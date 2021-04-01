Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Missoula
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Missoula
Amending original "Blue cuz its not Blue" review
by 01/04/2021on
I am very happy with the dealership and they did what they could to fix my issue.
Amending original "Blue cuz its not Blue" review
by 01/04/2021on
I am very happy with the dealership and they did what they could to fix my issue.
At best apathetic, at worst, [non-permissible content removed]
by 12/15/2020on
Let me start by saying that this is not the review that I wanted to write. It was my first new car, I was excited. It was nearly the shortest day of the year, so it was already dark when we got to the dealership. My husband pulled into the parking lot and let them know we were looking for a blue Ram 2500 or 3500. They said we were in luck they had just gotten one. As we were looking at it under the parking lot lights, I said “are you sure it’s blue?” The salesman said, “You want me to get everyone to come shine their phone lights on it? Of course it’s blue. Ha ha ha.” I figured it looked black under those lights, but I haven’t seen it in the daylight, so I’m sure it just those parking lot lights. Another time during the process I asked, “Really this is blue? Because if it’s not, I’ll be driving it back here tomorrow.” We all had a good laugh. The staff all seemed very helpful and the process was almost fun! As I finished signing all the papers, I was even thinking, down the road if I need a little car, I might have to get a little Jeep or something, just so I can go back to those guys. Imagine my surprise the next morning when I look out to see a metallic grey/black truck parked in my driveway. I phoned the salesman that morning- didn’t want to call anyone too early on a Sunday. He told me they couldn’t deal with that today and that they would call me tomorrow. So then on Monday he basically tells me that they aren’t going to make it right. I was wiling to buy a different truck, even found one that was more money that they could get from another LIthia. Left a voice mail with the manager, Alan Pettibone and he NEVER phoned back. Maybe they honestly didn't know the color- but you need to make it right. I think if everything goes perfect and you have no problems with your vehicle they’ll be fine to deal with. They made the process of parting with your money smooth and easy, but if you need anything, forget it. You’ll be nearly ignored.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Nice!!!!!!!!!
by 02/01/2016on
Great service at a reasonable price, on time by nice people! What more could you ask for?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tough Negotiators
by 01/01/2016on
Like with any purchase, sometimes a final price becomes a matter of desire. I feel we both walked away satisfied and I was happy with my purchase from the salesmen (Josh Doney and Mike Mytty) at the Lithia Crysler dealership in Missoula. Steve S.
Sick Deisel Engine While on Vacation
by 09/01/2015on
While traveling on summer vacation through Missoula on a saturday mid-morning, our Ram 2500 diesel started "missing". Lithia Dodge in the form of Dallas Running (service manager) took us in and got us back on the road that day. Needed an Injector, valves adjusted, and they noticed bad brakes and took care of that also. He called in a mechanic on his day off in able to fit us in. Didnt get the mechanics name but he deserves thanks also. We were very impressed with their empathy that the vacation was going to be severely impacted since we had reservations several hundred miles down the road.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
One of the best dealers I have ever worked with.
by 08/06/2015on
Everyone was very friendly and courteous. The purchase process was fairly quick (compared to other experiences I have had). I highly recommend seeing Rob or Shawn for help with your next vehicle purchase. They were awesome. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and exceptional customer care
by 07/28/2015on
Mr. Minkler provided exceptional customer service. We were on our way to a wedding and needed work to be done on our transmission and parking brake. He was able to order the parts and have them installed the next day. He expedited everything from retrieving the part from the receiving and personally moved our truck into the work area. We were on our way before 11am the next day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
the friendly dealer
by 03/18/2015on
Went in for a service oil change and recalls to be done. Treated great as always and in a timely manner a very nice dealer to go to. And will be back .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change tire rotation
by 02/13/2015on
Excellent service this time compared to last time. Vehicle was ready in approximately 30 min after being told it would be one hour. Thanks to mike beaver for getting me in and out fast!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
oil change
by 01/15/2015on
Quick and well done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional Service
by 01/08/2015on
As always, Lithia performed its regular service on our Dodge Caravan in a timely & professional manner. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice Dealership
by 11/07/2013on
I contacted the dealership in regards to purchasing a new Patriot. David C. was my salesman. He was professional, polite, and matched a deal I found at another dealership on the Patriot. They had the exact Patriot I wanted and I am very pleased with my new purchase. I woudl recommend Lithia to anyone looking for a new jeep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service but labor rate very expensive
by 06/09/2012on
Labor rate very expensive. Last visit was three years ago and rate then was $115/hr. Avoid if repairs are not covered by warranty. Vehicle returned as clean as delivered and without any surprise scratches. They upsell like crazy. "Recommending" service that isnt in owners manual service schedule. If you can avoid their unnecessary "recommended service" (e.g. power steering fluid change, fuel injector cleaner) and can afford to pay astronomical labor rates (and they hide alot of bs in "shop supplies"), then your vehicle will be fixed fine and taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments