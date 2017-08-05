Sid Dillon Buick GMC
Sid Dillion Came Through for Us.
by 05/08/2017on
Great experience. After contacting the dealer on what I wanted, they arranged a visit and viewing of the exact truck match. As easy as 1-2-out the door with a new-used For 150.
Stacey281
by 10/31/2015on
I bought my Acadia at Sid Dillon because of the excellent customer service and expert descriptions of vehicles from Joshua Bennett, who met us at the door and continued to answer all of our questions and meet our needs with courtesy and respect.
Purchasing Acadia
by 10/29/2015on
Very energetic and courteous and not beat around the bush to get to the deal. When we laid out our constraints, the dealer did not sway us to something else (need vs. wants), all the whistles and gauges that we do not need. He stick with our constraints and together we found what we need and close the deals.
2015 Yukon - Sid Dillon Fremont
by 03/03/2015on
I started out by sending an email to the Internet Sales department. Initially the responses were a bit slow for my liking but as I began to communicate directly with Rich Eyler, the process became very smooth and efficient. He was fair, honest and shot me straight the entire time. Unfortunately those aren't virtues that I typically associate with the car selling business but Rich and the Sid Dillon team did a great job of standing apart from that. I bought my last Yukon from Roger Carlson in 2004 then relocated to a different state. Now that I'm back in Nebraska for the foreseeable future, I plan to buy the rest of my cars from Sid Dillon.
Purchasing our CTS
by 02/28/2015on
Thanks to John Kennedy and Martin Dake for being patient with us as we purchased our CTS. It's not always easy dealing with my husband! Love the car and all the features.
Best Car Buying Experience Ever and I Was Not Even There
by 01/31/2015on
I never purchased a vehicle of the internet, however I was researching a particular brand of Cadillac CTS which I could not find in the Chicagoland area. I went to various dealerships in my area, and the combination of colors both inside and out with the 3.6L Twin Turbo were just not available. I priced them out here however so I knew approximately how much I wanted to pay...GM was offering many rebates so I figured that into my calculations. I had been looking for this car since early November with no luck, then I decided to try the internet to see if there were any CTS's with the colors and options that I wanted. This is where I found Sid Dillon. The happened to have the exact color both in the interior and exterior I was looking for with the 3.6L Twin Turbo. So I called not knowing what to expect. This is when I first had a conversation with Andy. He was the most personable individual that I have ever talked to that was in this business. We talked about the availability of the car, all the rebates I was entitled to, and finally the price I was willingly to pay based on my research. It was a shear pleasure as there was no back and forth dickering over a few hundred dollars or perhaps more; he and I were straight forward with each other about the price I wanted to pay. He came back and told me exactly what the car would cost without any type of hidden fees as well as every rebate I could get ! There were dealers in Chicago that did not do that and I was in their showroom. And I was appreciative of the fact that he was perfectly honest about the "Doc Fees". He could of easily said there was a charge... he did not and obviously I was from out of town. All I could say is I wish our politicians were as honest as he was. He took me through every step of the process and conversed everyday until the car was ready to ship. Which I had to arrange, and they even certified that the car did not have any damage on it before shipping it. They were superlative ! I can not say enough good things about what they did. Of course I could not be there in person to be introduced to all the options on the car and how they worked, so they made videos for me to watch and follow ! This is great because you forget things and this way I can go back and watch it over and over. I don't believe the dealers out here would do this ! The other wonderful person that worked in tandem with Andy was Ray and he knew all of the paperwork I needed to sign. All he did was show me where to sign and I sent it back... that was it.. no hassle at all. People say that American car dealerships don't take of their customers... but all I can say to that is nonsense as Sid Dillon and their team do everything they can to make buying a car, especially of this magnitude a sheer pleasurable experience. They stay in contact with me even now to make sure I understand all of the features on the car. They did not just sell me a car, the sold me their family of experts. I would recommend this dealership to anyone who is interested in purchasing a new vehicle. I firmly believe that individuals who do an exemplary job at anything should get accolades and credit, and they truly deserve it in my case. My only regret is that I am not close enough to have the car serviced at their dealership. For that I will have to place my faith in the others... Good luck to Sid Dillon's family and may you all prosper ! Dean J DAlessandro Schiller Park, Illinois
Great experience at Sid Dillons
by 01/22/2015on
Steve and Bryan were professional and we enjoyed working with them. They were able to find an Enclave that we wanted and were very accommodating with rebates, service and meeting with us later in the evening.
Amazing car buying experience transitions to amazing service
by 12/31/2014on
Chris Sund was an amazing salesperson who made our car buying experience the best in our 25+ years of adult life, and he continues that impeccable service by helping us set up recurring maintenance. Thank you to Chris, and thank you to the service department for the amazing work you do. We will be certain to share our experiences with our friends and relatives.
2015 sierra
by 12/30/2014on
I was very satisfied with the complete buying and trade in deal. Andy was great to start with on the internet information and Jeffrey did a great job to complete the trade in and buying deal. Hopefully next week when I get my new camper mirrors put on the truck it will look even better. Thanks to all and I will see you on Jan. 10. Jim.
Great Experience
by 12/30/2014on
Very knowledgeable and helpful. The whole process was quick and easy. Would highly recommend Sid Dillon in Fremont to others.
Great sales staff and great service - why go anywhere else?
by 12/19/2014on
When we were ready to trade in our vehicle, Rich Eyler did a great job was very helpful and knowledgeable; showing us several options for what we might be looking for and educating us on the pros and cons of each, including different warrenties, accessories, etc. He gave us a fair trade-in price for our old vehicle and even told us about an additional discount we were eligible for through our Costco membership that saved us several thousand dollars on the purchase price. We love our new Buick Enclave and it was definitely worth the drive from Colorado to deal with Rich and Sid Dillon Buick GMC Cadillac Mazda! We will be back when it is time to purchase our next vehicle!
100% satisfied
by 11/26/2014on
Chris Sund was excellent at thoroughly explaining the details of the deal. We live in colorado and it was so reassuring to work with a wholesome dealership who looked out for our interests as well.
15 Acadia
by 11/21/2014on
Bryan Fagan is our salesman of choice we have bought many vehicles from him and plan on buying our next one from him also.
Sid Dillon Dealerships are Superior in our book.
by 10/01/2014on
My wife and I did not feel any pressure from the sales team as we spent most of the day at the dealership test driving multiple vehicles. When we had it narrowed down to two choices we discussed the pros and cons of both and once again we did not feel any pressure to purchase at that moment. Sales staff was courteous and kind. We highly recommend any of the Sid Dillon Dealerships if you are in the market of a new vehicle.
Pleasant Valley Friday
by 09/30/2014on
Purchasing our 2014 Acadia at Sid Dillon Fremont was a very pleasant encounter. Sara Sajavic was our long-distance contact person & JD was our salesperson. Our experience with the Sid Dillon dealership in Fremont was a positive overall interaction.
My new Terrain
by 08/29/2014on
Chris Sund was great....he never rushed us or pushed us one way or another, and knew what we really wanted. took time out of his day off to see us on our way.....everyone on the staff is friendly and very welcoming......
My experience at Sid Dillon auto in Fremont, Ne
by 07/25/2014on
I live 62 miles from this dealer and have dealt only with him since 1989. It has to do more with the professional and knowledgeable salesman more than the firm. The customer is always first with the firm and the sales person and hopefully many dealers can adopt the same philosophy as Sid Dillon Auto in Fremont.
