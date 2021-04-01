1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Let me start by saying that this is not the review that I wanted to write. It was my first new car, I was excited. It was nearly the shortest day of the year, so it was already dark when we got to the dealership. My husband pulled into the parking lot and let them know we were looking for a blue Ram 2500 or 3500. They said we were in luck they had just gotten one. As we were looking at it under the parking lot lights, I said “are you sure it’s blue?” The salesman said, “You want me to get everyone to come shine their phone lights on it? Of course it’s blue. Ha ha ha.” I figured it looked black under those lights, but I haven’t seen it in the daylight, so I’m sure it just those parking lot lights. Another time during the process I asked, “Really this is blue? Because if it’s not, I’ll be driving it back here tomorrow.” We all had a good laugh. The staff all seemed very helpful and the process was almost fun! As I finished signing all the papers, I was even thinking, down the road if I need a little car, I might have to get a little Jeep or something, just so I can go back to those guys. Imagine my surprise the next morning when I look out to see a metallic grey/black truck parked in my driveway. I phoned the salesman that morning- didn’t want to call anyone too early on a Sunday. He told me they couldn’t deal with that today and that they would call me tomorrow. So then on Monday he basically tells me that they aren’t going to make it right. I was wiling to buy a different truck, even found one that was more money that they could get from another LIthia. Left a voice mail with the manager, Alan Pettibone and he NEVER phoned back. Maybe they honestly didn't know the color- but you need to make it right. I think if everything goes perfect and you have no problems with your vehicle they’ll be fine to deal with. They made the process of parting with your money smooth and easy, but if you need anything, forget it. You’ll be nearly ignored. Read more