Customer Reviews of Karl Tyler Chevrolet
New Car Purchase
by 09/30/2019on
Reed Jenkins and Karl Tyler were awesome to deal with. Stopped by looking for a "new" to me used truck and ended up finding a new 2019 one I loved. There was no pressure to buy. All my questions were answered and they were very willing to work with me to arrive at a more than satisfactory deal. Absolutely would recommend stopping by and checking Karl Tyler out and ask for Reed Jenkins if you're in the neighborhood to buy a vehicle.
Building the Perfect Truck
by 02/26/2016on
Terry A was simply great to work with. I'm a 'detail guy' and he got me everything I needed to build the perfect new truck - first diesel Colorado in the Intermountain NW!. And Lynn in finance, Ron in parts, and Courtney in service all made the process easy. THANKS ALL!
Outstanding Chevy Dealership
by 03/01/2013on
Dave P. helped us order our new 2013 Chevy Camaro SS. It arrived with a chip in the rear bumper caused by transportation on the railroad, repaired in 1 day, they allowed us to have the stripe package added in their showroom, and drive the Camaro to have the glass tinted, prior to purchasing the new vehicle. Everyone in the dealership treats us like friends, the service dept., the parts dept., all the sales staff. We always know we are going to be taken care of when we show up at KTC. thanks, Tom & Bonnie
Wonderful staff, stress-free experience!
by 02/22/2013on
Buying a car from Karl Tyler Chevrolet was the best car buying experience we have ever had. The staff were courteous and friendly and made the whole process an easy, stress-free, and wonderful experience! We will definitely return for any future vehicle purchases.
Karl Tyler Chevrolet is an enjoyable experience!
by 04/07/2008on
I never ever thought that I would enjoy buying a car. In fact fact most car dealerships make me cringe. However, I have bought my last several vehicles in Missoula, MT at Karl Tyler Chevrolet and they have made my time in their dealership as comfortable as possible. They treat me fair every time and if I have a question, they can show me on paper how much their profit margin is. I don't question them any more because they have always been honest with me. In fact, I hope that they make a little money on me because that's how business works. The vehicles have always been all that they have said they would be. Their showroom is fantastic. Their salesmen are real people like me. They wear jeans, have their dogs with them, and are always excited to tell you about all the mounts on the walls. Very professional with minimum haggleing. I always recommend them or their sister stores to everyone I know. I have also worked with their internet dept. and was very impressed.
Karl's outlook on business has always been quality over quantity, meaning the relationship built with a potential customer is more important than the sale of a vehicle. This reputation has crossed over into all aspects of Karl Tyler Auto Group and is the foundation for which we do business. Whether your needs are the purchase of a new or used vehicle, service, parts, accessories, glass repair, body work or towing, you can be assured that our professional staff will do everything possible to make your experience pleasant and rewarding.