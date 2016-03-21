Skip to main content
Don Aadsen Ford

64194 US Hwy 93, Ronan, MT 59864
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Don Aadsen Ford

9 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford Taurus Purchase

by Cathyanne on 03/21/2016

The salesman was very informative about the several cars I considered and gave me great advice about the best car for my stated needs. The business manager was very efficient and made the purchase quick and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Don Aadsen Ford an Excellent Dealership.

by DanJ1947 on 11/20/2015

Very helpful and friendly staff. They were not trying to push us into a vehicle and let us take as much time as we needed. Very easy to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service

by Dianerdrn on 09/14/2015

Ken delivered absolutely excellent customer service. The dealership was direct and did not play the "usual games" that I expected from a car dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by 3doglovr on 07/21/2015

I, as a woman, was treated respectfully. I felt like my questions were answered and criteria met. It was nice to deal with a hometown business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dealing with Don Aadsen Ford

by PDTillman on 02/20/2015

In the 45 or so years that I've been buying various vehicles, from various dealers, in several states, this was certainly the most pleasant. My wife and I sure enjoyed meeting and working with Maralea and Webb---really "down home" folks who not only were good to visit with, but bent over backwards to accomodate our requirements and outfitted the truck we purchased just the way we requested. We drove out of your lot feeling that we had been treated more than fairly by old friends, without the usual "ripped off, pissed off" bad taste feeling you get after dealing with many dealers and sales people. Thanks again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Focus

by tcp2014 on 01/15/2015

The new car I inquired about was out front waiting when I arrived. The salesperson was knowledgeable and took a lot of time to explain the features to me. Overall a very positive experience, and I got a terrific car for the money.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Don Aadsen Ford Rocks!

by bullitboy357 on 12/22/2014

Everyone we dealt with at the dealership was TOP-NOTCH. My wife and I have been to countless car dealers, but the staff at Don Aadsen was far and beyond the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A Day To Remember

by IntheEdge on 04/09/2014

A scenic drive to sit in an Edge to check for headroom with the sun roof turned into an experience of great service, no pressure salesmanship, at a very customer friendly business. The fit, test drive, and our decision to purchase are pluses for us in dealing with the Don Aardsen Ford Dealership in Ronan, MT.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and easy

by 56classicford on 02/07/2014

I can't say enough about how easy it was to purchase my Escape from Don Aadsen Ford. The entire store was so warm and friendly, treated me just like one of the family. First class experience, I will be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
