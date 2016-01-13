5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The salesmen were very friendly and professional. They did not try to push a lot of extra stuff that I knew was not beneficial to my wife and I. I opted to get the underbody pertection and the paint protector along with the interior pertection, because I've did it in the past a liked it. The finance guy Yates in Crete, is very good at his job, and also a really nice guy to do business with. I personally would never let him leave me if he worked for me. Read more