Sid Dillon Chevrolet Buick

2455 E Hwy 33, Crete, NE 68333
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sid Dillon Chevrolet Buick

14 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Awesome Service and Friendly Staff

by Brian2004 on 01/13/2016

The salesmen were very friendly and professional. They did not try to push a lot of extra stuff that I knew was not beneficial to my wife and I. I opted to get the underbody pertection and the paint protector along with the interior pertection, because I've did it in the past a liked it. The finance guy Yates in Crete, is very good at his job, and also a really nice guy to do business with. I personally would never let him leave me if he worked for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Sid Dillon Crete has great Sales and Service Departments!

by _Melvin on 11/29/2015

The salesman, Edgar, was great in explaining how all the equipment on the verhicle operates. Also, went above and beyond in making us very comfortable in operating all the new gadgets it has!! We will recommend your dealership and him to our friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Sid Dillon of Crete

by Terri_E on 11/05/2015

My salesman, Adam Raun and Scott in finance were extremely helpful and treated us like royalty. Thank you for treating me like family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First Experience with Dillons

by Chris_Kling on 10/26/2015

Personable, knowledgeable staff that I knew prior to working with Sid Dillon. The salesman was whole reason I went there to start looking.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Great experience at Sid Dillon

by TaylorA on 10/03/2015

Adam Raun worked hard for us to find the car we wanted. Scott Yates took great care of us and helped us find a great lease deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Superior Customer Service!!!

by Theresa_A on 07/25/2015

From the very first phone call, Edgar located the car I was looking for and kept in contact with me the entire time and has kept in contact with me even after the sale to make sure I was happy with my purchase! Thank you Edgar!! This is the person you want to buy your car from! Customer service at it's best with the entire Sid Dillon team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Love my Edge!

by Kirch4 on 06/02/2015

We liked that all the staff whether it was someone involved with us or not, was friendly. At this time, we feel we were sold a good product. I like that we were told by both gentlemen we dealt with, to call if we have questions and I hope they will be just as pleasant when we do call.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Tera

by TeraLB on 01/18/2015

Worked with all good people including 2 sales reps, sales manager & financing. They kept me informed of the status of finding a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Sid Dillon - Crete, NE Satisfaction

by GLH56 on 01/06/2015

The sales folks did everything they could to meet our purchase price, especially Dan Strehle. Dan was super accommodating by meeting us in Wahoo to see the vehicle we were interested in and to drive an example of the Verano. We are very satisfied with the deal we made, and with the sales people we worked with, at Sid Dillon Chevy Buick in Crete, NE.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Malibu '15

by NickSudrla on 10/20/2014

We were very happy with our visit! We never felt rushed. On our drive home we were already discussing how we'd buy our next vehicle there and would recommend it to others!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2014 Chevy Impala

by kansasstatesd on 10/03/2014

I felt very comfortable from the start and never felt pressured. I walked in, talked, took a test drive, talked price, drove home in new auto.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Tom Good

by Tommie09 on 09/05/2014

I like the friendly, relaxed atmosphere at Sid Dillon in Crete. Jon was very knowledgeable and helpful in assisting us to determine what is the best vehicle for our needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Couldn't be Happier!

by Motherhood on 06/25/2014

Thoroughness, no hassle, patience getting through all my questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

No hassle sale

by levi74 on 06/03/2014

Pretty much straight forward. No BS and not much sales pressure. Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for