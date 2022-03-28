Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena
Horrible place to do business
by 03/28/2022on
I’ve had/am having the worst experience with this dealership I bought a Ford truck from them that I don’t believe they ever even inspected. However when spending $60,000 on a vehicle I wanted to make sure that it was under warranty and I told Larry over in finance. As well as my salesman that I needed a warranty especially because of the aftermarket performance parts that were on the vehicle long story short my transmission went out after having the vehicle for less than a year they told me because of the performance parts that were on it at the time I bought the vehicle that my warranty was voided but that they would refund me for the warranty which was less than half of the cost of the transmission they’ve been extremely difficult to get in touch with very poor customer service bad ethics and almost 4 months later I am still waiting on getting my money back. If for whatever reason you do ever decide to work with Lydia I highly recommend you never buy any of their warranties or any programs from them. You will also want to check the price of the vehicle again once into finance I noticed after the fact that somehow between me agreeing to the price of the vehicle and me going back to finance the vehicle price increase by $3000!
Poor treatment and archaic sales practices
by 07/04/2020on
I’m in the market for a new jeep and they had one I wanted. However, the salesperson treated me like I was and idiot and talked down to me. They try to fleece you in the trade, the financing, and the purchase price all at the same time. Please consider traveling to another town for your jeep.
Jeep owner
by 01/09/2020on
Prompt,pleasant and thorough.
Thumbs up
by 01/07/2020on
Howard Reed and all the guys at the service center are great to work with. They get the job done efficiently and professionally. I won't take my vehicle anywhere else in town.
Great Service
by 01/06/2020on
We took both of our cars in the same day. They did a wonderful job and got my wife and I back on the road.
Great Service
by 01/01/2020on
Speedy service and always quick appointments.
Great to work with!
by 12/05/2019on
I didn’t know I needed a new car until I test drove it! As soon as I sat down in the driver’s seat, I was hooked. At that point in time I wasn’t even seriously looking at a new car. Levi worked with me over the course of 4 months until I settled on the perfect car.
Great experience
by 12/03/2019on
Was not pressured into anything I didnt want, everyone was very friendly
Thank You!
by 11/19/2019on
Nick Retz and the entire team were absolutely fantastic! They stayed late and went the extra mile. I could not have asked for a better car buying experience! Thank You!
New tranny at 14000 miles
by 11/18/2019on
Had to have new turbo actuator and tranny rebuilt at 14000 miles. They had my truck for 15 days!
Excellent salesman
by 10/30/2019on
Levi did an awesome job and went above and beyond to accommodate my needs in a vehicle.
Emergency Repair
by 10/25/2019on
From out of town, in Helena, towing and losing coolant. Called Josh at Lithia first thing Friday morning and, although no promises were made, had the truck back that afternoon with a new water pump. Josh also did the leg-work on our extended warranty, which was in the RAM system, so we were only out the deductible and coolant flush and refill costs.
Service
by 10/12/2019on
Service was outstanding and on schedule.
Jeep
by 10/02/2019on
I am pleased with the service provided on my new to me Cherokee Trailhawk.
Car tune up
by 09/10/2019on
James was very helpful, he was professional. Thanks to Service for all the help fixing my car. Howard the service manager was very knowledgeable .. He aslow was very helpful letting me know future jobs needed for my car. Thanks Lithia service for your help. Will recommend your Service to family and friends.
Very satisfied
by 08/03/2019on
I had a wonderful experience and in the future I will deal with this company again. The workers were very nice and friendly. My salesman Nathan was great and very helpful. Nathan made it very easy to purchase my vehicle. I recommend this company and this salesperson. You will not be disappointed
Oil change and tire rotation
by 07/31/2019on
The check-in was quick and easy and was only there less than 30 minutes. The e-mail text was a nice touch for keeping me In the loop.
Proved me wrong
by 07/12/2019on
I have worked in the Auto Lending world in Helena for many years. I was a lender for a local Credit Union and constantly was fighting the dealerships locally over borrowers. I swore to myself, that I would never by from a local dealer because I seen how they would manipulate people into over paying and use negotiation tactics that were not always the best for their customers. Recently, I came to the point that I needed to buy a new car. I am dead set on a 4Runner. In all my years of lending, this is the one vehicle that people would purchase, and never buy anything but a 4Runner again for the rest of their lives. They hold value amazingly. They run forever. I have been researching the 4Runner for months. I mean, daily! I narrowed it down to the model, color, add on options, and what I was willing to spend for it. Then I started searching. I walked in to the local Helena Toyota dealer and test drove the one I liked. And I was set on it. It I again, will not purchase in Helena because of the broken relationships I have with distrust. I have been in contact with every dealer in the state. Also in Idaho, Washington and also Las Vegas. I am willing to travel to the person that can get me the best deal. Period. But then, I seen that Helena had a used 2017 4Runner in the model, color and.... it had the 3rd row seat. None of them have 3rd rows unless I had one special built new and requested it. I wanted to see what the inside would look like with the 3rd row for space. So, I called Levi. He works for Lithia dodge but I thought, maybe, he could bring the 4Runner to his lot so we could see it. And he generously agreed. I got to the lot and checked out the 4Runner and it had plenty of space. But, this particular SUV was disgusting. So bad in fact that is was sick. Chocolate milk was caked and crusted on the doors, floors and windows. Stickers were covering the windows from the inside. More dirt, grime and grease that I probably have in my entire house, and garage. Now, I know that can be cleaned but why would you put something for sale on your website, AND allow someone to look at it that says they are interested when it was that bad. I couldn’t look past it. And then, out of the corner of my eye, I see a vehicle parked next to it. Now, it wasn’t even in the sales lot. We were parked in the front row of the store. Customer parking actually. And my husband and I just couldn’t get our eyes off of it. It was beautiful. A Jeep Grand Cherokee, but it was a Diesel!!! My husband is a diesel guy. Won’t ever own a truck that isn’t a diesel. But this Jeep was sexy. It was black with black rims, super drawing from end, and I opened the door and slid in. I was in love. I start moving the seat, checking all the buttons. This thing was so clean. And so comfortable. I asked Levi if we would get the keys and test drive it. That’s when Levi told us that this car was actually just traded in for a big diesel truck. Within the last hour actually. He went and grabbed the keys. I opened the center counsel and the previous owners wallet was still there even. I gave it to Levi to bring in to the customer who was inside doing his own transaction. We took this Jeep for a ride. It was it. I was sold. I could t believe I was in a vehicle and was going to purchase it and it wasn’t a 4Runner. I have been researching and spent countless hours on buying a 4Runner. But I had to have this Jeep. We get back to the dealership and Levi runs inside and says, come on, let’s get you some water. Nice try mister, I won’t step foot in the building. Nope, we are fine outside. He goes in to “talk to his manager”. And I knew the game was on! I sent a picture of the Vin and miles to my dearest friend who is also a auto lender at the local CU and asked her to book it. She sends me the book sheet and guess what, after negotiating, we agreed on a price that was $3,000 under book. Never seen that before from a dealer! I couldn’t be happier with my experience and it completely changed my soured opinion of the Helena Dealerships and how they used to be! THANK YOU LEVI!!!
Excellent service
by 07/12/2019on
Professional and prompt.
Always good service
by 07/12/2019on
Came in for a routine oil change and found out quite by accident that there was a recall on my coolant fan. Taken care of the following day. Thank you, Lithia!!!
Exceptional Service
by 07/11/2019on
I would highly recommend Lithia of Helena. They made sure they fit your needs when it came to purchasing a vehicle. It felt impossible to ever be approved for a truck and they made it happen! No other dealership has ever went above and beyond like this team of workers! Thank you