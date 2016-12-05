Jim Taylor Ford
by 05/12/2016on
May 2016 I purchased a 2016 Ford F150 Lariat from Jim Taylor Motors. The experience was exceptional. They gave me the best price in town on the exact truck I was looking for. Bob, Colin and the staff at Jim Taylor Motors even went above and beyond in helping me get a cover for my 5.5 ft box. I bought my truck from Jim Taylor Motors because their integrity is second to none and they focused on meeting my needs instead of trying to sell me on a truck. I was able to finance the truck, put no money down and had a smooth paperwork and closing process which made me happy. I live in Billings and drove all the way to Jim Taylor Motors (4 hr drive) to buy my truck because I knew they would take excellent care of me. Big thanks to Jim Sr, Bob, Colin and everyone else that made the car buying experience great!
GOT ME AN F~350, 4~door, 4x4 long box!
by 03/30/2016on
Fred and Grace had been looking for a 2014 F~350 long box for several months. Fred spoke to Mr. Buck and had him looking too. Out of the blue, he calls and says he's found a truck, can we make it tomorrow morning to come see it? Why, yes.. So we hopped in our rig, drove to Fort Benton, looked the truck over, test drove it, brought it back, got out of it.. and bought it.. Thanks Mr. Buck for your salesmanship. The only thing that was negative would be that the establishment needs a pop machine!.. Thanks again!
Great to work with
by 01/13/2016on
I purchased a Ford Expedition EL, used and in no way perfect and I had no expectations of perfection. It had the HD tow pkg I wanted ( and a myriad of things I never thought about) and the price was very competitive. I would have to travel over 7 hours to even look at it, I really had reservations about pursuing this. Tom addressed my concerns via emails and phone conversations, and finally I asked if there was anything that would disappoint me if and when I got there. In a very serious and assuring manner Tom tells me I will not be disappointed. I was not disappointed, in fact I cannot believe it was still there as Tom was efficient in making the deal, quick to respond to concerns and I never felt pressured even by the other members of the team. The easiest dealer I have ever worked with. My regret is they are not closer to be on my service team.
Small town but Great Deals!
by 07/17/2015on
2015 GMC Acadia Denali. Initially, we had our hearts set on a Buick Enclave. Steve Buck set us straight with the Acadia! A FAR superior vehicle for the money! The entire staff was professional, friendly, knowledgable of your products and made the buying process a pleasant experience! Looking forward to a long term relationship with Taylor Motors!
Excellent service
by 06/28/2015on
The staff was amazing. Tom was very helpful with all wisps and willing to grab personal property from his own vehicle to help show the space within the vehicle.we enjoyed our experience and plan on purchasing a truck in the spring
Great services
by 06/28/2015on
Staff was very helpful when I was purchasing my GMC Canyon. They just wanted me to get the truck I wanted so they helped me make that happen. Awesome service overall!
repair needed but fixed like Champs!
by 06/17/2015on
Well I bought the truck with a substantial down payment and man was I excited! As I pulled out of the dealership to my dismay the truck suddenly lost lost all power and I was almost T boned! I was able to limp the truck back and they were there to help! Jodi had the part motored in from great falls and all was good. Truck runs great and super satisfied customer!
I got the truck and the deal I was looking for.
by 05/02/2015on
Since they did not have in stock the type of vehicle that I was looking for they went exceptionally out of their way to find what I wanted and was able to get exactly what I was looking for. Really couldn't ask for more.
