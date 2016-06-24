5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was awarded a free oil change at American Ford and after leaving the dealership I experienced a problem with my current car so called American for help. Brittany came to give me a ride to my appointment and a couple days later I returned to American Ford to visit with Brittany. She said she had the perfect car for me, a 2014 Ford Fiesta. We went to look at it and about a week later my brother and I went in for a test drive. Brittany was very helpful. She is a very laid back type of sales person and that is just the kind of person I appreciate. She is not pushy. One day after test driving the Fiesta, I decided to purchase it. Again, Brittany was most helpful. She introduced me to all the friendly service personnel that I might need in the future and walked me through all the interior features of the Fiesta. Any time I need a refresher course Brittany will be happy to help me. Everyone at American Ford is very friendly and helpful. I had a wonderful experience there. Read more