Customer Reviews of Karl Tyler Chevrolet
Appointment?????
by 04/08/2020on
I was contacted by the service dept because a part had come in to complete some previous warranty work. We scheduled it for 4/3/20. I took the day off of work because my truck is my office and was advised they might need it for the day.I drove the 45 minutes to Karl Tyler with my following me in our truck. Upon arriving we found that the service dept had closed down for ten days. I understand the closer but a simple phone call would have saved me and my wife time and money. Customer Service is a only a sign to them with no meaning behind it. I will return only for warranty work in the future. All future service work and maintenance will be done by others who value their customers with at least phone call when they can't make a commitment.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New Car Purchase
by 09/30/2019on
Reed Jenkins and Karl Tyler were awesome to deal with. Stopped by looking for a "new" to me used truck and ended up finding a new 2019 one I loved. There was no pressure to buy. All my questions were answered and they were very willing to work with me to arrive at a more than satisfactory deal. Absolutely would recommend stopping by and checking Karl Tyler out and ask for Reed Jenkins if you're in the neighborhood to buy a vehicle.
Parts guy was rude
by 01/25/2019on
My experience with Shane in the part department was very unpleasant. He was blatantly staring at my breasts throughout the duration of our interaction and , he also made some very unprofessional remarks towards me. I will be going either elsewhere for parts or I will be working with someone else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helping the stranded traveler
by 12/12/2018on
I would like to send a very positive review for this organization. We were visiting my wife's family in Missoula over Thanksgiving. Our car made it from Denver but quickly started having problems. We took our car to Karl Tyler's service department on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving hoping they might be able to shed some light on our car's situation. I figured they would be not have a lot of time available, and they didn't, but they took a few minutes to give us an opinion with a tech....there were issues that need further diagnosis. They made room to give a more detailed diagnosis and had a solution by the end of the day Wednesday. They stayed true to their word on the cost and when it would be completed. Although we don't live in Missoula, we were taken care of Karl Tyler as if we were Family...we sincerely appreciate that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2002 coil repair
by 11/14/2018on
It was very good
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice auto detail.
by 08/19/2018on
Dropped my van off at 10 am for a complete detail. Van was ready by 4:30 the same day. They did a great job. Van was clean inside and out. Very pleased!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Robert L. Deschamps, III
by 08/03/2018on
Needed a replacement tire. My tire dealer wasn't able to find me a single tire that would work but the staff at Karl Tyler did!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at this shop.
by 08/12/2016on
Our service adviser was Todd Rust. This was our first time at your dealership and not our last. We were very happy with the professional care that Mr. Rust provided. He made sure our request was taken care of AND discovered another recall issue that I was unaware of - resolving that as well. He was very knowledgeable and informative which is what I expect in a good service adviser. The truck came back to us washed and good to go. Mr. Todd also offered us shuttle service and kept us informed of the progress. The work was performed well and in good time. We really liked how vehicles are taken in for service. The enclosed drive-in bay was very nice on a cold snowy day! That was a great idea. We will definitely be taking our truck back to this shop. Good Job! Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Building the Perfect Truck
by 02/26/2016on
Terry A was simply great to work with. I'm a 'detail guy' and he got me everything I needed to build the perfect new truck - first diesel Colorado in the Intermountain NW!. And Lynn in finance, Ron in parts, and Courtney in service all made the process easy. THANKS ALL!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
See Mark S. for Outstanding Service!
by 09/08/2014on
Mark S. is the best writer I have ever worked with - Ask for him by name and you will be amazed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Service Advisor
by 04/18/2014on
Mr. Mark S. (Service Advisor) continues to be the best I have worked with in my 35 years of using dealerships to service my vehicles. Mark is extremely knowledgable, patient, and very trustworthy. Most importantly, he knows how to speak with his customers - he communicates extremely well. Mark is the reason I continue to use Karl Tyler for service on all my vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just what I needed
by 09/19/2013on
Mark greeted me cheerfully, understood what I needed done, called me promptly when completed, and explained what had been done in terms I could understand. THANKS!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Chevy Dealership
by 03/01/2013on
Dave P. helped us order our new 2013 Chevy Camaro SS. It arrived with a chip in the rear bumper caused by transportation on the railroad, repaired in 1 day, they allowed us to have the stripe package added in their showroom, and drive the Camaro to have the glass tinted, prior to purchasing the new vehicle. Everyone in the dealership treats us like friends, the service dept., the parts dept., all the sales staff. We always know we are going to be taken care of when we show up at KTC. thanks, Tom & Bonnie
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful staff, stress-free experience!
by 02/22/2013on
Buying a car from Karl Tyler Chevrolet was the best car buying experience we have ever had. The staff were courteous and friendly and made the whole process an easy, stress-free, and wonderful experience! We will definitely return for any future vehicle purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Karl Tyler Chevrolet is an enjoyable experience!
by 04/07/2008on
I never ever thought that I would enjoy buying a car. In fact fact most car dealerships make me cringe. However, I have bought my last several vehicles in Missoula, MT at Karl Tyler Chevrolet and they have made my time in their dealership as comfortable as possible. They treat me fair every time and if I have a question, they can show me on paper how much their profit margin is. I don't question them any more because they have always been honest with me. In fact, I hope that they make a little money on me because that's how business works. The vehicles have always been all that they have said they would be. Their showroom is fantastic. Their salesmen are real people like me. They wear jeans, have their dogs with them, and are always excited to tell you about all the mounts on the walls. Very professional with minimum haggleing. I always recommend them or their sister stores to everyone I know. I have also worked with their internet dept. and was very impressed.
Karl's outlook on business has always been quality over quantity, meaning the relationship built with a potential customer is more important than the sale of a vehicle. This reputation has crossed over into all aspects of Karl Tyler Auto Group and is the foundation for which we do business. Whether your needs are the purchase of a new or used vehicle, service, parts, accessories, glass repair, body work or towing, you can be assured that our professional staff will do everything possible to make your experience pleasant and rewarding.
