5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Twin Rivers were very professional and not the least bit pushy. they answered all my questions and knew everything about the Grand Cherokee I wanted to buy. Based on other dealers I visited I got my Jeep for less than I was expecting (without all the back and forth that I can't stand!) I don't usually write reviews but I was so pleased with my experience and the follow up that I had to put the word out..... Read more