everything we needed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ram Service

by Dennis on 06/03/2021

Prompt service at appointment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeep

by Sandra Lintz on 05/30/2021

They were all very friendly and helpful esp Chris very knowledgeable about the jeep I bought.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our purchase of a new Chrysler Pacifica

by Robert and Glenda Schwarting on 05/24/2021

Our experience with Nick Mortenson and your other staff was very fullfilling. We were never pressured at any time and were allowed the necessary time to make our decision. Would highly recommend Midway to any potential automobile or truck buyers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly

by Denise on 04/23/2021

The service department was friendly and helpful in getting my car door repaired in a short period of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hotdog

by Juls on 03/18/2021

Sales staff was informative and fun to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nick is your go to!

by Woody on 01/19/2021

Do not like doing business at Mega car dealerships, it is usually a very cold, staged affair. Nick Brennan changed my mind on this!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Not sure what you mean

by Stacy Rohloff on 01/10/2021

It was a great experience. They were very helpful and accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Renegade

by Denise on 10/14/2020

I was contacted about an early trade in on my Renegade. Within a week they had my new vehicle ready. It was great. Very easy trade, no hassles and the time in the office with the paperwork was very quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

