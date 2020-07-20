I recently was looking online and found a vehicle that I was very interested in at Lithia Chevrolet of Helena. I put in an online request and they quickly got back to me and got me all the information! I ended up purchasing my Jeep Wrangler from them and i LOVE it! 10/10 would recommend
I recently was looking online and found a vehicle that I was very interested in at Lithia Chevrolet of Helena. I put in an online request and they quickly got back to me and got me all the information! I ended up purchasing my Jeep Wrangler from them and i LOVE it! 10/10 would recommend
Lithia Chevrolet will not honor their promises and further, will not even bother to respond when asked about it. In February I bought a fairly expensive new vehicle from Lithia Chevrolet in Helena, Montana. As a part of the deal, they promised to obtain out of stock roof rack crossbars and install them. They failed to do so. I spent hours back at the dealership on March 9 and asked to see the General Manager but was not allowed to see him. They finally were able to find the part in the parts department. Then they balked at doing the installation. The sales manager told me he had $200.00 in the budget for installation of the crossbars and would cut me a check. I asked that the check be mailed. It never was.
I wrote an email with an attached letter to the General Manager, Mr. Chad Netherly, that afternoon expressing my displeasure and asked that he please acknowledge receipt. Mr. Netherly neither acknowledged nor responded. I reprinted the letter and sent it to Mr. Netherly 10 days later. Again, Mr. Netherly neither acknowledged or responded in any way.
Thirteen days later, I wrote a letter to the Chevrolet Customer Assistance Center and included my original letter to Mr. Netherly. In about a week, I received a phone call from Chevrolet to discuss the situation. They said they would contact the dealer and try to resolve the matter.
Turns out, Mr. Netherly disagrees that he should make good on either of the promises made and further, has no explanation as to why he refuses to make any contact to make his position known or make any attempt to resolve the complaint. For these reasons, I will never again purchase a vehicle from Lithia Chevrolet in Helena and it will need to be an emergency situation for me to have any business with their parts or service departments.
I sincerely hope no one else has this problem in the future. Lesson learned: do NOT accept any promise from these people without them putting it in writing, although I don’t have a lot of confidence that even that would make much of a difference.
Our 2006 Dodge Megacab was getting pretty high up in miles so we were considering purchasing a new truck.
Roughly 3 weeks ago, my husband was stopping by auto lots to see what was out there and he ended up at Lithia Chevy.
Kooper McAlmond came to him and offered his help.
Over the next three weeks, Kooper availed himself by text message and by phone call on his personal time to answer questions because we were still on the fence.
When we made the decision to make the purchase, he was professional, knowledgeable, and extremely helpful.
This was a stark contrast to our 2006 with the Dodge purchase at the Helena auto mall. It was such a negative experience in 2006, we swore we would never grace another Lithia property again.
Kooper completely redeemed the Lithia chain, and we will happily refer him to anyone who is interested in a new vehicle.
I really like the person at the service desk. He is always their with a smile and their to help. He should have a 10 star rating . I was happy they gave me a car wash coupon. My car really needed the wash. U
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I was a little agitated because the 30 to 40 minute oil change took 1 hour and 45 minutes, but when it was done it was washed and vacuumed and wiped out on the interior. I was very impressed with the service. they went above and beyond. I work in the retail business and know what good customer service is and Chance and his team pleased me very much. Great Job Guys!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Great experience at dealership! Gordon provided fabulous customer service and was patient as I tested vehicle after vehicle. He wanted to be sure the car I left with was the exact one I wanted. I highly recommend Gordon at Lithia Chevrolet of Helena.
I looked at your website all last weekend and found the truck that I purchased. everything on the website was true about the truck. I emailed the dealership and on Monday morning Darren called me and we set up a time to see the truck. Little did I know he was a Dallas Cowboy fan and I am a New York Giant fan. I beat him on Sunday Night Football the night before our appointment. The rest of the sales staff had a good laugh. So far the truck is great! I miss my trade-in though because I had it for 9 years and it was the most dependable truck I have ever owned. I hope my new truck will be as dependable as my old one.
1 Comments