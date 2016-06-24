Skip to main content
American Ford

100 Ford Ave, Glendive, MT 59330
Today 7:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Customer Reviews of American Ford

10 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great services

by Raymond36 on 06/24/2016

We had an excellent experience with America ford. They delivered the pick up in a awesome time. Very pleasant to talk to. Informed is of all the extra buttons.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Beautiful truck - great service

by BadlandB on 02/11/2016

The dealership wins very high kudos from me. I asked for assistance finding a truck at each of our area dealerships (I generally drive a GMC or Chevy) but Brittany at American Ford made my day and was so good to work with. She really did look for what I wanted and didn't waste my time with stuff I was not interested in. American Ford in Glendive truly came through.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Small Town Dealer!

by aceohearts on 02/01/2016

Simply stopped to look at a used SUV wed seen on website. Salesman was so friendly and low pressure, I decided to go ahead and buy that day. Not the one I'd come in for, but a similar and slightly better one for about the same price. Sales and management went out of the way to be helpful and courteous. They even brought out the service manager to introduce himself and explain what they had found and done with the vehicle when hey took it in on trade. Probably one of the best car buying experiences I've had. We'll be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by miller079494 on 12/30/2015

This dealership made finding my perfect vehicle easy and painless. Everyone from the sales to finance made everything easy for me. I recommend them to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service, friendly staff

by sunflower23 on 11/03/2015

I was awarded a free oil change at American Ford and after leaving the dealership I experienced a problem with my current car so called American for help. Brittany came to give me a ride to my appointment and a couple days later I returned to American Ford to visit with Brittany. She said she had the perfect car for me, a 2014 Ford Fiesta. We went to look at it and about a week later my brother and I went in for a test drive. Brittany was very helpful. She is a very laid back type of sales person and that is just the kind of person I appreciate. She is not pushy. One day after test driving the Fiesta, I decided to purchase it. Again, Brittany was most helpful. She introduced me to all the friendly service personnel that I might need in the future and walked me through all the interior features of the Fiesta. Any time I need a refresher course Brittany will be happy to help me. Everyone at American Ford is very friendly and helpful. I had a wonderful experience there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honest and Helpful. A fantastic experience!

by JoePeterson on 07/27/2015

Purchased 2013 Ford Escape SEL. We were greeted by Doug and he helped us out until a sales person was available. Brittany then took over from that point. We appreciated her friendliness and also her honesty. She wasn't just trying to sell us a car, she was helping us know the vehicle we were interested in and to know what you had on the lot in that vehicle. She never pushed anything which we really value. Her and Doug both discussed with us when it came to pricing and they were both willing to inquire with their boss to ensure we were getting the best possible price. We felt everyone we dealt with were very open an honest which is often challenging in the car dealership business. Thank you!!! We had a wonderful experience and will certainly recommend others to shop here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by krisruddy1 on 07/20/2015

The salesman was very nice, he did not pressure me at all and the process was very easy and stress free. I will highly recommend him to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Smastor on 07/19/2015

This was the best experience I have ever had buying any vehicle. Salesman Bob was helpful everyone was nice it went smooth and was a really good all around. I will not ever buy a vehicle from a different dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

THE AMERICAN FORD FAMILY

by Zoey6112 on 07/17/2015

Ford F 150 platinum. Service people were wonderful and most willing to anewer all the questions my husband and I had about the vehicle. Doug in finance was terrific and completed the paperwork for the vehicle in a timely manner. The sales associate Pam was phenomenal from the time she met us until we left. Kyle was awesome and I wI'll recommend all my family and friends to buy a vehicle from American Ford in Glendive Mt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent sales service.

by trmk5456 on 06/22/2010

My wife and I recently purchased a vehicle from American Ford. I'm not very good at remembering names, but Nick and Kyle made the experience as easy and pleasant as possible. No pressure sales and easy to deal with. They even baby sat our granddaughter, (no easy task), while we closed the deal. I will definitely buy from them again. Great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
