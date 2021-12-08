Customer Reviews of Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Find another place to get a Ram
by 08/12/2021on
Woodhouse was my go-to dealership for Ram and Jeep even though I lived more than 2 hours away in Iowa. Not anymore. I was ready to lease a new truck at my last visit but I was treated so unprofessionally that I canceled the deal. I guess loyalty and customer service don't matter to them anymore.
Pissedbof from Des Moines
by 05/18/2021on
I found a 2016 Dodge dually online contacted Woodhouse. Josh contacted me back said it had a bad knox sensor but it was for sale. O said I was interested in a delete of the def system and that would remove the knox sensor. Sent me pictures of the truck in their shop. I drove 3 hours there to check the oil and it didn't reach the dipstick. Then Josh proceeds to tell us Woodhouse just changed the oil and pushed the dipstick in and pulled it out with tiniest spot of black oil on the end. They pushed us out the dealership with a gas coupon. Wasted 6 hours to find out how Woodhouse treats people and want anyone who will listen to know.
Drove 2.5 hrs for lying bait and switch customer last atitude.
by 02/26/2021on
Called and talked to ben Barnhart before leaving desmoines for omaha. Halfway there he calls to tell us they found a leaky cracked oil pan and had part coming at noon. We were not due till around 12:30, we decided to keep going he said fine. He leaves customers in his office to drive us clear to their far back crapiest cars lot and there it is in their snow, no tracks proving hasn't been touched, auction #s on window in crayon, upper part of motor shrouding apart and missing, and a door that was stuck shut. But hey, the same color but lower trim car he took us back in would be a great deal. No intention of selling car we wanted, lied, bait and switch. Wasted our time and gas. Then to top it off he said he needed to run up to his other customers real quick and would be right back. It was pretty cold out and after I would say 20 to 30 minutes or so we got so mad we walked back up to their front and got in our truck and left. This place is their worst. Emailed a longer version of this to them sales manager, crickets. They don't care.
Awesome experience!!!
by 10/06/2017on
I had a great experience at woodhouse fors in Blair NE! Sales rep Tom Moss was very helpful and friendly! Really felt like he worked hard in what I was looking for in a deal! They gave me a hell of a trade in deal! I will definitely recommend woodhouse in Blair to family and friends! Big thumbs up!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!!!!
by 10/03/2017on
I wanted to drop a quick note letting you know about my experience on Thursday with the Woodhouse Family!! I can't express the patience and commitment I felt from both Josh V and Ashley during the entire experience. Nothing meant more to me than having them both be willing to work with me on the offer I presented! There is nothing worse than going back and forth multiple times to try and agree on the bottom line! Josh went to Ashley and presented my offer and when he came back to present it to me it was more than I was willing to do. With that Ashley came in and asked me exactly what it would take - then he listened - and shook my hand and said we had a deal. I have purchased multiple vehicles from Woodhouse and can honestly say their service gets better every time! Kudos to both Josh and Ashley - you will continue to have my business!! Sincerely - Kathy A
Awesome experience
by 10/01/2017on
Theo is a great asset to the Woodhouse Blair family and helped us get a great family vehicle for an awesome price!!!
Fraud alert!
by 09/27/2017on
They sold a 2016 Ram to us, Still unable to provide a title, after almost 60 days. We Paid cash. They won't return phone calls or emails. They lie and change their excuse for no title every week. Our lawyer is negotiating a full refund. This is a frustrating mess.
Horrible dealership
by 12/06/2015on
I wish I could give zero stars. This is a horrible dealership. We bought a jeep from them and didn't like it from the start. They told us to try driving it to soften up the tires and the echo would go away. When it didn't they said bring it down and they would trade us out. Drove in and they tried trading for $4000 less than what we paid for the car because it now is a used vehicle. The finance manager just sat there and laughed at us. Horrible people.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
