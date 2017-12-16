2.2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When I went to Todd Archer Hyundai, I told the salesman I was in no hurry to purchase and told him this vehicle was not the color I wanted. We did some searches and he told me it would probably cost an extra $1,000 to get a vehicle here from another dealership. He made me feel like if I didn't buy this vehicle right now I wasn't going to find another one that had the features I wanted anywhere. So basically he pressured me into buying a vehicle that was not everything I wanted. He definitely was not there to make me a happy customer, he was there to make a sale and put money in his pocket. He was filling out the paperwork before I even said I wanted it. This dealership also had a $2,000 addendum to their sticker for no additional features. They charged $1,595 for Plan A. I checked several other dealerships and the highest anywhere else was $847. They charged $699 for a theft protection that other dealerships told me they don't even offer because they don't feel it's worth the money, but one salesman said at a previous dealership he worked for they charged $90. And, they charged a $400 documentation fee. When I compared what I spent at Todd Archer Hyundai to what I would have spent at another dealership, I could have gotten the same thing for about $3,800 less. Then after I had it 1 1/2 weeks the engine light came on. Since I live in Lincoln I took it to [another dealership] rather than driving back to Bellevue. Everyone at [other dealership] has been extremely nice to me. They have treated me the way I expect to be treated and I never even spent a dime with them. They were way more friendly than anyone I worked with at Todd Archer. Also, the salesman told me my new vehicle had a feature that made it beep when backing if I was getting close to hitting something. When he was showing me the features of the car and it wasn't beeping I asked him to call me to let me know how to turn that on. He said he would. He never did. Either because he completely forgot about it or because he realized that it didn't have that feature and maybe thought I would forget. Either way I expected follow-up and obviously he didn't even know what he was selling. He also told me that when I brought the vehicle in to have the Plan A put on he would be there to set up my bluetooth for me. I dropped my vehicle off on a Monday, picked it back up on Tuesday and he was nowhere to be found either day. I also left several CDs in my vehicle that I traded that I have yet to get back. After all of this I decided to call the General Manager to express my frustrations and see what he could do to help me be a happy customer. I called on a Friday morning and left a message for him to call me. Since he had not returned my call by Monday afternoon I finally called him back. Rather than making me happier about my experience, he only frustrated me even more. Jeff told me that the $2,000 addendum was an Omaha-area thing and that all of the dealers in the area were doing it. He also argued with me on almost every point I told him I was unhappy about. He was arrogant, told me that they have a bigger inventory, sell more vehicles and have a great customer satisfaction rating. I have a really hard time believing any of that. I then called several other dealers in the area. Of the 6 dealerships I talked to, only one other than Todd Archer had an addendum. It was for $1,000 and they said it was optional and it usually gets negotiated off. So basically the "Omaha-area is adding the addendum" was a flat out lie. I have bought 4 new vehicles at 3 dealerships in the last 15 years and I have NEVER felt so taken advantage of, robbed and mistreated in my life! I was very happy with the other two dealerships I bought from. I will also be contacting the Hyundai corporate customer service department and the Better Business Bureau. Fortunately, I love the vehicle itself, but my experience with Todd Archer Hyundai has been HORRIBLE! Read more