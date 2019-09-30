5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I never ever thought that I would enjoy buying a car. In fact fact most car dealerships make me cringe. However, I have bought my last several vehicles in Missoula, MT at Karl Tyler Chevrolet and they have made my time in their dealership as comfortable as possible. They treat me fair every time and if I have a question, they can show me on paper how much their profit margin is. I don't question them any more because they have always been honest with me. In fact, I hope that they make a little money on me because that's how business works. The vehicles have always been all that they have said they would be. Their showroom is fantastic. Their salesmen are real people like me. They wear jeans, have their dogs with them, and are always excited to tell you about all the mounts on the walls. Very professional with minimum haggleing. I always recommend them or their sister stores to everyone I know. I have also worked with their internet dept. and was very impressed.