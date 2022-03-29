Customer Reviews of Woodhouse Nissan
Fast and Easy!!
by 03/29/2022on
This weekend I bought a new Rogue and had the best experience with Matt McDermott. He made the whole process fast and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Stay Away !!!
by 03/03/2021on
Service department? [non-permissible content removed] !! Try to sell you things you don't need and tell you brand new parts are bad and NEED IMMEDIATE ATTENTION and get mad when you say No to the repair
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Dealership
by 10/13/2014on
We have leased three vehicles here in the last five years. It has always been a very positive experience. The service department has been very good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/09/2013on
We recently purchase a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder from Woodhouse. This was the best car buying experience I have ever had. Abram (our sales associate) was great. He was helpful, he did not pressure us and he found what we were looking for. Everyone we worked with were friendly and helpful. I would definitely recommend Woodhouse Nissan to purchase your next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Purcase
by 03/27/2013on
The staff was courteous and helpful. Absolutely no sales pressure to buy. Had two test drives and both went smooth and easy, again after the drives there was no pressure to "buy a car today". My first non-GM or Ford. I will definitely go back to Woodhouse.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Helpful, courteous and listened...
by 01/02/2013on
Abram at Woodhouse Nissan (nice, new, clean and fancy facility there in Bellevue) listened and was very open to my concerns (he has sold my sister 3 Altimas now). My wife fell in love with the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder after I went to show her how it looked and felt to drive. I didn't intend to buy anything as I didn't complete my research (I research things to death before buying...I need the BEST price, period). She ended up writing a check to hold the color and options of the Pathfinder she wanted (she was too excited and I always sleep on big purchases), yet Abram was courteous enough to allow me a couple days to research and talk with other dealers. I came back and spoke with him again and countered his offer a bit based on my research on the Web and locally. I felt he worked well with my offer and trade-in of our Toyota Sienna and I got a good deal on the new Pathfinder. I am hoping for a great Service Department experience...and am fearful since I loved the Performance Toyota service department so much. At least I can still take my Camry there. Here's hoping to Bellevue Woodhouse Nissan's Service Department being nice, friendly and not trying to claim service the vehicle doesn't need. Only complaint would be usage of time. I sat there a long while playing the big brother game of "gotta speak with the sales manager". With my Toyota, the sales manager is my neighbor...so that did help as we went right to him for pricing, but still...the wait was long like they didn't have their crap together. I'm an educated buyer...treat me as such...and don't test my patience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Purchase
by 01/08/2012on
Woodhouse Nissan made this the most pleasant purchase of any of the 13 new vehichles I've ever bought. Woodhouse will be No. 1 on my list for my next new vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lease Experience, Not so good
by 04/21/2008on
I initially stopped by the dealer and tried to find out some information on the Altima 3.5SL. The salesman was very helpful and let me drive numerous, yet was not very forthcoming in providing leasing information. Plus, each time I tried to leave (2 different stops at the dealer), he insisted I wait so he could talk to his manager before I walk off the lot - almost blocking the door. Not a comfortable feeling / approach. Anyway, after some calls and email exchanges, I finally told them I had obtained more leasing data from a dealer thru email alone. They finally provided me some data by email (as I travel much with job) but I decided to 1st go to the other dealer (Lake Manawa in IA) and when they cut me a good deal, I signed. Overall, leasing at Woodhouse was not a good experience. Maybe buying is different.
Very Nice Experience, Excellent Salesman
by 03/19/2008on
I was in the market for a 2009 Murano. E-mailed numerous dealers. Woodhouse was the only dealer willing to work with me by e-mail. Two other Omaha dealers insisted that come in. I got a great deal with no hassle by e-mail. My sales man, Trevor Wiscus, was great! They have a much better selection than any other in the area. If you want a Nissan in the Nebraska or Iowa, don't waste your time at the other dealers, contact Woodhouse.
Go here if you're looking for a Nissan in Omaha!
by 02/24/2008on
This was my best car buying experience ever. I contacted this dealer by e-mail initially, along with many other local dealers. I outlined what I was looking for and said I preferred to be contacted by e-mail, not by phone. They were one of the only dealers to respect my wishes and not call me. Trevor Wiskus contacted me right away and I quickly had a very competitive offer on a specific truck based on what I was looking for. Other dealers in the area called, or told me that they'd talk to me when I came in to visit. When we went in to visit the dealership, Trevor was not available, so we worked with Rod Pettit. We test drove the truck and decided that we wanted more options. Rod quickly found and brought around the exact truck we were looking for based on the changes we decided we wanted. Rod asked what it would take to earn our business. I had in hand other offers for other trucks from other dealers. I said "Give me this amount for my trade and match this deal on the price of the new truck." He went to the sales manager once and came back with the deal I asked for. No fight. No underhanded or sleazy sales tricks. No treating me like an idiot. In short, I was treated as a person, not a revenue stream. When I went into this dealership, I was pretty sure I was going to buy a Dodge Ram I had test driven earlier in the day at another dealership. But based on how I was treated here and the quality of the vehicle, I bought a Titan. It was a very good deal. If you are looking for a good deal, and looking to be treated like a person and not a mark, go here.
