Gem City Motors
Today 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gem City Motors
2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Another great experience at Gem City Motors- Sidney, MT
by 03/01/2016on
Wayne and the staff there, are just so friendly and helpful. They all do there best, regardless of the situation you bring with you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Excellent customer service
by 06/23/2015on
Wayne went out of his way to find the exact vehicle I wanted. He promised me a delivery date and came through. I'm very happy with GemCity and would recommend them to anyone.
0 new, 5 used, 0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership