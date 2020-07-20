sales Rating

Lithia Chevrolet will not honor their promises and further, will not even bother to respond when asked about it. In February I bought a fairly expensive new vehicle from Lithia Chevrolet in Helena, Montana. As a part of the deal, they promised to obtain out of stock roof rack crossbars and install them. They failed to do so. I spent hours back at the dealership on March 9 and asked to see the General Manager but was not allowed to see him. They finally were able to find the part in the parts department. Then they balked at doing the installation. The sales manager told me he had $200.00 in the budget for installation of the crossbars and would cut me a check. I asked that the check be mailed. It never was. I wrote an email with an attached letter to the General Manager, Mr. Chad Netherly, that afternoon expressing my displeasure and asked that he please acknowledge receipt. Mr. Netherly neither acknowledged nor responded. I reprinted the letter and sent it to Mr. Netherly 10 days later. Again, Mr. Netherly neither acknowledged or responded in any way. Thirteen days later, I wrote a letter to the Chevrolet Customer Assistance Center and included my original letter to Mr. Netherly. In about a week, I received a phone call from Chevrolet to discuss the situation. They said they would contact the dealer and try to resolve the matter. Turns out, Mr. Netherly disagrees that he should make good on either of the promises made and further, has no explanation as to why he refuses to make any contact to make his position known or make any attempt to resolve the complaint. For these reasons, I will never again purchase a vehicle from Lithia Chevrolet in Helena and it will need to be an emergency situation for me to have any business with their parts or service departments. I sincerely hope no one else has this problem in the future. Lesson learned: do NOT accept any promise from these people without them putting it in writing, although I don’t have a lot of confidence that even that would make much of a difference. Read more