Todd Archer Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Todd Archer Hyundai
Wouldn't go anywhere else! Best dealership!
by 12/16/2017on
Been with the company for 10 plus years and would not change a thing. I have bought great and reliable cars at affordable prices! Service is the kindest and very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 09/15/2017on
Our salesman Jared was very helpful. He made the process of buying a car easy and made sure to go over everything in the car with us to include setting up and adjustments.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/14/2017on
I just spent the evening with Teddy and Roger purchasing my new Tuscan. Teddy listened to me throughout the whole experience and sold me exactly the car I wanted. I would recommend this place to anyone. They walk you thru the entire buying process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Turn in lease experience
by 01/29/2017on
Jarred at Todd Archer made the turn in lease and start a new lease completly seamless and enjoyable. No gimmicks, no games, no hard sell crap. Strongly endorse Todd Archer as the best for your Hynudai needs.
BUYER BEWARE!!
by 12/26/2016on
I thought Todd Archer was still a great dealership to work with considering this was my 3rd vehicle I bought from them. That is not the case anymore! They are only out to make a buck and that is it! You will think they are doing their best for you and that they are great to work with, but that is not the case! I had a horrible experience this last time and they have done nothing to make it right. I also tried to cancel an extended warranty through them and it did not get done and it has been 5 months later!! I personally recommend you go someplace else. Woodhouse Hyundai or Edwards. If you do not, make sure you are purchasing a car you love and do not expect for them to work with you afterwards for anything.
Bad experience 12-23-16
by 12/23/2016on
I was looking to purchase a Subaru from here. The car was at 97,000 miles. There is a recommendation that the timing belt should be replaced at 105,000 miles. I really liked the car and almost bought it but, they didn't want to replace the timing belt before they sold it to me. In a year or two, I would have to take the car to the service shop so that they could replace the timing belt, even though they should have done it for me before they sold it. Not only did they tell me they weren't going to replace it because it appeared "fine" right now, but they were rude as well. They said " Forget the whole deal, I'm losing money as it is, please go find a better deal, good luck". I was appalled with this response. I am now looking else where. NOT satisfied with this dealership.
2017 Elantra
by 12/19/2016on
Everything went as smoothly as it could when buying a new car! Philip Garcia was very helpful and did all he could to make the experience a pleasant one!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent service and company
by 11/08/2016on
Would definitely recommend. Very fair, treated excellent and treatment like a luxury car company. Went out of their way to make everything so easy. Will definitely be a repeat costumer!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lip service, not customer service
by 08/08/2016on
Our experience at Todd Archer Hyundai was awful. After test-driving and checking over a used vehicle, and asking what maintenance work was put into the car by Todd Archer (we were told no work was done) we purchased it. While waiting to sign documents, we overheard two salesmen privately berating a customer who had just purchased a new car for deciding not to purchase an upgrade that would have pocketed him $1200. We drove the car 45 miles home, and the next day we noticed oil under the car. I immediately called Todd Archer Hyundai to report we had found oil and asked them to call me back. A day went by with no calls. I called back several times the following day, but my call was never returned. Finally my wife called from a different cell phone number and got through immediately to the gentleman who sold us the vehicle. She told him what was going on, and he said there was nothing he could do. She asked to speak to his manager and was told he didnt have one. She hung up and called back and asked the front desk lady to speak with the site manager and was connected with a gentleman. After explaining what happened and asking if they would stand behind their customer services claim, she was hung up on. She called back and was connected with the site manager. She explained what happened and asked him to speak with me. I called back and we arrived at a solution that involved bringing the car back in and getting refunded full price that could be put towards a different vehicle. I asked how soon the title would be sent so we could get this nightmare behind us and was told it will be there within 15 business days. After several phone calls over several days, the title finally arrived with 1 business day to get it titled to make it legal to drive. We took the car back to Todd Archer Hyundai. The gentleman who originally sold it to us told us said he was sorry--he thought the oil leak was fixed by his mechanic who is no longer with the company (he said nothing was touched by Todd Archer mechanics when we originally purchased it). After spending two hours test driving, we settled on a different one. I went to discuss the purchase and was told that Todd Archer Hyundai never made any deals with us, and that they would only buy it back at used car price. After arguing with him, we ended up leaving with our oil-leaking vehicle. We will never step foot on Todd Archers property again. We were deceived during the original purchase, and their highly publicized customer service is nothing more than lip service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terrible experience!!!!
by 05/04/2016on
I would just like to say I am thoroughly disappointed in the way I was treated with my girlfriend at Todd Archer Hyundai. I was there to shop as a customer the other day, I had a Tuscan all picked out and wanted to make sure it was the right size for my needs. They offered for me to take it overnight and I thought that sounded like a great idea. Car buying is a big decision and I am very precise in my decision making to make sure I get what is best for me. Before they even copied my license for me to take the car overnight, they came up several times judging that we couldn't afford the car or that it wasn't the right "fit." Even went so far to ask rough estimate of credit score and asked up front how we expect to pay. For us to be judged and harassed not once but THREE times is downright unprofessional and distasteful. Especially the fact that THEY were the one who suggested I try the car out for the night. As I told them, I did my research, I know what I can afford. I would not waste their time as well as mine, (which I feel is more valuable), if I thought that a certain car was not an option for me. I never had this big of a hassle at the other dealerships I've been looking at. I even had one bring the car to my job for me to test home. I am just disgusted by how rude Hyundai is. They made both my girlfriend and I feel low, uncomfortable, and completely ruined the car buying experience from Hyundai. I will be sure my experience at Todd Archer Hyundai is known. I'm glad I went with another choice that was more money then what I was looking at. They were wrong to let money walk out the door. I have no respect for this company. The corporate never even returned my call for follow up on my complaint. Bad business. Bad customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Run away
by 02/14/2016on
I wish I could give them negative stars. It is fitting they are on Fort CROOK Rd. I'm a happy go lucky person with a short fuse for those trying to steal money from me. They advertised a 2012 Hyundai Sonata 2.0 Turbo (stock #S50393A VIN #5NPEC4AB5CH411437) for $15,800. I drove it and loved the car. When we got down to finalizing the sale, my wife discovered they had added a $1,500 reconditioning fee for a car with less than 24,000 miles. The total price was $17,300. I walked out and essentially told Todd Archer to go [non-permissible content removed]. It took the salesman less than a minute to get the bogus charge taken off. In other words, they admitted it was bogus. I walked anyway. After calming down, I went to another dealership. I told the salesman about our experience and he immediately knew I had made the mistake of going to Todd Archer. Never again. Save your time folks. These people are not honest. My biggest fear is I gave these people my personal information. I am seriously considering getting a credit monitoring service to protect me from them.
Everything was perfect!
by 09/06/2015on
I've had great encounters with Todd Archer. Used to get my old Hyundai serviced there and I was pretty impressed with thteir service department. I bought two new cars recently there for daughters and was very happy with the sales department. They are pretty remarkable in the way they treat customers and the overall cleanliness of the shop considering that their cars are relatively low-profit margin and high volume. They are as good in every way as my Infiniti dealer is and Lexus dealer was. I am planning on buying from them again within a year.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad Sales Reps Todd Archer Hyundai: "We Dont Need Your Buisness"
by 09/25/2014on
Stopped by Todd Archer to look at Sonatas. As we were cruising through we got blocked in by one of those notorious car block-ins. As the salesperson approached we told him how much we disliked not being able to drive around the lot. He insisted it was for security reasons???? We have been to several dealers this past week and not one has these "traps." Then to top it all off after some words were exchanged the salesperson said "we don't need your business." Terrible way to begin with a customer. I hope [non-permissible content removed] gets fired. We will deal with Edwards across the river.
Bought new Sonata at Todd Archer
by 08/05/2013on
We had a great sales experience with Ryan at Todd Archer. He was very courteous and professional. I'd recommend him to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Ryan P. makes you feel appreciated!
by 12/27/2012on
Purchased a Santa Fe thru Ryan and he is a very likable and knowledgeable young man. The quote was clear and the price reasonable. Will go back to see him again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
horrible sales
by 03/19/2011on
dont get me wrong i love the hyundai/Kia brand but if i could i would give todd archer -2stars on a 0-5 star rating system. im buying a used car...at first everything was fine, i was told i was pre-approved for a loan...i had explained to them i had a short credit length but good credit and my fiance has almost no credit...but they said its all OK and that the S.A.C. rep that was on site that day said we were good then come to find out 3 WEEKS later i had been denied any they did not under stand one bit why i thought this was wrong. not to mention the used car i bought (with a warranty) the stereo begin to not work, started to have a sloppy 500rmp idle, and the door lock didn't work (not to mention they only gave us 1 key and no key fobs for a key less entry car!!!) i have been treated badly at a few auto places while looking for a car but not this bad... in fact compared to Todd archer all the other places would be 5* quality. i thought id also pass along that Todd archer also does not check their online reviews on sites like these...i was told this by the finance guy...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
selling cars that are not road worthy
by 07/21/2010on
Bought a used car from Todd Archer broke down after driving it about 10 miles the radiator started to leak. Took it back next day.got a call from general manager Garry Burton (not sure of his last name) he wanted us to pay half of the bill.Big surprise he was about 120 more tham anyone in town.Ask him if they inspect the used car he said no .Cant hardly believe that a trade in not inspected come on.Do yourself a favor dont let them screw you as they did us! Just a horable experiance
Unless you want to feel robbed and mistreated, NEVER go to Todd Archer!!!!!
by 04/06/2010on
When I went to Todd Archer Hyundai, I told the salesman I was in no hurry to purchase and told him this vehicle was not the color I wanted. We did some searches and he told me it would probably cost an extra $1,000 to get a vehicle here from another dealership. He made me feel like if I didn't buy this vehicle right now I wasn't going to find another one that had the features I wanted anywhere. So basically he pressured me into buying a vehicle that was not everything I wanted. He definitely was not there to make me a happy customer, he was there to make a sale and put money in his pocket. He was filling out the paperwork before I even said I wanted it. This dealership also had a $2,000 addendum to their sticker for no additional features. They charged $1,595 for Plan A. I checked several other dealerships and the highest anywhere else was $847. They charged $699 for a theft protection that other dealerships told me they don't even offer because they don't feel it's worth the money, but one salesman said at a previous dealership he worked for they charged $90. And, they charged a $400 documentation fee. When I compared what I spent at Todd Archer Hyundai to what I would have spent at another dealership, I could have gotten the same thing for about $3,800 less. Then after I had it 1 1/2 weeks the engine light came on. Since I live in Lincoln I took it to [another dealership] rather than driving back to Bellevue. Everyone at [other dealership] has been extremely nice to me. They have treated me the way I expect to be treated and I never even spent a dime with them. They were way more friendly than anyone I worked with at Todd Archer. Also, the salesman told me my new vehicle had a feature that made it beep when backing if I was getting close to hitting something. When he was showing me the features of the car and it wasn't beeping I asked him to call me to let me know how to turn that on. He said he would. He never did. Either because he completely forgot about it or because he realized that it didn't have that feature and maybe thought I would forget. Either way I expected follow-up and obviously he didn't even know what he was selling. He also told me that when I brought the vehicle in to have the Plan A put on he would be there to set up my bluetooth for me. I dropped my vehicle off on a Monday, picked it back up on Tuesday and he was nowhere to be found either day. I also left several CDs in my vehicle that I traded that I have yet to get back. After all of this I decided to call the General Manager to express my frustrations and see what he could do to help me be a happy customer. I called on a Friday morning and left a message for him to call me. Since he had not returned my call by Monday afternoon I finally called him back. Rather than making me happier about my experience, he only frustrated me even more. Jeff told me that the $2,000 addendum was an Omaha-area thing and that all of the dealers in the area were doing it. He also argued with me on almost every point I told him I was unhappy about. He was arrogant, told me that they have a bigger inventory, sell more vehicles and have a great customer satisfaction rating. I have a really hard time believing any of that. I then called several other dealers in the area. Of the 6 dealerships I talked to, only one other than Todd Archer had an addendum. It was for $1,000 and they said it was optional and it usually gets negotiated off. So basically the "Omaha-area is adding the addendum" was a flat out lie. I have bought 4 new vehicles at 3 dealerships in the last 15 years and I have NEVER felt so taken advantage of, robbed and mistreated in my life! I was very happy with the other two dealerships I bought from. I will also be contacting the Hyundai corporate customer service department and the Better Business Bureau. Fortunately, I love the vehicle itself, but my experience with Todd Archer Hyundai has been HORRIBLE!
Great dealership - lowest price and very honest
by 11/07/2009on
I recently purchased a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe and this dealership is absolutely great. I buy 1-2 cars per year and this dealer is one of the best ever. Straight shooters with no bait-switch bull. They gave me a really fair value on my trade and sold me the new vehicle at an outstanding price. Ken "Curly" Mason is an honest salesman and is really interested in making you happy. He spent more time trying to help me find the perfect vehicle than any saleman I can remember. The sales manager, Roger is also great. He doesn't mince words and gave me the best deal on the first try. If you are looking in the Omaha area, I'd shop all the other dealers 1st then go to Todd Archer last, you won't regret your decision. Please see "Curly" and mention to him the you were recommended to him by Nick Costanzo.
Great Salesman
by 10/22/2009on
After dealing with some pretty horrible salespeople at Todd Archer, I found one that was finally honest and actually knew what he was talking about. Ryan Stevens sold me my car and did a great job doing so. He was honest and easy to talk to. I had dealt with two other salespeople, Michelle and Bart and had horrible experiences with them! If you are looking to buy a Hyundai, make sure that you shop around for the right salesman, too, because this dealership has some pretty bad ones. I am thrilled with my Elantra that I bought from Ryan and I appreciated his honesty and non-pushy approach to selling me my vehicle. However, I wish that the dealership was better stocked. There was not much to choose from!
Don't come here!!
by 07/21/2009on
I went to buy my 2009 Hyundai Elantra but when I got there there was only one left, the salesman, Brian Prokupek, wanted to sell it to me, saying that they been selling like hot cakes and that I have to buy it now if I want it, but when I test drove it there was something wrong with the motor. I didn't really ask about it because it assumed that it was how the motor runs. He really wanted to sell it, he bad mouthed the chevrolets saying that Hyundai has better warranties and etc. and that I should buy it. Well in the end I didn't buy it from them and I went over to [another dealership] where I got so much better service. What I didn't like about Brian was just his personality, he is not a good car salesman at all and if you were to buy a car from that dealer, don't go with him. He just wants to rip you off. [another dealership] is where I bought my Elantra and it is in so much better condition and they still had a lot on the lot so I could haggle. What I think happend back at Todd Archer is that they wanted to get rid of the bad car and hide all of the good cars in the back so you'd be forced to purchase the bad car. Be careful of it. If something sounds too good to be true, then don't believe it. And ALWAYS check out another dealer to see what they have. I recommend [another dealership] over this place. Todd Archer claims to be the best Hyundai dealer in customer satisfaction in the metro, council bluffs, and lincoln. But I got so much better treatment at [another dealership].
