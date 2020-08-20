I made a deal via emails for the $54k truck I wanted. The finance people tried to scam me out of Ford factory rebates 3 different ways. This dealership is not to be trusted and no car dealer personnel are ever your friends. They try to befriend you so you let down your guard so they can scam you. DON"T DO BUSINESS HERE!
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I went in for an oil change and a noise under my car. I took 2 different mechanics for a ride to listen for the noise..the second guy said "that's all?" Acted like he was too busy to care.. It took two hours of waiting for them to tell me it was my struts and they might have made the noise worse. I hate going there.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I received a timely reminder online for my pending oil change, was able to schedule my appointment online without a hassle and then my vehicle got right in without a delay. Oil was changed, tires rotated, the interior was vacuumed and the outside was washed by hand all in less than a hour. No worries.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We bought a 2015 Ford F-250 XLT. We called our sales rep. multiple times and test drove the trucks multiple times until we found the truck with the equipment we needed on it and the price that our family could afford. we have had to call since the purchase with questions and our sales rep. has been very helpful each time.