5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have worked in the Auto Lending world in Helena for many years. I was a lender for a local Credit Union and constantly was fighting the dealerships locally over borrowers. I swore to myself, that I would never by from a local dealer because I seen how they would manipulate people into over paying and use negotiation tactics that were not always the best for their customers. Recently, I came to the point that I needed to buy a new car. I am dead set on a 4Runner. In all my years of lending, this is the one vehicle that people would purchase, and never buy anything but a 4Runner again for the rest of their lives. They hold value amazingly. They run forever. I have been researching the 4Runner for months. I mean, daily! I narrowed it down to the model, color, add on options, and what I was willing to spend for it. Then I started searching. I walked in to the local Helena Toyota dealer and test drove the one I liked. And I was set on it. It I again, will not purchase in Helena because of the broken relationships I have with distrust. I have been in contact with every dealer in the state. Also in Idaho, Washington and also Las Vegas. I am willing to travel to the person that can get me the best deal. Period. But then, I seen that Helena had a used 2017 4Runner in the model, color and.... it had the 3rd row seat. None of them have 3rd rows unless I had one special built new and requested it. I wanted to see what the inside would look like with the 3rd row for space. So, I called Levi. He works for Lithia dodge but I thought, maybe, he could bring the 4Runner to his lot so we could see it. And he generously agreed. I got to the lot and checked out the 4Runner and it had plenty of space. But, this particular SUV was disgusting. So bad in fact that is was sick. Chocolate milk was caked and crusted on the doors, floors and windows. Stickers were covering the windows from the inside. More dirt, grime and grease that I probably have in my entire house, and garage. Now, I know that can be cleaned but why would you put something for sale on your website, AND allow someone to look at it that says they are interested when it was that bad. I couldn’t look past it. And then, out of the corner of my eye, I see a vehicle parked next to it. Now, it wasn’t even in the sales lot. We were parked in the front row of the store. Customer parking actually. And my husband and I just couldn’t get our eyes off of it. It was beautiful. A Jeep Grand Cherokee, but it was a Diesel!!! My husband is a diesel guy. Won’t ever own a truck that isn’t a diesel. But this Jeep was sexy. It was black with black rims, super drawing from end, and I opened the door and slid in. I was in love. I start moving the seat, checking all the buttons. This thing was so clean. And so comfortable. I asked Levi if we would get the keys and test drive it. That’s when Levi told us that this car was actually just traded in for a big diesel truck. Within the last hour actually. He went and grabbed the keys. I opened the center counsel and the previous owners wallet was still there even. I gave it to Levi to bring in to the customer who was inside doing his own transaction. We took this Jeep for a ride. It was it. I was sold. I could t believe I was in a vehicle and was going to purchase it and it wasn’t a 4Runner. I have been researching and spent countless hours on buying a 4Runner. But I had to have this Jeep. We get back to the dealership and Levi runs inside and says, come on, let’s get you some water. Nice try mister, I won’t step foot in the building. Nope, we are fine outside. He goes in to “talk to his manager”. And I knew the game was on! I sent a picture of the Vin and miles to my dearest friend who is also a auto lender at the local CU and asked her to book it. She sends me the book sheet and guess what, after negotiating, we agreed on a price that was $3,000 under book. Never seen that before from a dealer! I couldn’t be happier with my experience and it completely changed my soured opinion of the Helena Dealerships and how they used to be! THANK YOU LEVI!!! Read more