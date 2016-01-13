Sid Dillon Chevrolet Buick
Customer Reviews of Sid Dillon Chevrolet Buick
Awesome Service and Friendly Staff
by 01/13/2016on
The salesmen were very friendly and professional. They did not try to push a lot of extra stuff that I knew was not beneficial to my wife and I. I opted to get the underbody pertection and the paint protector along with the interior pertection, because I've did it in the past a liked it. The finance guy Yates in Crete, is very good at his job, and also a really nice guy to do business with. I personally would never let him leave me if he worked for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sid Dillon Crete has great Sales and Service Departments!
by 11/29/2015on
The salesman, Edgar, was great in explaining how all the equipment on the verhicle operates. Also, went above and beyond in making us very comfortable in operating all the new gadgets it has!! We will recommend your dealership and him to our friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sid Dillon of Crete
by 11/05/2015on
My salesman, Adam Raun and Scott in finance were extremely helpful and treated us like royalty. Thank you for treating me like family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Experience with Dillons
by 10/26/2015on
Personable, knowledgeable staff that I knew prior to working with Sid Dillon. The salesman was whole reason I went there to start looking.
Great experience at Sid Dillon
by 10/03/2015on
Adam Raun worked hard for us to find the car we wanted. Scott Yates took great care of us and helped us find a great lease deal.
Superior Customer Service!!!
by 07/25/2015on
From the very first phone call, Edgar located the car I was looking for and kept in contact with me the entire time and has kept in contact with me even after the sale to make sure I was happy with my purchase! Thank you Edgar!! This is the person you want to buy your car from! Customer service at it's best with the entire Sid Dillon team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my Edge!
by 06/02/2015on
We liked that all the staff whether it was someone involved with us or not, was friendly. At this time, we feel we were sold a good product. I like that we were told by both gentlemen we dealt with, to call if we have questions and I hope they will be just as pleasant when we do call.
Tera
by 01/18/2015on
Worked with all good people including 2 sales reps, sales manager & financing. They kept me informed of the status of finding a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sid Dillon - Crete, NE Satisfaction
by 01/06/2015on
The sales folks did everything they could to meet our purchase price, especially Dan Strehle. Dan was super accommodating by meeting us in Wahoo to see the vehicle we were interested in and to drive an example of the Verano. We are very satisfied with the deal we made, and with the sales people we worked with, at Sid Dillon Chevy Buick in Crete, NE.
Malibu '15
by 10/20/2014on
We were very happy with our visit! We never felt rushed. On our drive home we were already discussing how we'd buy our next vehicle there and would recommend it to others!
2014 Chevy Impala
by 10/03/2014on
I felt very comfortable from the start and never felt pressured. I walked in, talked, took a test drive, talked price, drove home in new auto.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tom Good
by 09/05/2014on
I like the friendly, relaxed atmosphere at Sid Dillon in Crete. Jon was very knowledgeable and helpful in assisting us to determine what is the best vehicle for our needs.
Couldn't be Happier!
by 06/25/2014on
Thoroughness, no hassle, patience getting through all my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No hassle sale
by 06/03/2014on
Pretty much straight forward. No BS and not much sales pressure. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes