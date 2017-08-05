5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I never purchased a vehicle of the internet, however I was researching a particular brand of Cadillac CTS which I could not find in the Chicagoland area. I went to various dealerships in my area, and the combination of colors both inside and out with the 3.6L Twin Turbo were just not available. I priced them out here however so I knew approximately how much I wanted to pay...GM was offering many rebates so I figured that into my calculations. I had been looking for this car since early November with no luck, then I decided to try the internet to see if there were any CTS's with the colors and options that I wanted. This is where I found Sid Dillon. The happened to have the exact color both in the interior and exterior I was looking for with the 3.6L Twin Turbo. So I called not knowing what to expect. This is when I first had a conversation with Andy. He was the most personable individual that I have ever talked to that was in this business. We talked about the availability of the car, all the rebates I was entitled to, and finally the price I was willingly to pay based on my research. It was a shear pleasure as there was no back and forth dickering over a few hundred dollars or perhaps more; he and I were straight forward with each other about the price I wanted to pay. He came back and told me exactly what the car would cost without any type of hidden fees as well as every rebate I could get ! There were dealers in Chicago that did not do that and I was in their showroom. And I was appreciative of the fact that he was perfectly honest about the "Doc Fees". He could of easily said there was a charge... he did not and obviously I was from out of town. All I could say is I wish our politicians were as honest as he was. He took me through every step of the process and conversed everyday until the car was ready to ship. Which I had to arrange, and they even certified that the car did not have any damage on it before shipping it. They were superlative ! I can not say enough good things about what they did. Of course I could not be there in person to be introduced to all the options on the car and how they worked, so they made videos for me to watch and follow ! This is great because you forget things and this way I can go back and watch it over and over. I don't believe the dealers out here would do this ! The other wonderful person that worked in tandem with Andy was Ray and he knew all of the paperwork I needed to sign. All he did was show me where to sign and I sent it back... that was it.. no hassle at all. People say that American car dealerships don't take of their customers... but all I can say to that is nonsense as Sid Dillon and their team do everything they can to make buying a car, especially of this magnitude a sheer pleasurable experience. They stay in contact with me even now to make sure I understand all of the features on the car. They did not just sell me a car, the sold me their family of experts. I would recommend this dealership to anyone who is interested in purchasing a new vehicle. I firmly believe that individuals who do an exemplary job at anything should get accolades and credit, and they truly deserve it in my case. My only regret is that I am not close enough to have the car serviced at their dealership. For that I will have to place my faith in the others... Good luck to Sid Dillon's family and may you all prosper ! Dean J DAlessandro Schiller Park, Illinois Read more