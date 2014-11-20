Skip to main content
Twin Rivers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

529 W Court St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Today 7:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Great place to buy a car!!

by jeepster35 on 11/20/2014

Twin Rivers were very professional and not the least bit pushy. they answered all my questions and knew everything about the Grand Cherokee I wanted to buy. Based on other dealers I visited I got my Jeep for less than I was expecting (without all the back and forth that I can't stand!) I don't usually write reviews but I was so pleased with my experience and the follow up that I had to put the word out.....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
