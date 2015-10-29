Sid Dillon Chevrolet-Blair
Customer Reviews of Sid Dillon Chevrolet-Blair
Very satisfied!
by 10/29/2015on
We had the pleasure of working with Gunnar. He was very helpful in helping my husband and I find the perfect truck. He was courteous and able to answer all of our questions. I would highly recommend him to any of our family or friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love this place
by 10/05/2015on
I wouldn't go anywhere else. I get great customer service, they know me and what I want. Love this place
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sid Dillon Chevrolet
by 09/02/2015on
I have bought several vehicles for Sid Dillon, several family members have bought vehicles and a couple friends also have. I trust that when I get a vehicle from them I am getting the best deal around and the service department can be trusted to do the work right the first time. Thanks for an excellent experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 02/28/2015on
Lance was absolutely fantastic and great to work with as was Matt getting the ball rolling. I will definitely recommend Sid Dillon and Lance to anyone looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dillon's was fantastic!
by 02/09/2015on
Joel Jorgensen did an outstanding job of explaining all of the new features of my 2015 Silverado. He spent a complete hour just helping understand everything my radio/Pandora/Blue Tooth can do. It was great!
Mrs. Sund
by 02/05/2015on
Every single person welcomed us or said "hello", plus it was a snowy day and someone opened the door over and over as we went in and out to change things from old car to new car! Our salesperson went over all the buttons and made sure we were set up with Bluetooth and Onstar. All the finance employees went over our options and were very clear with our options. Every person made the trade and new purchase easy and understandable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience, they made it simple.
by 02/04/2015on
My sales person brought me a car to look at and I really appreciated that. Great sales person, he was helpful not pushy and not condescending. Finishing the paper work for the sale was easy and to the point didn't waste my time. The only problem was the website was slow and unreliable. I requested an online quote and a response took a day and the follow up took even longer. never got a quote. In the meantime I called the dealership and the sales person that helped me turned out to be great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 12/25/2014on
Doing business with Dillon Chevrolet is fun and exciting! I've bought many vehicles from Sid Dillon and never had a bad experience. Many thanks to Joel for being a wonderful salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 silverado
by 11/22/2014on
Taylor took good care of us before and after sale, he seems to be a good down to earth person. Its sad when we have to travel all the way from Oklahoma to Sid Dillon in Nebraska to find good service ! Hope to see Taylor again with our next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trusted salesperson and service manager
by 11/06/2014on
Am a repeat customer. Two reasons I have done repeat business with Sid Dillon are Jason Kessling and Rod Hansen. I feel both do an excellent job of doing things the right way. Friendly, informed and always greet you in a pleasant manner. Give you honest appraisals and answers to concerns. Highly recommend this dealership and these two individuals.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 11/05/2014on
I've been purchasing vehicles from Sid Dillon for over 20 years and have never had a bad experience. It is the only dealership I will do business with. They are exceptional in all areas.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevy Silverado 2014
by 10/31/2014on
I had an extremely wonderful experience at Sid Dillon Blair thanks to Paul Buckingham. He is a great asset to the company, and made my truck purchase a very, very wonderful experience. I tell everyone I can to come out and see him there. Thanks to him for being such a great person to work with!!!
AWESOME EXPERIENCE !!!!!!!!!!!
by 09/30/2014on
Craigan went above and beyond to find exactly what we were looking for. Made the car buying experience great. Went to other dealerships before Sid Dillion, and got nowhere. Glad we went to Sid Dillion, and we return for all of our vehicle purchases!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sid Dillon is the only dealership for our family!
by 09/06/2014on
Ryan H. has gone out of his way to make sure we have been happy. We have bought 4 cars in the last 9 months from Sid Dillon...I think that says it all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Dealership
by 08/25/2014on
After years of dealing with car dealerships, this is the best one by far. You guys were very patient, understanding, nice and we never felt rushed to make a decision or you were pushing us out the door for the next deal. Brian P., our salesman, was the best we have every dealt with, he was outstanding in his customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
awesome suv
by 07/05/2014on
I am very pleased with Sid Dillon at Blair. They have made my life easier by giving me the chance to lease my vehicle. For my situation, leasing is the only way for me to go.
Best car buying experience ever
by 10/14/2012on
This was the best no hassle buying experience I have ever had. No nonsense honest up front sales man. We had a deal in 30 minutes. entire staff was courtious and friendly. Thanks Matt Wagner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best buying expeierence ever
by 11/27/2010on
I bought a used truck from them and it ended up having a problem. They stood behind their product and made it right. I highly recommend them.
Best buying experience I've had
by 08/16/2007on
Simply put, the best car buying experience I've ever had (and I've been through it several times). Everybody I met there, even salesmen that weren't the one I was working with, was very friendly. Very easy to work with.