Sid Dillon Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Sid Dillon Ford Lincoln
Sid Dillon Ford in Crete is always reliable
by 08/20/2020on
The guys in Ford Service took care of routine maintenance for me quickly and thoroughly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dishonesty and fraud
by 04/05/2018on
I made a deal via emails for the $54k truck I wanted. The finance people tried to scam me out of Ford factory rebates 3 different ways. This dealership is not to be trusted and no car dealer personnel are ever your friends. They try to befriend you so you let down your guard so they can scam you. DON"T DO BUSINESS HERE!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Fusion
by 11/25/2017on
Great Service and quick!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT Service!
by 08/31/2016on
Sid Dillon really does make buying a car easy. They are nice and friendly and not pushy at all. We told them what kind of car and the features we wanted and they found it for us. I highly recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor service
by 07/12/2016on
I went in for an oil change and a noise under my car. I took 2 different mechanics for a ride to listen for the noise..the second guy said "that's all?" Acted like he was too busy to care.. It took two hours of waiting for them to tell me it was my struts and they might have made the noise worse. I hate going there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Friendly and fast
by 07/12/2016on
I received a timely reminder online for my pending oil change, was able to schedule my appointment online without a hassle and then my vehicle got right in without a delay. Oil was changed, tires rotated, the interior was vacuumed and the outside was washed by hand all in less than a hour. No worries.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ryan is Awesome!
by 02/22/2016on
Ryan is Awesome! Call and ask for Ryan if you ever need a foreign car serviced. He will take excellent care of you. You always walk away with a smile after talking to Ryan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and very helpful staff
by 01/03/2016on
We bought a 2015 Ford F-250 XLT. We called our sales rep. multiple times and test drove the trucks multiple times until we found the truck with the equipment we needed on it and the price that our family could afford. we have had to call since the purchase with questions and our sales rep. has been very helpful each time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
