5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was a bit apprehensive to begin the search for a new car given my history of car-purchasing experiences. We recently worked with Chris Brown to lease our new vehicle. This recent experience, has been so positive (by far) over the other experiences. I hope we never have to go any place else to purchase our cars. If the service exceeds our expectations, just as the buying process has, we may be customers for life! We've already told our family, friends, co-workers and even my VP (I caught him looking at cars online) about our positive experience with Chris Brown. We will continue to recommend Sid Dillon in Fremont! Chris answered all of our questions in a timely manner, he was respectful, not-pushy and helped us find a vehicle conducive to our situation in our price range. Thank you Chris for all your help! Our family lives our new ride! Read more