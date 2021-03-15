Skip to main content
Lithia Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena

1501 Cedar St, Helena, MT 59601
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena

3.0
Overall Rating
3 out of 5 stars(40)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

All good with Lithia GMC of Helena

by TDuffy on 03/15/2021

The day after making my purchase with Lithia Chevy/GMC of Helena, feels great. From start to finish this company listened to my needs and helped me find the vehicle I needed and wanted. I had a trade in that I was willing to drive to CO to complete my car buying needs. This team saved me a ton of time and money helping me out here in Helena. My process took two days, with Reagan, Deejay and Adam. I got to meet two sales men because the show room got busy with customers. There isn’t anything to dislike. Maybe the lot is short on vehicle selection. I checked online and there are vehicles en route and we are at the end of a pandemic. I have no complaints. When I’m ready to purchase again,I’ll visit this location first.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
40 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Horrible service

by Dissatisfied customer on 09/30/2021

Salesman was amazing. Deejay (DJ) the guy behind the scenes was [non-permissible content removed] and upped the listed price of the truck by $5000. Because I am woman coming in alone, he tries to screw me over…. Was extremely rude when he come out to so call talk but pretty much state then at it’s gonna be… will never ever give them my service again nor will I ever recommend this company due to this one employee… highly dissatisfied….

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Major Fail

by John and Sheila on 02/20/2021

We just spent about 3 hours in your store trying to make a deal on a replacement vehicle. After being given the runaround regarding our budget by Mike, the floor manager stepped in and actually showed us what we were looking for and we liked it. He presented us with a reasonable offer but the extended warranty was way out of line. After constant delays in trying to make a deal we demanded to speak to the "finance guy" to explain the $4200 extended warranty and he couldn't tell us what it covered or for how long. He walked away and said he couldn't answer our questions so we left. He then chased us down the walkway and told us were unreasonable and to never step foot on Lithia property again. Well no problem with that! We will be sure to let all our friends know they are also not welcome on Lithia property, considering they also don't like being lied to. We both work in customer service and would never think to chase someone down in a parking lot and tell them they are not welcome. You need a serious adjustment to your customer service culture.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easiest purchasing experience ever!

by Josh Shulz on 07/20/2020

I recently was looking online and found a vehicle that I was very interested in at Lithia Chevrolet of Helena. I put in an online request and they quickly got back to me and got me all the information! I ended up purchasing my Jeep Wrangler from them and i LOVE it! 10/10 would recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Broken Promises and Refusal to Make Contact

by dwmoore on 04/09/2020

Lithia Chevrolet will not honor their promises and further, will not even bother to respond when asked about it. In February I bought a fairly expensive new vehicle from Lithia Chevrolet in Helena, Montana. As a part of the deal, they promised to obtain out of stock roof rack crossbars and install them. They failed to do so. I spent hours back at the dealership on March 9 and asked to see the General Manager but was not allowed to see him. They finally were able to find the part in the parts department. Then they balked at doing the installation. The sales manager told me he had $200.00 in the budget for installation of the crossbars and would cut me a check. I asked that the check be mailed. It never was. I wrote an email with an attached letter to the General Manager, Mr. Chad Netherly, that afternoon expressing my displeasure and asked that he please acknowledge receipt. Mr. Netherly neither acknowledged nor responded. I reprinted the letter and sent it to Mr. Netherly 10 days later. Again, Mr. Netherly neither acknowledged or responded in any way. Thirteen days later, I wrote a letter to the Chevrolet Customer Assistance Center and included my original letter to Mr. Netherly. In about a week, I received a phone call from Chevrolet to discuss the situation. They said they would contact the dealer and try to resolve the matter. Turns out, Mr. Netherly disagrees that he should make good on either of the promises made and further, has no explanation as to why he refuses to make any contact to make his position known or make any attempt to resolve the complaint. For these reasons, I will never again purchase a vehicle from Lithia Chevrolet in Helena and it will need to be an emergency situation for me to have any business with their parts or service departments. I sincerely hope no one else has this problem in the future. Lesson learned: do NOT accept any promise from these people without them putting it in writing, although I don’t have a lot of confidence that even that would make much of a difference.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service visit

by Tchatriand on 01/05/2018

THe service department can make or break a dealership. I'm very satisfied with the service I have always received from Chris Fox. He'sd a great service advisor!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fluids and Recall Maint.

by Scotty57 on 12/20/2017

Very friendly and professional visit. Am very satisfied. Thankyou.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased a 2018 Chevy Silverado

by Brazen1 on 12/15/2017

Our 2006 Dodge Megacab was getting pretty high up in miles so we were considering purchasing a new truck. Roughly 3 weeks ago, my husband was stopping by auto lots to see what was out there and he ended up at Lithia Chevy. Kooper McAlmond came to him and offered his help. Over the next three weeks, Kooper availed himself by text message and by phone call on his personal time to answer questions because we were still on the fence. When we made the decision to make the purchase, he was professional, knowledgeable, and extremely helpful. This was a stark contrast to our 2006 with the Dodge purchase at the Helena auto mall. It was such a negative experience in 2006, we swore we would never grace another Lithia property again. Kooper completely redeemed the Lithia chain, and we will happily refer him to anyone who is interested in a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Oconjenl on 10/02/2017

Call in the am with a dead battery, go me right and and the work complete within a few hours

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Service

by graveley on 09/25/2017

I got what I came for and under the time they thought it would take.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by LukeB82 on 08/14/2017

Landon Ross has been a great, honest guy to work with and we look forward to upgrading with him in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Greatest service person

by Donna4567 on 08/13/2017

I really like the person at the service desk. He is always their with a smile and their to help. He should have a 10 star rating . I was happy they gave me a car wash coupon. My car really needed the wash. U

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

first oil change 2016 silverado 25oo

by Godsrock on 08/04/2017

I was a little agitated because the 30 to 40 minute oil change took 1 hour and 45 minutes, but when it was done it was washed and vacuumed and wiped out on the interior. I was very impressed with the service. they went above and beyond. I work in the retail business and know what good customer service is and Chance and his team pleased me very much. Great Job Guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Work

by bdberg1 on 07/18/2017

Paul was the Service Writer. I feel that he took very good care of me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change.

by Ihatecomputers on 07/15/2017

Service rep was friendly and service was speedy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Elconqistador on 07/06/2017

Prompt service with offer to give me a ride back to my workplace.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by cagdennis on 07/04/2017

Fast Service, delivered earlier than promised. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Equinox

by SammerMT on 06/29/2017

Great experience at dealership! Gordon provided fabulous customer service and was patient as I tested vehicle after vehicle. He wanted to be sure the car I left with was the exact one I wanted. I highly recommend Gordon at Lithia Chevrolet of Helena.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by davadava92 on 04/22/2017

What I needed done was completed in a timely manner and fashion

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2015 Chevy

by Grinch2017 on 03/20/2017

Paul and his crew always take care of me. They know I am very busy and that I need my truck. I always get my truck back in a timely fashion and it is ready for me drive it like I stole it!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

I can see see clearly

by Love4rdogs on 12/31/2016

Paul was very friendly and accommodating when my car was taken in for service work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Write a sales review Write a service review
