Sid Dillon Ford Lincoln

Visit dealer’s website 
2455 E Hwy 33, Crete, NE 68333
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Sid Dillon Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Sid Dillon Ford in Crete is always reliable

by FrKelly on 08/20/2020

The guys in Ford Service took care of routine maintenance for me quickly and thoroughly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
7 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Sid Dillon Ford in Crete is always reliable

by FrKelly on 08/20/2020

The guys in Ford Service took care of routine maintenance for me quickly and thoroughly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Dishonesty and fraud

by MrTruth on 04/05/2018

I made a deal via emails for the $54k truck I wanted. The finance people tried to scam me out of Ford factory rebates 3 different ways. This dealership is not to be trusted and no car dealer personnel are ever your friends. They try to befriend you so you let down your guard so they can scam you. DON"T DO BUSINESS HERE!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fusion

by Mansworld on 11/25/2017

Great Service and quick!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Poor service

by Rondalin on 07/12/2016

I went in for an oil change and a noise under my car. I took 2 different mechanics for a ride to listen for the noise..the second guy said "that's all?" Acted like he was too busy to care.. It took two hours of waiting for them to tell me it was my struts and they might have made the noise worse. I hate going there.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Friendly and fast

by RoscoeF on 07/12/2016

I received a timely reminder online for my pending oil change, was able to schedule my appointment online without a hassle and then my vehicle got right in without a delay. Oil was changed, tires rotated, the interior was vacuumed and the outside was washed by hand all in less than a hour. No worries.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Ryan is Awesome!

by margret2687 on 02/22/2016

Ryan is Awesome! Call and ask for Ryan if you ever need a foreign car serviced. He will take excellent care of you. You always walk away with a smile after talking to Ryan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service and very helpful staff

by tiffanyl on 01/03/2016

We bought a 2015 Ford F-250 XLT. We called our sales rep. multiple times and test drove the trucks multiple times until we found the truck with the equipment we needed on it and the price that our family could afford. we have had to call since the purchase with questions and our sales rep. has been very helpful each time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
52 cars in stock
52 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
21 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
9 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
8 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes