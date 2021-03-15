Lithia Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena
All good with Lithia GMC of Helena
by 03/15/2021on
The day after making my purchase with Lithia Chevy/GMC of Helena, feels great. From start to finish this company listened to my needs and helped me find the vehicle I needed and wanted. I had a trade in that I was willing to drive to CO to complete my car buying needs. This team saved me a ton of time and money helping me out here in Helena. My process took two days, with Reagan, Deejay and Adam. I got to meet two sales men because the show room got busy with customers. There isn’t anything to dislike. Maybe the lot is short on vehicle selection. I checked online and there are vehicles en route and we are at the end of a pandemic. I have no complaints. When I’m ready to purchase again,I’ll visit this location first.
Horrible service
by 09/30/2021on
Salesman was amazing. Deejay (DJ) the guy behind the scenes was [non-permissible content removed] and upped the listed price of the truck by $5000. Because I am woman coming in alone, he tries to screw me over…. Was extremely rude when he come out to so call talk but pretty much state then at it’s gonna be… will never ever give them my service again nor will I ever recommend this company due to this one employee… highly dissatisfied….
Major Fail
by 02/20/2021on
We just spent about 3 hours in your store trying to make a deal on a replacement vehicle. After being given the runaround regarding our budget by Mike, the floor manager stepped in and actually showed us what we were looking for and we liked it. He presented us with a reasonable offer but the extended warranty was way out of line. After constant delays in trying to make a deal we demanded to speak to the "finance guy" to explain the $4200 extended warranty and he couldn't tell us what it covered or for how long. He walked away and said he couldn't answer our questions so we left. He then chased us down the walkway and told us were unreasonable and to never step foot on Lithia property again. Well no problem with that! We will be sure to let all our friends know they are also not welcome on Lithia property, considering they also don't like being lied to. We both work in customer service and would never think to chase someone down in a parking lot and tell them they are not welcome. You need a serious adjustment to your customer service culture.
Easiest purchasing experience ever!
by 07/20/2020on
I recently was looking online and found a vehicle that I was very interested in at Lithia Chevrolet of Helena. I put in an online request and they quickly got back to me and got me all the information! I ended up purchasing my Jeep Wrangler from them and i LOVE it! 10/10 would recommend
Broken Promises and Refusal to Make Contact
by 04/09/2020on
Lithia Chevrolet will not honor their promises and further, will not even bother to respond when asked about it. In February I bought a fairly expensive new vehicle from Lithia Chevrolet in Helena, Montana. As a part of the deal, they promised to obtain out of stock roof rack crossbars and install them. They failed to do so. I spent hours back at the dealership on March 9 and asked to see the General Manager but was not allowed to see him. They finally were able to find the part in the parts department. Then they balked at doing the installation. The sales manager told me he had $200.00 in the budget for installation of the crossbars and would cut me a check. I asked that the check be mailed. It never was. I wrote an email with an attached letter to the General Manager, Mr. Chad Netherly, that afternoon expressing my displeasure and asked that he please acknowledge receipt. Mr. Netherly neither acknowledged nor responded. I reprinted the letter and sent it to Mr. Netherly 10 days later. Again, Mr. Netherly neither acknowledged or responded in any way. Thirteen days later, I wrote a letter to the Chevrolet Customer Assistance Center and included my original letter to Mr. Netherly. In about a week, I received a phone call from Chevrolet to discuss the situation. They said they would contact the dealer and try to resolve the matter. Turns out, Mr. Netherly disagrees that he should make good on either of the promises made and further, has no explanation as to why he refuses to make any contact to make his position known or make any attempt to resolve the complaint. For these reasons, I will never again purchase a vehicle from Lithia Chevrolet in Helena and it will need to be an emergency situation for me to have any business with their parts or service departments. I sincerely hope no one else has this problem in the future. Lesson learned: do NOT accept any promise from these people without them putting it in writing, although I don’t have a lot of confidence that even that would make much of a difference.
Service visit
by 01/05/2018on
THe service department can make or break a dealership. I'm very satisfied with the service I have always received from Chris Fox. He'sd a great service advisor!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fluids and Recall Maint.
by 12/20/2017on
Very friendly and professional visit. Am very satisfied. Thankyou.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a 2018 Chevy Silverado
by 12/15/2017on
Our 2006 Dodge Megacab was getting pretty high up in miles so we were considering purchasing a new truck. Roughly 3 weeks ago, my husband was stopping by auto lots to see what was out there and he ended up at Lithia Chevy. Kooper McAlmond came to him and offered his help. Over the next three weeks, Kooper availed himself by text message and by phone call on his personal time to answer questions because we were still on the fence. When we made the decision to make the purchase, he was professional, knowledgeable, and extremely helpful. This was a stark contrast to our 2006 with the Dodge purchase at the Helena auto mall. It was such a negative experience in 2006, we swore we would never grace another Lithia property again. Kooper completely redeemed the Lithia chain, and we will happily refer him to anyone who is interested in a new vehicle.
Service
by 10/02/2017on
Call in the am with a dead battery, go me right and and the work complete within a few hours
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good Service
by 09/25/2017on
I got what I came for and under the time they thought it would take.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 08/14/2017on
Landon Ross has been a great, honest guy to work with and we look forward to upgrading with him in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greatest service person
by 08/13/2017on
I really like the person at the service desk. He is always their with a smile and their to help. He should have a 10 star rating . I was happy they gave me a car wash coupon. My car really needed the wash. U
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
first oil change 2016 silverado 25oo
by 08/04/2017on
I was a little agitated because the 30 to 40 minute oil change took 1 hour and 45 minutes, but when it was done it was washed and vacuumed and wiped out on the interior. I was very impressed with the service. they went above and beyond. I work in the retail business and know what good customer service is and Chance and his team pleased me very much. Great Job Guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Work
by 07/18/2017on
Paul was the Service Writer. I feel that he took very good care of me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change.
by 07/15/2017on
Service rep was friendly and service was speedy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 07/06/2017on
Prompt service with offer to give me a ride back to my workplace.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 07/04/2017on
Fast Service, delivered earlier than promised. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Equinox
by 06/29/2017on
Great experience at dealership! Gordon provided fabulous customer service and was patient as I tested vehicle after vehicle. He wanted to be sure the car I left with was the exact one I wanted. I highly recommend Gordon at Lithia Chevrolet of Helena.
Oil change
by 04/22/2017on
What I needed done was completed in a timely manner and fashion
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Chevy
by 03/20/2017on
Paul and his crew always take care of me. They know I am very busy and that I need my truck. I always get my truck back in a timely fashion and it is ready for me drive it like I stole it!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I can see see clearly
by 12/31/2016on
Paul was very friendly and accommodating when my car was taken in for service work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
