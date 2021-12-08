1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Called and talked to ben Barnhart before leaving desmoines for omaha. Halfway there he calls to tell us they found a leaky cracked oil pan and had part coming at noon. We were not due till around 12:30, we decided to keep going he said fine. He leaves customers in his office to drive us clear to their far back crapiest cars lot and there it is in their snow, no tracks proving hasn't been touched, auction #s on window in crayon, upper part of motor shrouding apart and missing, and a door that was stuck shut. But hey, the same color but lower trim car he took us back in would be a great deal. No intention of selling car we wanted, lied, bait and switch. Wasted our time and gas. Then to top it off he said he needed to run up to his other customers real quick and would be right back. It was pretty cold out and after I would say 20 to 30 minutes or so we got so mad we walked back up to their front and got in our truck and left. This place is their worst. Emailed a longer version of this to them sales manager, crickets. They don't care. Read more