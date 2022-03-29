5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was my best car buying experience ever. I contacted this dealer by e-mail initially, along with many other local dealers. I outlined what I was looking for and said I preferred to be contacted by e-mail, not by phone. They were one of the only dealers to respect my wishes and not call me. Trevor Wiskus contacted me right away and I quickly had a very competitive offer on a specific truck based on what I was looking for. Other dealers in the area called, or told me that they'd talk to me when I came in to visit. When we went in to visit the dealership, Trevor was not available, so we worked with Rod Pettit. We test drove the truck and decided that we wanted more options. Rod quickly found and brought around the exact truck we were looking for based on the changes we decided we wanted. Rod asked what it would take to earn our business. I had in hand other offers for other trucks from other dealers. I said "Give me this amount for my trade and match this deal on the price of the new truck." He went to the sales manager once and came back with the deal I asked for. No fight. No underhanded or sleazy sales tricks. No treating me like an idiot. In short, I was treated as a person, not a revenue stream. When I went into this dealership, I was pretty sure I was going to buy a Dodge Ram I had test driven earlier in the day at another dealership. But based on how I was treated here and the quality of the vehicle, I bought a Titan. It was a very good deal. If you are looking for a good deal, and looking to be treated like a person and not a mark, go here. Read more