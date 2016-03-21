5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In the 45 or so years that I've been buying various vehicles, from various dealers, in several states, this was certainly the most pleasant. My wife and I sure enjoyed meeting and working with Maralea and Webb---really "down home" folks who not only were good to visit with, but bent over backwards to accomodate our requirements and outfitted the truck we purchased just the way we requested. We drove out of your lot feeling that we had been treated more than fairly by old friends, without the usual "ripped off, pissed off" bad taste feeling you get after dealing with many dealers and sales people. Thanks again.